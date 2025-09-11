When I heard the news of Charlie Kirk’s shooting, and especially when I saw the videos, my heart jumped into my throat.

I was in shock. My stomach was in knots.

I prayed he’d make it, but deep down I knew he wouldn’t survive such a brutal hit.

Unlike past famous assassinations, this one wasn’t some distant celebrity or figurehead. I had spoken alongside Charlie at several events and we’d met a handful of times. He had two young kids, almost the same age as my own. He’d even been a guest on my show.

His cold-blooded murder felt so uncomfortably real… and way too close to home...

As the news flooded into my X feed, I was in the middle of preparing a show on the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska. I had planned to talk about the growing waves of trauma battering our nation—trauma that I believe is being engineered to provoke chaos and destabilization.

The irony was chilling. And now, that trauma had reached a whole new level.

So I canceled my show. I needed time to process—to sit with the shock and the grief of what had just happened.

The Theories Start Pouring In

I’ve done countless shows dissecting the plot holes around major events — the Trump assassination attempt, the Maui fires, and others too numerous to list. In an age of deception, skepticism is the inevitable default.

This time was no different.

The patsy paraded before the cameras was quickly dismissed as a distraction. So who was the real killer?

Another man was briefly taken into custody, reportedly with a rifle in his possession. He was just as quickly released.

Then came the photos — a shadowy figure on a rooftop. Analysts rushed to study the angle of the shot, the precision required to make it, and the near-impossible escape from such a crowded, heavily guarded event. The conclusion many drew: this was no random act, but a professional hit.

Soon after, slow-motion videos began to spread. Frame by frame, people scrutinized the moment of impact, raising new doubts about what really happened. Some whispered it was staged. Others insisted it was pure theater, orchestrated by the “white hats” who, apparently, are always in control.

And layered over all of it were theories about Israel — perhaps the most explosive and dangerous thread of all, fueled by an eerie post that surfaced before the shooting suggesting Charlie, himself, believed he might be targeted.

But if you’re expecting me to dissect these theories, don’t hold your breath. That’s not what this article is for.

And if you think you’ll ever get definitive answers, you’re fooling yourself. Because the truth is, we never get answers. JFK. 9/11. Even the Trump attempt. The trail always goes cold.

So maybe we’re asking the wrong questions. Instead of who pulled the trigger, the real question is: what comes next? What is the outcome of this moment — not the conspiracy behind it, but the chain reaction it sets into motion?

Because while the nation chases theories and sifts through fragments, the real impact is unfolding in plain sight.

As Saul Alinsky said, “the real action is in the enemy’s reaction.” And the reaction to this moment — the fear, the division, the trauma — is already shaping the battlefield more than any bullet ever could.

The Theater of Timing

Look at the staging.

Broad daylight. Cameras rolling. A crowd watching. And on the eve of 9/11. The symbolism writes itself.

If the goal were only to shut Charlie up, it could’ve been done a hundred quieter ways—a car crash, a failed robbery, a sudden “medical event.” No spectacle. No headlines. No national imprint.

But that wasn’t the point. The point was the reaction — to sear this moment into memory, to light a fuse in the very people most likely to respond.

But who are the people most likely to respond?

Conservative Gen Z’s First Mass Trauma Event?

Every few generations, a mass trauma event crashes into our collective consciousness and becomes the catalyst for massive social change.

For my parents, it was JFK. A president’s head blown apart in broad daylight—and a story that never added up. For me, it was 9/11. We all remember where we were that day. The smoke. The fear. The lies and investigations that followed.

But everyone under twenty-five has never lived through a moment of that magnitude. Until now.

Wait a second — Charlie Kirk was one man. How can he be compared to the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, or the death of America’s most beloved president?

Allow me to explain.

Because while we’ve so often been led to write off Gen Z as nothing more than a bunch of weak, coddled kids — addicted to their phones, triggered by microaggressions, drowning in gender confusion and anxiety — the truth is more complicated.

Gen Z— the so-called “digital natives”—are the first generation who’ll grow up with technology from cradle to grave. The first generation to watch their parents glued to screens instead of to them. The first to be raised on virtual connections, while real human bonds were stolen away.

They are also the first generation raised without hope.

Told from childhood they are nothing but a scourge on a dying planet. Taught that their history is nothing but slavery and shame. Forced to carry the “disgrace” of their entire race as a permanent stain. A generation who, as Lana Del Rey once sang, were “born to die.”

Just human filler, biding time until we all perish.

And they grew up with false heroes — celebrities and movie stars parroting vacuous slogans, bought and paid for by global mega-corporations. A steady diet of illusions.

They suffered through COVID during their formative years, witnessing the hypocrisy and tyranny of their supposed elders on frightening display.

They have been abandoned by a nation sworn to protect them. Cast out into the desolate terrain of the virtual world. And no one has borne that weight more heavily than young men and boys.

And just when it seemed no one would speak for them, no one would give them a channel to voice their frustrations, a figure rose. A man like them — young, brash, unafraid to stand — appeared and gave them a voice.

That man was Charlie Kirk.

For conservative Gen Z — especially the men — Charlie’s death landed like a generational shockwave. This is the moment that will sear itself into their identity. Their 9/11. Their JFK.

And just like their parents, and their parents before them, their grief and rage will be seized upon. They will be shaped, provoked, and pointed like a weapon. Used as the spark to ignite chaos. Used as the excuse to usher in perhaps the most profound social and political changes in modern history.

Unless — unless — we make the right choice now.

But what is the right choice?

The “Decision Dilemma”

My wife and I were driving down a country road yesterday afternoon, still processing the event, when she asked me, “What guidance can you even give people right now? Because either way, it feels like it’ll play right into the enemy’s hands.”

I asked what she meant.

She explained: “People on Twitter are already calling for revenge. They’re saying it’s time to rise up and fight. I’m even seeing ‘civil war’ trending. But if that happens, it leads straight to mass surveillance, martial law, and tyranny. But if they don’t stand up? Then it’s just surrender. The enemy walks all over them.”

She was right. That’s the trap.

We are caught in what Marxists call a decision dilemma. As the activist playbook Beautiful Trouble puts it:

A good way to ensure you get a strategically useful reaction from your target is to force them into a “decision dilemma,” where all of their available options play to your advantage.

And that’s exactly where we are now.

The Trap of Retaliatory Violence

But here’s where it gets deeper.

It’s no accident that conservative young men are the ones being primed and provoked. They are our military-aged men — the brute force of the nation, the backbone of any uprising or revolution.

Charlie spoke to them. He gave them a voice. And now, in the most public and dehumanizing way imaginable, their voice has been ripped away. Just as his was.

For these young men, this feels personal. It feels like a direct attack on their future. That’s why this assassination is so dangerous. It isn’t just the silencing of one man — it’s a lit match tossed into a generation already soaked in gasoline.

And if that spark catches — if these young men decide it’s time for action — the whole country could erupt.

And that reaction will be weaponized against all of us.

The narrative flips instantly: no longer the victims of political violence, they become “the threat.” Headlines will blare about “domestic extremism.” The very people mourning Charlie’s death will be recast as terrorists.

That violence then becomes the excuse. The state and its corporate allies will say their hands are tied — that censorship, surveillance, gun control, and political repression are “necessary to protect public safety.”

And history shows this is always how it works.

Revolutionaries throughout time have baited their opponents into violent backlash, because that backlash justifies harsher crackdowns. Marx called it class struggle. Cloward and Piven called it crisis.

Either way, violence becomes the pretext for more power at the top.

The Trap of Silence

If violence is the trap on one side, silence is the trap on the other.

Alexander Solzhenitsyn, writing about the Soviet terror, put it bluntly:

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”

Solzhenitsyn’s lament was not just about violence. It was about passivity. About what happens when people stay home, stay silent, and tell themselves someone else will act.

And to be brutally honest, I believe American conservatives have fallen into that trap for far too long. Too concerned about politeness. About political correctness. About keeping the peace while the other side wages war.

But silence is surrender. If fear or fatigue keep us quiet now, the machine will keep tightening until one day we’ll look back with the same bitter regret Solzhenitsyn described.

And that’s exactly why both traps — violence on one side, silence on the other — are so deadly. Because while we’re caught between the two, the architects of this chaos are free to run the oldest play in the book: turning us against each other.

The Phony Left vs. Right Narrative

Right on cue, the narrative is being woven without a second to waste.

Prominent voices (who should know better) are pointing fingers at the Left, demanding justice and retaliation. At the same time, my feed is flooded with clips of liberals celebrating Charlie’s murder as if it were some kind of ritual sacrifice (was it?).

But here’s the question we all need to ask: why are we being shown this? On a platform with billions of users, it isn’t chance — it’s algorithm. The system decides what you see and when.

And what does it serve up? Left vs. Right. Black vs. white. Men vs. women. Rage on tap, conflict on demand. Divide and conquer on autopilot. The end goal hasn’t changed in a hundred years.

As Saul Alinsky—Marxist leader, and mentor to both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama—once said: “The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.”

And make no mistake: that revolution was set in motion decades ago. And we are now in its final stages.

Yuri Bezmenov, the Soviet defector who described the four stages of ideological subversion — demoralization, destabilization, crisis, normalization — warned that the worst part comes during the crisis stage. That stage when society frays, institutions tremble, and people are primed for chaos.

We are so close to that crisis stage that it’s almost palpable. Hatred now runs so deep in America that reconciliation seems nearly impossible.

And Charlie Kirk’s murder — public, violent, symbolic — may well be the tipping point. Or perhaps more fittingly… the Turning Point America never saw coming.

The Tipping Point They Need

But here’s the truth: this was never about Left versus Right. That’s the puppet show. The decoy.

The real divide has always been top versus bottom.

“They” are not your neighbor who votes Democrat. “They” are not the activist with pronouns in their bio. The real enemy is a class of elites — Marxist, Communist, Satanic, and exorbitantly wealthy — who have been working to dismantle America for generations.

Why?

Because America — flawed as it is — still represents one of the last outposts of freedom on this planet.

We are a people who, at our core, still carry a moral compass rooted in faith, family, and God-given rights. We still have communities with goodhearted, Christian men and women who uphold traditional values. That terrifies them.

They no longer want competition in markets or resistance to their schemes. They no longer want the inconvenience of free people — men and women who can think, speak, and most dangerously of all, say no.

What they want is the world itself: its land, its resources, its energy, without the billions of us standing in their way. A handful of slaves, managed and obedient, will do just fine.

This is not new. It’s a story as old as time. Since the dawn of history, tyranny has been the default — kings, emperors, dictators ruling over the masses.

Freedom is the exception, not the rule.

For a brief few centuries, America stood as a radical interruption to that order. A nation built not on kings or emperors, but on God-given rights, family, faith, and freedom.

But now, with the rise of new tools — digital IDs, central bank digital currencies, mass surveillance, and AI — the elites finally have the technology to make tyranny permanent and human beings obsolete.

That’s why this moment matters so much. If Charlie’s murder becomes the match that lights the powder keg of chaos, it will serve as the perfect pretext to slam the door on freedom once and for all.

All they need now is an excuse — one spark, one season of chaos that drives people to such desperation they beg for order at any cost. That’s the final card. And we’re closer to it than most realize.

Our economy is already teetering. Jobs are evaporating. The dollar is losing its value. We are hanging off the edge of a cliff, and the hands reaching to “save us” are the same ones that pushed us here.

Their goal isn’t hidden anymore. And make no mistake — it’s the goal of Satan himself.

As Karl Marx once wrote in “The Fiddler”:

“Till heart’s bewitched, till senses reel:

With Satan I have struck my deal”

And in his early play Oulanem, he envisioned the endgame:

“Then I will be able to walk triumphantly,

like a god, through the ruins of the world”

This is not politics. It’s a pact with destruction — a vision of power rising from rubble, of man playing god after the world has been burned down.

That same ambition is alive today: not just to dominate governments or markets, but to seize the narrative, the future, and the souls of all mankind.

This is not hyperbole. This is the hour we are living in. And the ones who will carry humanity into the future are us — you and I — if, and only if, we choose the narrow road.

The Narrow Road

So here we are. The elites think they’ve engineered the perfect storm. They want us boxed in with no good options: violence that justifies tyranny, or silence that ensures it. Either way, they win.

But that’s only true if we play by their rules.

History is filled with moments when ordinary people refused to choose between the two poisoned cups laid before them. When they carved out a third way — one that exposed the lie, broke the spell, and pulled back the curtain on the whole illusion.

This is that moment for us.

Because if this really is the tipping point they’ve been waiting for, then we have a choice: we can be the fuel for their chaos, or we can be the wrench in their machine.

And that starts with clarity. Knowing who the real enemy is. Refusing to get dragged into the theater of Left versus Right. Refusing to let fear, rage, or despair drive us into the traps they’ve built.

This isn’t about matching their hate. It’s about outlasting their schemes. It’s about choosing faith over fear, courage over comfort, truth over lies.

Because in the end, what Satan means for evil, God can use for good — if we choose wisely now.

The road ahead will not be easy. It is narrow, steep, and costly. But it is also the only path that leads to life.

So reject the traps. Refuse the lies. Stand in truth. Stand in faith. Stand together.

If this really is the tipping point, then let it not be the moment America collapsed into chaos — but the moment her people rose, turned their eyes back to God, and chose the higher way.

The narrow road is still open. But not for long.