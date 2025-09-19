Man in America

Man in America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emmy's avatar
Emmy
1d

This is excellent!! Everything is a psy-op. The whole world is built on a lie and it only stays together because we believe it. The last thing the evil empire wants is for us to just turn off our cell phones and enjoy a real life...but that is exactly what we must do, and it is not hard...it is wonderful!! If you read the bible (truly the living word), it is absolutely current events. Many thanks...I am really enjoying your posts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vicki S Ragland's avatar
Vicki S Ragland
1d

I really enjoyed reading your essay. Thank you for taking the time to write it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Man in America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture