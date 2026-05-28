This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

There is a pharmacy growing in your backyard right now. Not a metaphor. Not an exaggeration. Actual medicine, roots, leaves, bark, and flowers that human beings relied on for thousands of years before a handful of corporations figured out they could synthesize a version of it, patent it, and charge you for the rest of your life.

That is the short version of what master herbalist Andrew Swedeger laid out in our recent conversation. Andrew spent 20 years in global logistics, studied theology, lived in Hong Kong, and only turned to herbalism after a painful, frightening health crisis in his early 40s, one that resolved completely within a month using plants. No surgery. No prescription. No follow-up appointments.

The Moment Everything Changed

Andrew had spent years riding his bicycle thousands of miles every summer. He loved it. The solitude, the exercise, the time to think. But years of sitting on that seat eventually gave him an enlarged prostate. He was afraid. He didn’t know if it was cancer. He couldn’t sit comfortably. He was up all night with frequent urination. He was staring down a road that led to a doctor’s office and probably a prescription or worse.

A friend introduced him to someone who offered him a herbal remedy. He took it. Within one month, he was completely back to normal.

“For some reason, it’s just interesting how we’re not taught these things in the public education system. We’re only given one option. And we’re not given the option, what I call the original medicine, what God created, which is herbs.”

That experience sent him to herb school. Today, at 52, he crafts every tincture he sells himself, takes all of them personally, and does 1,000 pushups on Saturdays.

What Big Pharma Doesn’t Want You to Think About

Here is the part of this story that tends to stop people cold. It’s not a theory. It’s basic pharmaceutical history.

About 40 to 50 percent of modern pharmaceuticals are derived from plants. The drug companies are not ignoring nature, they are mining it. What they do is isolate the one active compound in a plant that produces a desired effect, strip away everything else, synthesize a version of it in a lab, and patent it. Then they sell it to you with a warning label full of side effects that the original plant didn’t have.

The most famous example is aspirin. White willow bark has been used for pain and inflammation for centuries. Its active compound is salicin. In the mid-1800s, a company called Bayer isolated the salicin, converted it to acetylsalicylic acid, and called it aspirin. They patented it. And here we are.

“They can’t patent any of this. So they take that one key component out that has those benefits of the anti-inflammatory properties. And by the way, white willow is a wonderful tincture. I use it all the time for aches and pains. But they took that out... they took the salicin and they converted that to acetylsalicylic acid and called it an aspirin. They patented it. And here we are today, people buying an aspirin, but they have some side effects with stomach issues, where you’re not going to have that really when you’re using a herb in a wholesome state.”

This is not fringe thinking. This is how the industry openly operates. They just never explain it to you at the pharmacy counter.

The Supply Chain Problem Nobody Is Talking About

Andrew spent two decades in global logistics. He has watched supply chains up close, how they are built, how they fail, and what the downstream effects look like when they do. What he sees coming concerns him deeply.

War in the Middle East has disrupted oil and fertilizer distribution. Sri Lanka already requires a QR code for rationed fuel. Fertilizer shortages mean food production is under pressure. The petrodollar is weakening. Andrew believes what comes next includes fuel rationing, food scarcity, and real pressure on the medical supply chain including the drugs and over-the-counter products most families depend on.

“I foresee future lockdowns. I see where they’re going to probably limit fuel in various nations... I think we’re going to see some starvation. I think we’re going to see some famine. And I think we’re going to see some difficult times.”

This is where herbal medicine stops being a lifestyle preference and starts being a preparedness strategy. If you cannot walk into a CVS to fill a prescription, whether because of a grid-down scenario, a digital vaccine passport requirement, or simply empty shelves, what do you do? If you have learned to grow, harvest, and process your own medicine, the answer is: you take care of your family.

How to Make a Tincture That Will Outlast Everything

One of the most practical parts of the conversation was Andrew walking through exactly how to make a tincture from scratch. It is simpler than most people assume, and the result is a medicine that, when made with alcohol, does not expire.

Here is the process in plain terms:

Fresh herbs require high-proof alcohol (90% or above), because the plant already contains water

Dried herbs can use vodka-strength alcohol, since the water has already left the plant

Place the herb and alcohol in a large 64-ounce amber jar, label it with the contents and date

Shake it every day for 30 days

Press it using an herb press to extract all the liquid

Bottle and store

“Alcohol never expires. So this is what I really love about tinctures, technically, a tincture 20 years from now is still going to work. It’s still going to be just fine... you can pass on to the next generation. You can use these to barter and trade with in the future when people aren’t going to go into a certain system.”

That last point about bartering is worth sitting with. A bottle of white willow bark tincture costs maybe three or four dollars in raw materials. To someone with serious joint pain who has no access to a pharmacy, that bottle could be worth more than a thousand rounds of ammunition.

“Our health is our wealth. So we could have all the gold, silver, and all these other tangible assets. But if we don’t have our health or we’re bedridden, or we don’t have our strength, our drive, our vigor, a sound mind, what good is it?”

God Put the Remedy Next to the Problem

One of the more striking things Andrew shared is how consistently nature places a remedy near the ailment it treats. Poison ivy and jewelweed, for example, almost always grow side by side. The root of the jewelweed contains saponins, soapy compounds that draw out the oils from poison ivy and stop the itch. No pharmacy required.

Andrew also mentioned a survival use for those same saponins that most people have never heard of: concentrated saponins poured into a pond or lake temporarily paralyze fish, causing them to float to the surface. Grid-down food sourcing, solved with a plant growing by the water’s edge.

For those who want to start learning, Andrew recommends beginning with plant identification guides, books with good photographs that let you recognize, smell, and touch the herbs around you. Wild cards for children make the learning a game. From there, study herbal actions, basic botany (to avoid dangerous look-alikes), and first aid herbs you can grow on your own property.

Protecting Your Garden from Chemtrails

One concern Andrew addressed that many growers share is the effect of aerial spraying on home gardens. His practical solution is soil mineralization.

Aluminum, one of the compounds frequently cited in chemtrail research, cannot be uptaken by plants when the soil contains sufficient boron. Barium cannot reside in the body when selenium levels are adequate. The same mineral balance that protects the plant protects the person eating it.

“I always make sure that we have sufficient amount of boron in our body and also in the soil of our garden so our plants won’t uptake that heavy metal.”

He recommends products like Azomite, a Utah-sourced trace mineral mix, added to garden soil each year. For those without garden space or in areas with heavy spraying, he also recommends growing sprouts indoors. Three to five days from seed to food, no chemtrail can reach your kitchen counter.

Andrew’s store at ourfathersherbs.com/MIA includes formulas he makes entirely by hand and takes himself. Use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off.

A Way Back

There is something quietly profound about this conversation that goes beyond supplement recommendations or survival tips. It is about reclaiming a relationship with the natural world that most of us were never taught to have, and understanding that the knowledge to care for your own body has never disappeared. It just got buried under a century of pharmaceutical marketing.

“It’s this really amazing process of just returning back to these roots of being human again. It empowers you. But it brings you closer to God. Because when you see this... how could you possibly look at that and still think these things just evolved?”

The herbs are still growing. The knowledge is still recoverable. And the window to learn it, before you actually need it, is still open.

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