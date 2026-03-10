They Just Tried to Kill Silver — Here’s Why It Won’t Work w/ Micah Haines

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

When silver crashed 38% in a single day, they told you it was over. The banks buying millions of ounces tell a very different story.

There’s a lot of craziness happening right now. The situation in Iran. Warnings about Iranian cyber attacks on the banking system. The Federal Reserve’s ACH payment system going down. Strange halts in commodity trading at suspiciously convenient moments.

If you’ve been paying attention, none of this feels random.

It feels like something is being set up. Or — more accurately — something is being held together with duct tape and lies, and the tape is starting to peel.

I keep a ten-ounce bar of silver on my desk. I paid about three hundred dollars for it maybe a year ago. It’s worth about a thousand dollars now. And that bar is a reminder — not of how much money I’ve made, but of what’s real. What’s tangible. What can’t be deleted from a server or frozen by a bank or confiscated by a government with a keystroke.

A little over a month ago, I had Micah Haince from Noble Gold on the show for the first time. It happened to be the exact day silver crashed from around $120 an ounce down to the $70s. A blood bath. A 38% correction in a single day.

People panicked. The comments flooded in. “It’s over.” “This is 2011 all over again.” “Silver’s going back to $20.”

I told them to breathe.

Now I’ve brought Micah back to talk about what’s happened since — and what he’s seeing is not the end of a bull market. It’s the setup for the next leg of something much, much bigger.

The Day the Market Broke

Let me set the scene.

Our first interview was right around January 29th. Silver had been on a tear — up from $50 in October to $120 by late January. A 140% move in about ten weeks. People were euphoric. Everyone was a genius.

Then, in a single day, it went from $114 to $78.

Micah was on my show that day. He admitted he was nervous — “huge fan,” he said, but also, “markets were like, oh my gosh, what’s happening”.

In the days after, people called him asking if the market was over. If this was the 2011 moment — when silver hit $50, crashed, and stayed dead for a decade.

His answer was simple: “Bull markets make higher highs. We’re still firmly in one structurally. We’re in a massive structural bull market.”

He pointed to something called the fifty-year cup and handle formation. For anyone unfamiliar, it’s a technical pattern that looks like a U with a smaller U on the right side. When the price breaks out of that pattern, it tends to explode.

Silver’s cup and handle goes all the way back to 1980, when $50 was first hit. The other side of the cup was 2011, when it touched $50 again. Then decades of consolidation forming the handle. And in October, silver finally broke out above $50 for good and ran to $120.

Micah’s point: “You do not break out of a fifty-year cup and handle formation for it to all be over in just a couple of months.”

And that crash? He called it a ten sigma event — “something so unnatural, you wouldn’t see it in nature for like, ten million years”.

A 38% correction in a single day doesn’t happen because sellers got spooked. It happens because someone — or something — intervened.

The New Floor

By the time we sat down for this second conversation, silver was at $83 an ounce. It had touched $65 twice in February — what Micah called a “double bottom” — and was now hovering between $75 and $90.

And instead of being worried, he said something that reframed everything for me.

“When everyone’s super bullish, like the end of January, it’s actually kind of a signal of a maybe a medium-term top. When everyone’s kinda hating on it and uncertain — like right now — that’s actually kind of a perfect setup for that next leg higher.”

That’s the thing about markets. They punish the crowd. At the end of January, everyone was euphoric, piling in, buying at $110 and $120. That was the top. Now? Everyone’s skeptical. Bearish. Convinced it’s over.

And that, according to Micah, is exactly when the next move starts to build.

He explained that silver needs to establish a new floor. The old ceiling — $50 — needs to become the new foundation. Previous ceilings have to be tested as new floors. It’s not sexy. It’s not fast. But it’s necessary.

I found that calming, honestly. Because when you’re in the middle of volatility, it’s easy to forget that consolidation isn’t weakness. It’s the market catching its breath before the next leg.

The Trading Halt That Should Terrify You

Here’s where things get ugly.

The week before our interview — on a Wednesday — silver was climbing back toward $92 an ounce. It was building momentum. Approaching a key technical breakout level. The kind of level where, if it punches through, buyers flood in and the price rockets higher.

And right at that moment — right as silver was approaching that line — the CME, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, halted silver trading for ninety minutes.

Just stopped it.

“Technical issue,” they said.

Micah’s response:

“It’s just a form of manipulation. Everyone’s going, ‘How is that possible?’ The timing, the price level — there’s no way that’s a coincidence.”

And here’s the part that made my blood boil: this isn’t the first time.

The exact same thing happened in November, right before Thanksgiving. Silver was approaching $54 — the breakout level at the time. It was about to push through. And what happened? “Oh, there’s a server issue.” Boom. Couldn’t trade silver for an entire evening.

But it didn’t work. After that November halt, silver went from $54 in December to $120 by the end of February. A 100%+ return in about two months.

So when Micah saw them pull the same move again in March, he wasn’t discouraged. He was encouraged.

Because it means they’re scared.

I compared it to watching someone trying to plug a hole with water pouring out of it. You can squeeze as hard as you want. Hold it for a little bit. But as soon as you move your hand, more water comes out. And then there’s another crack. Another hole.

Micah agreed. He called it “a dying beast” — the system that has “for so long manipulated and suppressed and artificially contained the silver price.” It’s pulling out every stop it has left. Halts. Coordinated sell-offs. Manufactured crashes.

But these aren’t signs of strength. They’re signs of desperation.

The Banks Are Going Long — And Taking Delivery

This is the part that should make everyone sit up.

JPMorgan and Bank of America are taking delivery of massive amounts of physical silver from the commodity exchange. Not paper contracts. Not futures bets. Actual metal.

“When the banks are net long,” Micah said, “watch out.”

He explained that March is a major delivery month for the Comex — the commodities exchange where silver contracts get settled. That means the exchange has to deliver actual physical metal to fulfill obligations. And when that happens, there’s pressure to keep the price low while they scramble to fill those orders.

That context reframes everything. The volatility, the halts, the resistance — it’s not random. It’s a squeeze playing out in real time. The people on the other side of the trade are trying to survive the month.

But once those delivery obligations are met? Once March passes?

Micah thinks we see a breakout similar to what happened after the November halt. Fast. Violent. Higher.

And here’s what makes it even more telling: the same banks that spent years suppressing the silver price are now publicly raising their targets. Bank of America put out a report on February 28th projecting silver could hit anywhere from $135 to $309 per ounce by the end of the year. UBS and Deutsche Bank are raising gold targets to $6,200–$6,500.

Micah pointed out something crucial about how banks set expectations: “Banks are extremely conservative generally with any kind of market expectation setting. So for them to say sixty-two hundred in gold means that’s more likely a floor than a top.”

If the banks are saying those numbers publicly, what do they actually believe privately?

Where This Is Going

Micah’s personal targets are in the $200 to $300 range for silver. And he broke it down two ways.

The conservative way: the last leg was a $70 move — from $50 to $120. If the next leg adds another $70, that puts silver around $190.

The measured-move way: the last leg was a 140% gain. If the next leg repeats that percentage from $120, that puts silver around $280.

But here’s what surprised me: Micah thinks the next move could be bigger and faster than the first.

“I think we could see that or higher in, like, eight weeks or less,” he said.

Why? Because that’s how bull markets work. The second and third legs tend to be more violent. More emotional. More compressed.

He explained that all silver needs to do is decisively break above $120 — the previous high. When it does,

“we’ll see a very strong shoot into that two to three hundred dollar range.”

It might not happen on the first attempt. Maybe it takes two or three cracks at $120 before it breaks through. But when it does, look out.

And he’s not alone. Some analysts are talking about $500+ silver and $20,000 gold longer term. Morgan Stanley even suggested gold allocations should be around 20% of total portfolios.

Think about what that implies.

Half of One Percent

Right now, all the gold and silver in the world — physical metal, ETFs, mining shares, paper gold and silver, everything combined — represents only half of one percent of total global wealth.

Half. Of. One. Percent.

Meanwhile, 70% of all American wealth is still in stocks. At what Micah called “the most expensive, overpriced stock market of all time.”

If allocation to gold and silver moves from the current 0.5% to just 3–5% of total wealth, that implies a six to ten times increase in the amount of money flowing into metals. And that kind of money doesn’t move prices linearly. It moves them exponentially.

“My expectation of three to five percent total allocation from half of a percent still implies a six to ten times move in the amount of money that’s in this space,” Micah explained, “which would suggest a six to ten times move in the potential gold and silver price.”

And here’s the problem: most people won’t rotate out of stocks until they’ve already lost 20, 30, 40, 50% or more.

One of Micah’s colleagues put it perfectly:

“The first ounce of silver for most people won’t be bought until it is three hundred bucks”.

By then, the people who got in early will have already seen life-changing gains. The general public will panic into safety at the worst possible entry point.

That’s how every bull market ends. With the crowd arriving last.

Who’s Actually Buying Right Now

Here’s something that should tell you everything about where we are in this cycle.

Micah said 70% of all his sales over the past three to five months have been repeat buyers. Not new money flooding in. Not retail FOMO. Not people who just heard about silver on social media.

It’s the same people who bought at $20, $30, $40 — and they’re still buying at $80, $90, $100+.

He told me about one client who bought $200,000 worth of silver years ago and got 6,500 ounces. Recently, she spent another $50,000 and only got around 500 ounces because of the price increase. And she didn’t blink.

He also had record-breaking sales in December, January, and February — months that are traditionally slow because of the holidays. “I’ve never sold that much in those months,” he said.

But it still wasn’t a FOMO trade. It was disciplined accumulation by people who understand what’s happening at a structural level. They’re not trading. They’re rotating out of a dying system and into something real.

Micah described silver as a “giffen good” — an economic term for something people actually want more of as the price goes up. It sounds irrational until you understand the psychology: these buyers aren’t speculating. They’re protecting wealth. And the higher the price goes, the more validated they feel that they were right to start early.

The general public — the 70% of Americans with their wealth in stocks — hasn’t even entered the market yet.

The Cyber Attack They Keep Warning Us About

While we were talking about silver, I brought up something that’s been nagging at me.

On March 3rd, the Federal Reserve put out a notice:

“The Federal Reserve is experiencing a service disruption delaying ACH payments across the entire US banking system.”

Capital One sent screenshots to customers saying they were “closely monitoring the situation”.

Then, over the weekend, warnings started appearing about imminent Iranian cyber attacks targeting the banking system’s plumbing — its core infrastructure.

I played the Klaus Schwab clip. The one where he warned that a “comprehensive cyber attack” would “bring to a complete halt the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole.” He said COVID would “be seen as a small disturbance in comparison”.

Predictive programming. Planting the seed. Telling you what’s coming so they can say you were warned.

Micah didn’t sugarcoat it:

“Whatever it smells bad. It looks bad. It feels bad. It probably is bad. But they don’t wanna cause panic.”

He reminded me that something crazy seems to happen every spring, going back to 2020. COVID in 2020. The silver squeeze in 2021. Russia-Ukraine in 2022. The banking crisis and Silicon Valley Bank in 2023. Liberation Day and the tariff chaos in 2024.

“Almost every year going back to 2020 there’s something that happens. It’s crazy in the spring,” Micah said. And he thinks 2026 won’t be any different.

Whether it’s a cyber attack, a banking disruption, or something we haven’t even imagined yet — the instability isn’t going away. If anything, it’s accelerating.

And that brings me back to the question I keep asking myself: if everything is this fragile, what do you want to be holding when the lights go out?

Using Silver as Actual Money

One of my favorite parts of the conversation was when Micah started sharing stories about actually spending silver. Not selling it on an exchange. Using it. As money.

He took his kids to a farmers market last summer as an experiment. Brought a handful of coins. Picked up some produce. Found an old guy at a booth, handed over the silver, and that was that. Done.

He paid for most of the cost of having his house and office painted — in silver.

He traded a kilo of silver for a red-light therapy mat when both were worth about a thousand dollars. Now that kilo has tripled in value while the mat is worth maybe half. The guy who took the silver? He’s laughing all the way to the bank — or, more accurately, laughing because he doesn’t need a bank.

He tipped hunting guides in Idaho with an ounce of gold each — worth around $1,800–$2,000 at the time. Now those ounces are worth almost $6,000. “They won’t forget us anytime soon,” he said.

This is what people miss when they think of silver as just another investment vehicle. It’s not. It’s money. The oldest form of money on earth. The kind you can walk over to your neighbor and trade for a four-wheeler without the government even knowing about it.

I told Micah straight: “I don’t buy silver because I’m looking at it in a speculative way. I’m buying it for the same reason I have rice and toilet paper.”

It’s insurance. It’s optionality. It’s freedom.

And yeah — if it also happens to be the best-performing asset class of the last two years, better than tech, better than AI, better than Bitcoin, better than crypto, better than oil and gas, better than anything — I’ll take that too.

The $44 Trillion Sitting Duck

Micah said something near the end that I keep coming back to.

“Seventy percent of all American wealth is still in stocks. At the most expensive, overpriced stock market of all time”.

Meanwhile, all the gold and silver combined — every ounce, every ETF, every mining share — is still only half of one percent of global wealth.

We’ve talked before on this show about the $44 trillion sitting in retirement accounts. About how a prominent official once said, when asked about the national debt, “We’ve got trillions in retirement we haven’t tapped yet.” About how your 401(k) is a tax-deferred vehicle where the government controls the backend tax rate and can change the deal anytime they want.

If you’re sitting there with your life savings in a brokerage account or a 401(k), and the banking system goes down for a week — or a month — or longer — what exactly do you have?

Digits on a screen. That’s it.

You can’t eat digits. You can’t trade digits for a generator at a farmers market. You can’t hand digits to your neighbor when the power’s been out for three days and he’s got clean water and you don’t.

Micah put it this way: “If the bank’s lights get turned off, so does your ability to access your account. It’s not tangible. It’s just ink on a page or digits on a screen. I don’t really trust that”.

What I’m Doing — And What I Think You Should Consider

I’ve been recommending silver since it was $17 an ounce. I’ve taken heat for it. I’ve had people mock me, ignore me, call me paranoid.

My brother died of cancer. My dad died of cancer. I’ve buried people I love and watched a system that poisons us and then profits from the treatment.

I’m not naive about what these people are capable of. I’m not naive about what the banking system is, or what the Federal Reserve is, or what happens when the people at the top decide to pull the plug.

And so I prepare.

I have food. I have water. I have gold and silver. I have guns and ammo. I bake my own bread. I homeschool my kids. And I keep telling anyone who will listen: get out of the paper system as much as you possibly can, while you still can.

Micah said something that stuck with me:

“There’s decades where nothing happens, and then there’s weeks where decades happen.”

We’re living in one of those weeks-where-decades-happen periods. And it’s not slowing down.

Silver is sitting in the low-to-mid $80s right now. It was $120 a month ago. It may be $200 or $300 before the year is out. The banks know it. They’re buying. The insiders know it. They’re positioning.

The only people who don’t know it are the ones still trusting the system to keep the lights on.

If you want to talk to Micah directly, you can reach Noble Gold at 877-646-5347 or visit GoldWithSeth.com. He calls it “the kitchen table conference call” — you lay everything out, he helps you figure out the landscape, and there’s no pressure. He told me anyone can call and ask for him, and they won’t beat you up if you’re just gathering information.

Because this isn’t about selling you something.

It’s about what you’re going to be holding when the next spring crisis hits, when the banking system has another “technical issue,” when the CME halts trading again at exactly the wrong moment, when the digits on your screen suddenly don’t mean what you thought they meant.

The trap is closing. The people who survive won’t be the ones who trusted the system. They’ll be the ones who held something real.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We’re going to need it.