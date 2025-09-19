The “conversation” between Tyler Robinson and his lover.

They’re playing us for fools.

Every plot hole. Every contradiction. Every absurd twist—all buttoned up in a single text exchange, fired off at the last minute.

It’s like a script for a D-grade film where the entire backstory gets dumped in the opening dialogue.

So lazy. So insultingly obvious.

And just like that: we’ve got the confession. We’ve got the motive.

Case closed.

In my last article, I laid out how Charlie Kirk’s assassination—like so many throughout history—was not what it seemed. I also unpacked the glaring inconsistencies over multiple live shows.

But now—after this text message charade—I’m more certain than ever: This wasn’t just some unhinged lone gunman. And the cover up is almost as twisted as the event itself.

Is there a single soul left in D.C. who hasn’t been blackmailed, threatened, or bought off?

What is this—some kind of social profiling exercise? A test to see who’ll question the narrative… and who’ll obey?

How is it that “evidence” in the highest profile assassination in modern history can be debunked by a guy on his lunch break with nothing but an iPhone? Are we really supposed to believe that the FBI, after almost 120 years investigative experience, could be this sloppy?

“How many fingers, Winston?”

What happens to us—body, mind, and soul—when we witness a brutal execution in real time, only to have our arbiters of justice respond in riddles? What happens when the “truth” morphs by the hour—by the second? When facts, once sold to us as rock solid, crumble like dust in our hands?

In The Indoctrinated Brain, Dr. Michael Nehls argues that these are often not accidental breakdowns in communication—but deliberate tactics of psychological warfare.

Confusion, contradiction, and emotional overload used to disorient the public, making us vulnerable to delusion, cult-like thinking… and ultimately, control.

Sound familiar?

“Masks don’t work.”

“Yes, they do.”

”No, they don’t.”—“Actually, they do.”

“Any mask is fine.”

“Mask-down when sitting.”

“Mask-up when standing.”

“Make it two masks.”

“Better make it three.”

“Better an N95 mask.”

“Forget it — masks don’t work.”

It wasn’t science. It was contradiction. Confusion. Ritualized deception. And it’s happening again—right now. Why?

Back when Obama’s birth certificate was released on WhiteHouse.gov, posts questioning its authenticity flooded social media.

My wife wanted to verify it herself, so she opened the pdf file in Adobe Illustrator, unlocked the layers, and within minutes she was dragging the president’s signature around the page—something that should’ve been impossible had the document actually been scanned from a physical copy.

But what shocked her the most wasn’t that it was a forgery. It was how blatant of a forgery it was.

This was the official birth certificate of the President of the United States of America—the most powerful and well-funded institution on Earth, with the best technology, the sharpest minds, and an unlimited budget. And yet—they didn’t even bother to make it convincing!

And then it hit her: They weren’t hiding the truth. They were flaunting it.

Their power is no longer in secrecy—but in disclosure without consequence.

They know they’re lying. We know they’re lying. They know we know they’re lying. And that’s precisely the point.

I remember a story I heard once about, Zhao Gao, a high-ranking official during China’s Qin Dynasty. He brought a deer before the emperor… and called it a horse.

He knew it was a deer. Everyone knew it was a deer. But the lie wasn’t meant to deceive. It was meant to expose—to see who’d speak the truth… and who’d submit.

Could this be what happened in 2020?

The ballot mules. The 3AM dumps. The ever-shifting rules in the name of “public health.”

They knew. We knew. They knew we knew.

We fought tooth and nail to expose the lies. And, one by one, they plucked us from the online conversation like a giant game of Whac-A-Mole.

Now, five years later, the Big Tech moguls who silenced us are dining at Trump’s table… while we—the ones who spoke up—are still locked in digital, or even literal, prisons.

Deceive. Deny. Distract. Delay. Rinse. Repeat.

How about the JFK files?

Documents that directly implicate the CIA and Mossad in JFK’s assassination were finally made public after more than 60 years. It should’ve shaken the world.

Instead? Barely a ripple.

But keep bringing it up now, and you’ll probably be penalized for “hate speech”.

Whether it’s through negligence, incompetence, or cruel psychological operations, what does it do to our minds when the institutions that once stood for truth turn false? When goodness is blurred with evil? When no clear distinction can be drawn?

Isn’t this MK Ultra gone mainstream?

We search high and low for answers. We fight for justice. And most of all, we genuinely care. And for a moment, we think they do too… Then we find ourselves at the bottom of a rabbit hole, scratching our heads while they keep marching on, full steam ahead.

Right now, our nation is on a knife’s edge. The confusion, the hatred, the desperation are at boiling point.

The grief of Charlie’s death. The betrayal of our leaders. The soul-crushing exhaustion of searching—fighting—for truth with no justice… We are all spiritually and emotionally vulnerable.

Which means now, more than ever, we need to be on guard.

The algorithms that decide what enters the public mind—and what doesn’t—are so precise that I still get strikes on Youtube for saying “vaccine” in the wrong context.

So, ask yourself this: when did horrific, graphic videos of a live execution become permissible—let alone viral? Where was the “explicit content” warning? They can erase people based upon their voice imprints, yet somehow they couldn’t stop the graphic video of blood spurting from Charlie’s neck from taking over my entire feed—on autoplay?

Every image. Every frame. Every replay of Charlie Kirk’s final moments weren’t just shown to us. They were curated for us. A relentless barrage of violence and horror, aimed straight at the soul of our nation.

During my live show the other night, a young girl posted a comment. Since 2017, she’s been glued to her phone, researching, digging, searching for answers. And the result? She’s totally burned out, alone, and deeply depressed.

My advice to her?

Get off your phone. Get off your phone!

Go outside. Walk barefoot on the earth. Breathe deeply. Reconnect with your body. Spend time with family, with friends, with children. Remember what it means to be human.

The battleground is our minds. Their weapon is our screens. The deception is high-tech, top-down, and eating away at us from the inside. And without being rooted in something real, the lies will soon be nearly impossible to distinguish.

A quote attributed to Hannah Arendt goes as follows:

“This constant lying is not aimed at making the people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one believes anything anymore. A people that can no longer distinguish between truth and lies cannot distinguish between right and wrong. And such a people, deprived of the power to think and judge, is, without knowing and willing it, completely subjected to the rule of lies. With such a people, you can do whatever you want.”

The search for truth is a noble and necessary one. But constant exposure to curated lies doesn’t just demoralize us—it fractures our ability to trust in each other, in ourselves, and it truth itself.

At which point do we ask ourselves: Are we really getting closer to the truth—or just deeper into the trap? Are we uncovering “clues”, or just chasing breadcrumbs, carefully laid out to lead us deeper into the woods?

Because when the tower of lies collapses—as it inevitably will—the only truths still standing will be the ones rooted in reality: our homes, our communities, our families, our faith, and our humanity.

These are the truths we can rely on. The ones worth fighting for.

Guard your mind against everything else.