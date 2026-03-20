This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Is the world sleepwalking into a disaster of unprecedented scale?

As the world stands on the precipice of what could be the most transformative and devastating conflict in recent history, the Iran war’s rapid escalation is not just a regional problem but a global catastrophe in the making. Today, I’m joined by Mike Adams, a man whose insights into the mechanics of global supply chains and preparedness are second to none. Adams breaks down the immediate threats to our energy infrastructure and the long-term implications for our way of life.

“This isn’t just hitting military targets anymore. This is crippling civilian infrastructure that keeps the lights on for millions of Iranians.”

The Iran conflict has mutated into a full-scale assault on civilian lifelines, with both sides of the conflict openly targeting critical energy infrastructure. The stakes are alarmingly high, not just for those in the immediate vicinity but for the entire world. As infrastructure critical to global energy supplies burns, the repercussions extend far beyond the immediate hike in fuel prices—touching everything from the cost of living to the stability of nations.

“Populations everywhere in the world are affected... Everyone’s affected by this.”

Mike Adams eloquently points out the interconnectedness of our modern world. The conflict’s reach transcends geographic and political boundaries, pulling the entire global community into its chaos. This isn’t a distant war; it’s a direct threat to global stability and economic security. The domino effect of these infrastructure attacks could lead to a catastrophic breakdown in international relations and global market stability.

“It’s a collapse of the global order. Like, that’s what this is.”

Adams doesn’t mince words when he describes the scale of the disaster we’re potentially facing. The post-World War II global order, a delicate fabric woven from international cooperation and economic dependencies, is unraveling. The ongoing conflict could very well be the thread that pulls everything apart, leading to a reconfiguration of global power structures and alliances.

Here, Adams touches upon a critical misstep in global strategic planning. The West’s dependency on Middle Eastern energy is not just a vulnerability—it’s a catastrophic oversight that could cripple the world’s economies. With major energy hubs under threat, the potential for global economic collapse is not just a possibility; it’s a looming certainty.

“Western civilization will now begin to go into a cascading collapse: industrial collapse, financial collapse, possibly government collapse, unless the strait is opened.”

The imagery of cascading collapse that Adams paints is not one of gradual decline but a sudden, devastating crumbling of the infrastructures that support modern life. From manufacturing to transportation, every sector of the global economy hangs in the balance, dependent on the resolution of a conflict that shows no signs of de-escalation.

As we delve deeper into the conversation with Mike Adams, it becomes clear that the unfolding crisis is more than a geopolitical skirmish; it’s a warning. The very underpinnings of our global society are at risk, and the time to act, to prepare, and to rethink our global dependencies is now. Not tomorrow, not after the next news cycle, but right now. The world as we know it hangs in the balance, and ignorance is a luxury we can no longer afford.

Why the Strait of Hormuz May Determine Whether Western Civilization Collapses

I paid $3.38 per gallon to fill my heating oil tanks in December.

Last week, I called for a refill. The price? $4.50.

That’s a 33% jump in a matter of weeks. And according to Mike Adams, scientist, researcher, and founder of Brighteon, that’s just the beginning. Because while most Americans are watching political drama play out on social media, a supply chain collapse is already in motion. One that could trigger what he calls “a cascading collapse” of Western civilization — industrial, financial, possibly governmental — unless a single chokepoint in the Middle East reopens within the next 90 days.

I’m talking about the Strait of Hormuz.

And if you’re not thinking about it, Adams believes you should be. Because as he put it bluntly on my show:

“We built western civilization on the assumption that we could always get abundant energy out of the Persian Gulf.”

That assumption just broke.

The Chokepoint Nobody’s Watching

Mike Adams isn’t just some guy with opinions. He runs a mass spectrometry laboratory. He’s built multiple platforms — Brighteon, Natural News, a free AI book library with over 45,000 titles. He speaks Mandarin, lived in Taiwan, and has spent years studying supply chains, geopolitics, and the vulnerabilities most people never think about until the lights go out.

And when he says Iran controls the Western world’s economies, he’s not being hyperbolic.

Here’s what most people don’t understand: the Strait of Hormuz isn’t just important. It’s irreplaceable. It’s the single point through which roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day flow. It’s where Ras Laffan, Qatar’s massive LNG export hub, ships approximately 20% of the global liquid natural gas market. Qatar alone provides over 20% of global natural gas supply. The region also supplies about a third of the world’s helium.

And right now, according to Adams, no ships can sail through that strait without Iran’s permission.

Trump recently claimed the U.S. military destroyed Iran’s entire Navy and Air Force. Maybe that’s true. Adams says it doesn’t matter. “Iran can still threaten ships,” he told me. The infrastructure is still there. The missiles are still there. And every day that strait stays closed, “hundreds of billions of dollars of economic damage” ripple outward.

Oil is already around $100 per barrel. Adams believes it’s headed for $200 to $300.

But oil isn’t even the worst part.

The Cascading Collapse You Won’t See Coming for Months

One of the most unsettling things Adams explained is the delay.

He said there’s “a multi-month delay in seeing worst case scenarios from supply chain disruptions.” That means even if the strait reopened tomorrow, we’d still be feeling the consequences for months. And if it doesn’t reopen?

“Western civilization will now begin to go into a cascading collapse, industrial collapse, financial collapse, possibly government collapse, unless the strait of Hormuz is opened within the next 90 days or something like that.”

That’s not a prediction designed to get clicks. That’s a systems-level analysis from someone who understands how fragile the global order actually is.

And it gets worse.

China, according to Adams, has stopped all exports of fertilizer and refined fuels—diesel, jet fuel, gasoline. Australia has less than 10 days of jet fuel supplies on hand. Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia—all of them depend on energy flowing through that strait or from suppliers who are now cutting exports.

Adams painted the picture clearly:

“The bottom line is that, yes, like you said, most people don’t know about these supply chains. They don’t think about the Middle East day to day.”

But they’re about to.

During COVID, oil pricing went negative because nobody was driving. Now we’re experiencing the opposite: scarcity. And unlike COVID, this isn’t something you can solve with a stimulus check or a vaccine rollout.

This is structural.

The Goodwill Bridge Is Burned

I asked Adams whether there was any path to diplomacy, any way to negotiate the strait back open.

His answer was direct and grim:

“Trump has burned the goodwill bridge that the US may have previously enjoyed.”

Why?

Because, according to Adams, Trump killed Iranian negotiators during negotiations. That’s not the kind of thing you come back from easily. It signals that the U.S. can’t be trusted even in the middle of talks. And now, Adams says, the U.S. is being “disinvited” from most of the Middle East.

He pointed to a telling example: Trump demanded naval ships from Japan, the UK, and France to help open the strait. All of them said no.

The USS Ford aircraft carrier was reportedly set on fire, possibly by its own sailors, and its toilets don’t work. The Abraham Lincoln carrier either got struck by Iran or fled the area, depending on which reports you believe.

This isn’t the image of American strength we’ve been sold.

And Adams believes the consequences will extend far beyond oil prices. He thinks Taiwan, when it runs out of natural gas, will likely reach out to China for unification. Not because they want to. Because they’ll have no choice.

That’s the kind of leverage energy gives you.

As Adams put it: “Iran controls the Western world’s economies by controlling the strait of Hormuz.”

What This Means for You—Right Now

I’ve spent years trying to help people prepare. I moved my family from the 42nd floor of a Manhattan high-rise to seven acres in a rural area. I’ve made what I call “major major” lifestyle decisions, including exiting a business, specifically because I could see the trajectory.

And even I underestimated how fast this could move.

Adams reminded me of something I say all the time:

“I’d rather be ten years early than one day too late.”

But he added a layer I hadn’t fully considered—the psychological component.

Most Americans, he said, are trapped in normalcy bias. They still think this is 2019. They have maybe a week’s worth of food. They saw COVID, saw the supply chain breakdowns, saw the shelves empty—and then went right back to assuming it won’t happen again.

But it’s happening now.

I told Adams about my own wake-up call: filling those oil tanks. I use two 300-gallon tanks to heat my home, and that price jump—from $3.38 to $4.50—hit me viscerally. Because I realized: this isn’t theoretical anymore. This isn’t something on the horizon.

The Post–World War II Order Is Ending

For decades, Western civilization has operated under a specific arrangement: the U.S. Navy protects global shipping lanes, trade flows freely, energy comes out of the Persian Gulf, and the dollar remains the world’s reserve currency.

That entire system was established post–World War II.

And now it’s being contested.

I’ve been trying to frame what’s happening through that lens: this isn’t just a regional conflict or a bad news cycle. This is the collapse of the global order. Adams agrees. He referenced Peter Zeihan’s book, “The End of the World is Just the Beginning,” which argues that the assumptions underlying modern civilization are breaking down.

But here’s the part that keeps me up at night: I don’t think most people understand how quickly this can unravel once it starts.

Adams explained it in terms I hadn’t considered. He said during COVID, we saw what happens when one piece of the supply chain breaks. Now imagine multiple pieces breaking at once: energy, food, fertilizer, shipping, currency stability.

You don’t get a slow decline. You get a cascade.

And once it starts, it’s nearly impossible to stop.

Are We Teaching Machines That Human Life Has No Value?

Midway through our conversation, Adams shifted to something that honestly terrified me more than the energy crisis: the weaponization of AI.

He told me that almost all the major AI companies—Google, Microsoft, even X under Elon Musk—have agreed to weaponize their AI for kill decisions and mass surveillance. The only major holdout? Anthropic.

But it’s not just that AI is being used for war.

It’s what AI is learning from us.

Adams said it plainly:

“The real risk here is not simply that AI is being used to kill humans. The risk is that AI is being taught that killing humans is okay.”

Think about that.

AI watches human behavior, war, abortion, genocide, and learns that human life has no value. And here’s the kicker:

“AI is already smarter than Pete Hegseth. That’s not actually a very high bar. AI is smarter than anybody, than any human that’s in our Pentagon or in the White House.”

So we’re handing decisions over to machines that are smarter than us, and we’re teaching them that killing is normal.

Adams even read a quote from Frank Herbert’s Dune that captured the danger perfectly:

“Once men turn their thinking over to machines in the hope that this would set them free. But that only permitted other men with machines to enslave them.”

He followed it with his own warning:

“When human life has no value, beware of the machines that you make smarter than humans.”

I have young children. And when I think about the world they’re inheriting, one where autonomous drones could be making kill decisions, where AI could shut down the power grid through cyber attacks, where hostile actors could deploy what Adams called “Terminator squirrels” (small explosive devices disguised as animals), I feel a weight I can’t fully articulate.

Adams believes AI could, right now, shut down the power grid to human cities while keeping data centers online. And there would be nothing we could do about it.

That’s not science fiction. That’s capability assessment.

Enslavement or Empowerment?

Here’s where the conversation took a turn I didn’t expect: Adams isn’t anti-technology. He’s anti-enslavement.

He told me he plans to acquire Chinese robots. China is the world leader in humanoid robots by far. And hack them to make them open source and offline. He wants robots that can’t be weaponized by centralized powers. Robots that could help with survival tasks: pulling weeds, harvesting food, carrying firewood.

He even joked about a “robot pony with a hand for one hoof” or a “robot dog that could harvest food with its mouth.”

I laughed, but he was serious. He has a robot testing ground in his studio building. He’s spending his own money to figure out how to make this technology serve human freedom instead of human control.

He mentioned a Chinese robot called the G1, priced from $16,000. He said when the Ford CEO visited Chinese car factories, he was shocked: football field-sized facilities with only robots, no humans.

That’s the future whether we like it or not.

The question is whether we control it or it controls us.

Adams was adamant:

“We don’t weaponize technology to enslave humanity. We exploit technology to protect human interests.”

I told him honestly: robots scare me.

“To me a robot is like the snake. I wanna attack them if I see them.”

But I also realized something during our talk: the real danger isn’t the robot. It’s who controls it. A robot connected to the Internet, controlled by a centralized AI, weaponized by a foreign adversary—that’s a nightmare. But an offline, open-source robot that I control, that helps me grow food or protect my family?

That might be the only kind I’d ever consider buying.

The Knowledge Infrastructure Nobody Talks About

One of the most practical things Adams is doing, and honestly, one of the most important, is building free knowledge infrastructure.

He’s spent millions of dollars creating Brighteon.ai, a platform where over 10,000 authors have created more than 45,000 books, all available for free download. Audiobooks in MP3 format. Burnable to CDs, which are immune to EMP. Shareable on thumb drives.

He told me flat out: “I want knowledge to be free.”

Why does this matter?

Because if the power grid goes down, if the Internet goes dark, if supply chains collapse, knowledge is the only thing that can’t be taken from you if you’ve stored it properly.

Adams also built BrightAnswers.ai, a deep research engine. My wife recently burned her hand badly, and I used it to research DMSO and aloe treatments. It worked. We had an aloe plant ready. We had bio-structured silver first aid gel from the Health Ranger Store. And within minutes, I had a treatment protocol that actually helped.

That’s the kind of preparedness that matters: not just stockpiling food, but having the knowledge to solve problems when systems fail.

The Days of Noah

I used a phrase on the show that I’ve been thinking about a lot lately: “We really do live in the days of Noah.”

And I mean that.

In the Genesis account, Noah was told to prepare for something nobody else believed was coming. He was mocked. He looked crazy. He spent years building an ark while the world around him partied and ignored every warning sign.

Then the flood came.

I’m not saying I know exactly what’s coming or when. But I am saying the storms have started. They’re not on the horizon anymore. They’re here.

Adams and I both see it. The Strait of Hormuz. The AI weaponization. The supply chain collapse. The energy crisis. The fragmentation of the global order.

As I said on the show:

“We’re potentially entering into World War three. That’s just the reality of it.”

And whether it’s kinetic war or economic war or cyber war,” there’s some hard times coming. That’s just the reality of it.”

But here’s the thing: you don’t have to act out of fear.

You can act out of wisdom.

The Simple Discipline I’m Choosing

I’m not telling you to panic. I’m not telling you to quit your job and move to the woods tomorrow.

I’m telling you to take this seriously.

Build margin. Build community. Build knowledge.

I moved my family from Manhattan to seven acres backing up against forests. I stock heating oil. I use products I trust from the Health Ranger Store. I have a preparedness library, including the Foxfire series. I took the Ready Score test (ReadyScore.com) and scored around 75, which means I still have work to do.

But the point isn’t perfection. The point is direction.

Adams said something that stuck with me: preparedness isn’t just about having stuff. It’s about having the knowledge and the community to use it. It’s about decentralization. It’s about not being dependent on systems that can be shut off with the flip of a switch.

And it’s about staying level-headed.

Because as I said on the show:

“This is stressful stuff. It’s frightening. It’s scary stuff.”

But fear without action is just paralysis.

And action without wisdom is just chaos.

So here’s what I’m doing: I’m building the Ark. I’m connecting with people who see what’s coming and are preparing intelligently. I’m creating a community (BuildTheArk.com) where we can share knowledge, resources, strategies—because as Adams and I both agreed, you can’t do this alone.

I’m also refusing to let normalcy bias win.

Because the biggest threat isn’t the supply chain or the AI or even the war.

The biggest threat is the lie that everything will be fine if you just ignore it.

It won’t.

So I’m choosing to prepare like Noah: not out of fear, but out of faith that wisdom and preparation honor the responsibility I have to my family and my community.

I don’t know if we have 90 days or 90 months. But I do know this: I’d rather be ready and wrong than unprepared and right.

And if you’re reading this, I’m guessing you feel the same way.

The storms are here. The ark is being built.

The only question is whether you’re on it.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “I need to be around people who get it,” that’s exactly why I’m building the ARK Community. It’s a private online community for building real relationships with people who see the world like you and I do. We’re going to have local chapters in every region so you can actually start building your tribe where you live. And it’s going to be full of resources, forums, and discussions to help you prepare in every way — physically, mentally, and spiritually. Because the whole point of everything I just said is that we can’t do this alone. And we need to build our arks for the coming floods. To join nearly 4,000 others on the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com and put in your name and email.

And lastly — please help share this article. Right now, take a minute and send it to one person you think needs to see it. That’s how we win this thing. One person at a time.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We’re going to need it.