Venezuela, $80+ Silver, and the End of the Old World Order

When I sat down with Eric Young—an audio-only conversation for his safety—we weren’t talking about “silver as an investment.” We were looking at silver through the lens of geopolitics, deglobalization, and the accelerating split of the world into competing power blocs.

Silver is one of those materials that sits at the intersection of money, war, industry, and sovereignty. It’s not just something people want. It’s something modern systems require. And it’s not something any government can print.

That’s why this move isn’t just a price move. It’s a warning flare.

At the time of this recording, silver was around $81/oz. Eric and I both acknowledged what that means in context: about a year earlier it was around the low $30s. A move like that isn’t just bullish—it’s destabilizing. It’s telling you that price discovery is beginning to break free from the mechanisms that held it down.

And if silver is breaking free, it’s because something bigger is breaking free too.

The world that existed after World War II—the one where the U.S. sat at the center—doesn’t look stable anymore. And the evidence is showing up in the one place the regime can’t fully control forever: hard assets.

Eric’s Lens: Manufacturing, Supply Chains, and Why He Started Stacking

Eric doesn’t come at this like a typical Western investor. He spent over two decades in contract manufacturing—based in Hong Kong, with operations in Shenzhen—working with multinational customers, including major U.S. companies. His job was to take product specifications, find the right factories in China, oversee manufacturing, and manage logistics through Chinese customs into the U.S. and elsewhere.

That background matters because it’s not theory. It’s lived knowledge of what happens when supply chains tighten and governments start controlling flow.

Eric told me he began seriously accumulating physical gold after the Great Financial Crisis, because seeing “too big to fail” banks fail was a shock that proved the system could crack. Then in 2019, when Jerome Powell pivoted from quantitative tightening to easing, Eric accelerated his physical gold accumulation and began stacking physical silver.

So when he talks about stress points, shortages, and liquidity—it’s not a hunch. He’s reading the plumbing.

The Real Story: Countries Aren’t Financing the U.S. Like They Used To

Eric’s core thesis is simple and brutal: for a while now, “global south” countries—especially those aligned with BRICS—have not been adding substantially to their holdings of U.S. Treasuries.

That’s not a headline that makes people panic immediately, because it sounds technical. But it isn’t technical. It’s existential.

U.S. Treasuries are U.S. debt. When foreign governments buy that debt, they are helping fund the American state—its deficits, its spending, its military posture, its ability to live beyond its productive base.

For decades, this worked because the post–World War II order placed the U.S. at the center. The dollar became the global reserve currency. Trade flowed through it. And in exchange for this arrangement, the U.S. provided security, stability, and dominance—safe waterways, global policing, and a rules-based system that many countries tolerated because the alternative was worse.

But Eric points to a tipping psychology: after Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. and Western allies froze Russian assets. That was a message to the world—maybe not the one the West intended, but the one the rest of the world heard clearly:

“If you’re on the wrong side of our political alignment, your reserves can be seized.”

That’s when, in Eric’s view, the non-Western world stepped on the gas to reduce exposure. Less buying Treasuries. More focus on what cannot be frozen.

And what cannot be frozen is what cannot be digitally conjured.

Gold. Silver. Copper. Uranium. Platinum. Anything that requires mines, refining, and physical possession.

The U.S. and the West are now competing with the rest of the world for things they cannot print.

That’s the story.

Silver as a Weaponized Signal: “Things They Cannot Print”

Silver sits in a strange category. It has a monetary history—people instinctively recognize it as real value. But it’s also an industrial input, and increasingly, a strategic input.

As the world fractures into blocs, both sides will fight for hard resources. And silver is one of the resources that matters more than people realize.

Because the fight isn’t primarily about money. It’s about inputs. It’s about who controls the industrial base. It’s about who can keep manufacturing, powering, and arming their systems.

This is why the price move in silver isn’t just a “bull market.” It’s a reflection of conflict.

Not necessarily a single, dramatic, cinematic World War III moment—but an ongoing, tightening struggle over supply chains, processing capacity, and sovereign control of resources.

Why China and India Pay More: The Shanghai Premium Isn’t “Random”

If silver is a global commodity, why would it cost more in one place than another? Wouldn’t arbitrage erase that gap?

Eric’s explanation was straightforward: China is a manufacturing powerhouse, and silver is a critical input for modern manufacturing—especially as the world moves deeper into what he called “Web 3.0” and the AI era, with solar power, electric vehicles, and high-power integrated circuits.

China is therefore a net importer of silver. India is also a major importer—both because silver is culturally valued as a store of value and because Indians wear silver jewelry.

So here’s the key: if you are a net importer of a critical commodity, you must offer a higher price to attract physical supply into your jurisdiction. If China and India offered a lower price than the West, why would anyone ship silver to them and lose money?

That logic is basic. But what’s changing now is the scale.

The premium used to be a few dollars—maybe around 5%. Now it’s more like 10% and widening. That suggests tightening physical conditions and rising urgency.

It’s not an academic gap. It’s a stress signal.

The Western Suppression Machine: Paper Flooding and Physical Shuffling

Eric laid out what he calls the Western gold and silver price suppression machine: a system that includes London (LBMA/OTC), COMEX futures, and Western ETFs.

His point wasn’t merely “manipulation” in the vague internet sense. He explained it as a structural setup: price discovery is derived primarily from paper trade. Flood the system with paper contracts, and you can suppress the price.

But the system has a vulnerability: people can demand physical.

So the mechanism is a kind of three-location balancing act. When physical demand stress shows up in one location, metal can be shifted from the other locations to relieve pressure—often using exchange-for-physical mechanisms. It becomes a two-way street where physical is moved around to defend the paper pricing structure.

The regime works as long as physical demand can be contained.

But the moment physical demand overwhelms available inventory—and the moment nations begin prioritizing possession over paper exposure—the machine starts grinding.

And Eric is saying: it’s grinding now.

The U.S. Department of Defense Just Confirmed the Real Purpose of Silver

A $7.4 billion smelting facility in Tennessee—financed by JPMorgan and jointly owned by the U.S. Department of Defense, with the DoD holding a 40% stake—is being built with Korea Zinc as the operator.

Eric explained why Korea Zinc makes sense: silver is often a byproduct of base metal mining, such as copper or zinc, so a major zinc player fits the industrial reality.

The timeline he referenced: potentially online around 2027–2029, though the speed remains uncertain.

But the larger meaning is undeniable.

When the Department of Defense takes a direct stake in domestic processing capacity for a strategic metal, that’s not an “economic development” story.

That’s a national security story.

A Tomahawk missile contains more than 40 kilograms of physical silver. Whether a person is focused on missiles, data centers, or critical industrial components, the theme is the same:

Silver is not optional.

And if it’s not optional, then the fight over silver is not theoretical.

The U.S. government knows there isn’t enough physical silver for what’s coming—solar, EVs, high-tech industry, and weapons. So it wants two things:

Physical silver secured Domestic processing and refining secured

This is how empires behave when they realize the global flow they relied on is no longer guaranteed.

The AI Arms Race and the War Over Inputs

The global competition isn’t only about consumer goods anymore. It’s about strategic supremacy—industrial and technological.

And that means the AI race is not just a software race. It’s a hardware race. It’s a data center race. It’s an energy race.

Those systems require materials. And silver sits inside modern electrical and high-performance systems in ways most people don’t think about.

So when you see the DoD stepping into refining, and you see China tightening exports, and you see the Shanghai premium widening, and you see inventories tightening at key hubs, you’re not looking at an “investment narrative.”

You’re watching a resource war take shape at the level of supply chains.

Eric said it clearly: we’re racing for what we cannot print, and we want it inside our own jurisdiction.

That’s what this is.

China’s January 1 Export Controls: This Is a Siege Mentality

Starting January 1, 2026, China began implementing new silver export controls.

He read the English translation as follows:

The previous quota system is replaced with a licensing system requiring case-by-case approval.

Each export shipment must apply for an individual license with reviews including the buyer’s background and compliance on end use.

Only enterprises meeting certain production capacity thresholds (including 80 metric tons annually , with a lower threshold in western regions, and a continuous three-year export track record ) can qualify to apply.

Silver is classified as a critical mineral, along with platinum and another metal Eric referenced but didn’t name in that moment.

Eric’s interpretation wasn’t “China banned silver exports.” It’s more strategic than that:

A licensing regime creates delays, denials, and discretionary control. You can approve shipments you like and choke off shipments you don’t. You can examine end use. You can decide who gets silver and who doesn’t.

And Eric, with his manufacturing logistics background, knows what that means in practice. Case-by-case approvals don’t run smoothly. They introduce friction, uncertainty, and selective pressure.

This is a country preparing for a world where inputs are strategic and trade is conditional.

Venezuela, Seizures, and Why Everyone Is Preparing for Cutoffs

We also discussed a broader pattern: resource control isn’t happening politely.

I raised the example of Venezuela—specifically the U.S. going in and taking Maduro (however one interprets that event) and the idea that the U.S. Navy confiscated oil tankers heading from Venezuela to China.

The point wasn’t to litigate the narrative. The point was to recognize the underlying chessboard:

If the West can seize oil flows or disrupt strategic shipments, then China has to plan for cutoffs—not just in oil, but potentially in anything that moves along global routes.

Eric’s suggestion was that China may be acting preemptively: limiting outflows of physical silver while recognizing the vulnerability of supply chains and geopolitical pressure.

In other words: both blocs are acting like the system is no longer reliable.

Because it isn’t.

“Musical Chairs”: The Game Just Got Faster

Eric used an image that honestly says more than a thousand charts: the world is playing musical chairs, and the music just sped up.

For decades, the global order allowed a kind of shared illusion: infinite liquidity, paper claims, stable trade routes, and reserve assets that were “safe” because politics could be ignored.

Now politics can’t be ignored.

Now reserve assets can be frozen.

Now trade routes can be disrupted.

Now critical minerals can be restricted.

So everyone is scrambling for the remaining chairs: physical metals, domestic processing, strategic inventories, secured supply.

That scramble is what you’re watching in silver.

Where Does Silver Go From Here?

Eric wasn’t reckless. He didn’t throw out fantasy numbers for clicks. But he did make a prediction:

He thinks silver could cross $100/oz within six months, possibly sooner—maybe within two or three months.

He grounded that in physical conditions.

He cited a calculation (from an account he follows) that the LBMA’s physical silver free float is around 3,554 metric tons, and he pointed out that the last time London “blew up” on physical silver shortage, inventories were around that level.

He also referenced the LBMA silver lease rate rising to around 8%—which he explained as the interest rate bullion banks and counterparties pay each other to lease (borrow) physical silver in London. He emphasized that historically this rate is around zero to under 1%. Rising rates indicate tightness.

He noted that in October, the lease rate spiked dramatically (he referenced a claim that it reached extremely high levels during that stress), and now, seeing it rise again is another signal that liquidity is tightening.

To Eric, this isn’t a bubble. It’s repricing in a new geopolitical arrangement.

The Part That Hit Me: China Wants Gold Exploding… and Silver Contained

One of the most revealing things Eric shared was something he said he’d heard from contacts connected to commodities trading and close to Chinese industrial and governmental circles:

In a perfect world, China would like gold to go to $8,000–$10,000. But in that same “perfect world,” they would prefer silver to stay below $50, meaning a high gold-silver ratio—he described a hypothetical ratio around “200.”

The logic is cold and strategic:

Gold helps loosen the “dollar shackles” and undermines the U.S.-centric monetary system.

Silver, however, is a critical industrial input—keeping it cheap keeps manufacturing costs down.

That tension is the heart of the whole story.

Gold is monetary warfare.

Silver is monetary warfare and industrial warfare.

And once silver becomes scarce, you don’t get to keep it cheap just because you’d prefer it that way.

What I Walked Away With

This conversation didn’t leave me feeling like I’d discovered a clever trade.

It left me feeling like I’d seen the underside of the global shift more clearly.

Silver is rising because the world is reorganizing around sovereignty, blocs, and physical control. The postwar system depended on the U.S. being the center and other nations continuing to finance U.S. debt. Eric believes that willingness is breaking—especially after the freezing of Russian assets signaled that reserve holdings are political.

As that breaks, nations rotate toward what cannot be printed—and simultaneously, they race to secure processing and supply inside their own borders.

The DoD smelting stake, China’s export controls, the widening premium in Asia, tightening inventories, rising lease rates—these aren’t separate stories. They’re one story.

A world moving from paper promises to physical possession.

A world preparing for friction.

A world accelerating toward a multi-polar arrangement where resources are power and supply chains are battlegrounds.

And if that’s true, then the silver chart isn’t a chart.

It’s a map.