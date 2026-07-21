They're Hiding Ancient Giants From You | Nephilim, UFOs & the Coming Deception w/ L.A. Marzulli

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

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In today’s world, where the bizarre becomes the norm, the truth about our past is often buried under layers of misinformation and distraction. L.A. Marzulli, an author and researcher with a focus on the supernatural and prophetic texts, sheds light on a truth so monumental that it could shake the foundations of what we know about human history. Marzulli discusses the deliberate concealment of ancient giants’ existence, known as the Nephilim, and their unsettling connection to the current UFO phenomena and the impending “Great Deception”.

Meet The Giant Hunter

Marzulli is not a casual researcher. He has written sixteen books and produced thirty four films, spending thirty years chasing down evidence that the giants of the Bible were real flesh and blood beings. He is seventy five years old and says his current project may be his last, calling this a season of “winding down” after decades in the field.

He describes himself as someone who believes ancient prophetic texts are unfolding right in front of us.

“We are in unprecedented uncharted waters, but a lot of this was prophesied thousands of years ago, and now it’s coming to pass,” he explains.

He rejects the idea that history simply repeats in cycles, insisting instead that we are moving toward a specific, prophesied ending.

Digging Up The Peru Skulls

The heart of Marzulli’s work took him to Peru, where his team collected fifty eight samples from ancient elongated skulls, funded by backers who gave what he calls “a boat load of money”. Three separate labs ran the DNA testing, costing tens of thousands of dollars, with a full crew including his late business partner Richard Shaw, an archaeologist named Mono Gonzalez, and anthropologists on site.

The physical measurements alone raised eyebrows. “Look at the orbits, they are twenty to twenty five percent larger than a normal human being,” Marzulli says, adding that there is no sagittal suture, the normal seam found in a human skull. Perhaps most telling, the foramen magnum, the opening where the spinal cord connects to the brain, sits tucked far at the back of the skull instead of centered as in ordinary people.

Marzulli argues this rules out cradle boarding, the ancient practice of binding a baby’s head to shape it, because the changes appear to have happened before birth. The DNA results added another layer of mystery. The mitochondrial DNA, which comes from the mother’s line, traced back to Eastern Europe, the Levant, and the Baltic region, not to local Peruvian ancestry. Carbon dating on some artifacts came back at over 1,900 years old, which Marzulli says upsets the mainstream view that ancient people never traveled long distances by sea.

The Seed War Genesis Skipped

Marzulli says the real key to understanding the Nephilim starts much earlier than most people think, in Genesis chapter three. After Adam and Eve sinned, God told the serpent that there would be conflict between “your seed” and “her seed,” with the woman’s offspring eventually crushing the serpent’s head. Marzulli calls this the gateway to the whole Bible, a promise of an ongoing spiritual struggle between two bloodlines.

Three chapters later, in Genesis six, that struggle breaks into the open when the “sons of God,” which Marzulli identifies as fallen angels, have children with human women. He points to the Book of Enoch, an ancient text quoted directly in the Book of Jude, as proof that early believers took this seriously rather than treating it as myth. He even suggests that Jude, described as Jesus’s younger brother, may have learned about the Enoch scroll from Jesus himself, since they lived in the same household.

He traces this same thread through Scripture, from the destruction of Sodom and the giant Canaanite tribes to the conquest under Joshua, all the way to a Roman era inscription found in North Africa reading “we are they who fled from the face of Joshua the robber”. Marzulli believes fleeing giant tribes eventually spread across the Mediterranean, leaving behind massive stone structures in Malta, Sardinia, Spain, France, and Ireland that he says ordinary ancient builders could not have made.

Ancient Megaliths Nobody Can Explain

Marzulli has personally visited many of these mysterious sites, including Sacsayhuaman in Peru, where enormous stones are cut and fitted so precisely that “you can’t slide a piece of paper between them”. He insists this stonework has nothing to do with the Inca, who he says only patched smaller filler stones into gaps left by an earlier, far more advanced builder.

He also points to America’s Stonehenge, a four thousand year old site where the sunset over one standing stone lines up, almost impossibly, with Stonehenge in England when traced across the globe. To Marzulli, these alignments are not coincidence, but evidence of a hidden history that mainstream archaeology refuses to touch.

Hollywood And The UFO Rollout

Turning to today’s headlines, Marzulli connects the ancient giants to what he calls a coordinated rollout of the UFO narrative. He references a documentary featuring congressmen, senators, physicists, and retired generals all repeating the same message on camera, that we are not alone in the universe. He questions why, if this is true, these beings have never revealed themselves openly or provided real proof, rather than playing what he calls a “cat and mouse game”.

Marzulli also discusses a recent Spielberg blockbuster in detail, describing scenes he believes echo real historical UFO events like Roswell and a supposed meeting between Jackie Gleason and President Nixon. He notes the film closes with a character quietly beginning the Jewish prayer “Shema,” which he suspects may hint at a coming religious shift tied to alien disclosure.

He connects this entertainment messaging to a Super Bowl commercial he calls blatant predictive programming, showing UFOs appearing over major cities worldwide while crowds look on in awe. He believes a real world nuclear scare could be the trigger event that brings these supposed visitors into the open, capitalizing on global fear.

This is where Marzulli’s warning sharpens into what he calls the Great Deception. He predicts that after some major crisis, likely tied to nuclear tension, beings will present themselves to humanity and claim,

“we created all life on this planet, we started the world’s religions, we started the world’s civilizations, and now we are back to usher mankind into a golden age”.

Marzulli ties this directly to a specific Bible warning in First Timothy chapter four, which says that in the last days some will depart from the faith by following “spirits of doctrines of demons”. He argues this deception will not look evil at first. It will look like enlightenment, comfort, and a new spiritual answer for the world’s problems.

Marzulli is blunt about why most churchgoers have never heard any of this. He says most pastors skip right over Genesis three fifteen and never connect it to Genesis six, so the seed war framework simply is not part of mainstream Sunday teaching. He argues that an alternate view, which treats these Genesis six accounts as merely symbolic, only became popular centuries later and was never the original understanding of early believers.

L.A. Marzulli’s research calls us to question the narratives fed to us by institutions that claim to be pillars of truth. As we consider the layers of evidence he has gathered, from ancient skulls to Scripture to Hollywood scripts, the picture he paints is one of a long running spiritual conflict, now reaching a critical and possibly deceptive turning point.

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