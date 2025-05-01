WAIT!? China's Population is LESS THAN 500M? Expert Reveals SHOCKING Data

We’ve been told China has 1.4 billion people—but what if that’s a lie? If true, this changes everything—from geopolitics to global economics. Buckle up.

My guest today is a woman named Lei, I discovered her on YouTube and she has a channel called “Lei’s Real Talk.” She’s someone that has covered China extensively and her channel is about four years old. She’s one of the go-to people that I look to for understanding what’s happening in China. Lei lived in China for most of her life and lives here in America. Her and I are aligned on our views of communism and most likely yours as well.

If I was to ask you, what is the population of China? Perhaps you would go google it, or maybe you just know. The common number being told is around 1.4 billion. Now if we take 1.4 billion, according to the research that Lei has done, which she’ll lay out for you in today’s show, she believes that the population of China is somewhere under 500 million. That’s insane to think about, how can a billion people be missing?

There’s many experts that believe that pre-COVID China’s population was closer to 800 million. That is already a huge difference. When we take that and the already 600 million difference from what they projected as their official population, it’s just incredible. We know that China is extremely secretive and it’s very difficult to get the real data and conduct research because they intentionally make it hard to see what’s going on.

Lei discusses the math she’s used and shares a lot of information and research on how she came to this number. One of the big things that she’ll be talking about is what happened in China during COVID. This is where the topic is a little more controversial because here in America I believe that COVID was largely some sort of psychological operation. We had PCR testing that convinced everyone they had COVID, we had the flu disappear from the CDC’s charts, and I think that a large portion of our COVID deaths were caused by remdesivir and ventilators. Additionally, many that were motorcycle accidents, car accidents, suicide, etc. they classified as COVID.

I believe that something different hit China, some sort of strain, virus, or biological weapon that was different than what we had here in America. This might seem too crazy to discuss but the various experts that I’ve talked to estimate that the deaths in China from COVID were not in the millions, or even the tens of millions, but literally the hundreds of millions. For people to say COVID was fake, there’s just no way. I largely agree that in America and much of the world it was fake in many ways, however, something else happened in China. During the lockdowns they had a zero policy where they were welding people in their apartment units. To me, it was apparent that they were freaking out about something we didn’t see. Why were they? Why were they taking such extreme measure against this?

On this show we discuss the data and the research that Lei has done. She’s has various experts she’s quoted, and shares the math models she’s done. Lei’s case is pretty compelling and it shows that the population of China is far, far less than what you or I previously believed. This is extremely significant because though America has many enemies, I’d say that China and the Chinese Communist Party is one of the greatest threats to our freedom. If China’s population is not that far off from America this is one of the greatest kept secrets in the whole world right now, it changes everything. Many countries are investing in China, believing in the growing middle class, there’s so much fear around China as an enemy with a huge military but is it possible they are much weaker than we thought?

We dive into all of this and so much more on todays show. I ask that you come to this with an open mind. That’s what I do. I do research and I try to approach things with an open mind and leave my own preconceived ideas and notions at the door. So come in, take in the information and try to come to a new conclusion. I love changing my conclusions on things because it means I’m learning and growing. That’s why I do the show. Please enjoy!

Watch Lei: https://www.youtube.com/@LeisRealTalk

Rise of Citizen Journalism Well, I think you're a very important brick and I think that the information you put together is really key, actually. It's interesting because I think that where we're at in the world right now, there's been less and less trust in experts. Look at the medical system. Look at Fauci's fall from fame. There's so much less trust in the institution. And I think rightfully so. I think our institutions and our experts have either intentionally led us astray or been bought off and paid and funded in certain ways by bigger organizations to, again, lead us astray so I think that we are at a time right now where there's this massive resurgence of the citizen journalist, the citizen researcher. Anybody can, you know, we're all walking around with a mobile studio. So anybody can take their information and have it go viral for the world to find, I commend you for doing that. I hope that you're able to move the dial because that's also, I think, an important part of this is that a lot of times these experts intentionally don't cover something, but when there's enough people asking, the general public, enough people in the general public are watching and sharing shows like this, and they're now asking the experts, well, what do you think about this? Eventually, the experts have to comply. Otherwise, it becomes too glaringly obvious that they're intentionally ignoring critical information. So I thank you for what you're doing. Again, I think you're a very important brick.

