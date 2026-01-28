What They're Not Telling You About Winter Storm Fern

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Something felt off about Winter Storm Fern before it even hit.

In the week leading up to it, the skies above my property in upstate New York were thick with chemtrails that merged into a hazy canopy. When I asked my audience if they were seeing the same, the responses came flooding in. Folks across the country had been seeing heavy chemtrail grids for days. Then the storm hit, and millions lost power. Trees snapped. Telephone poles collapsed under the weight of up to two inches of ice. It looked apocalyptic.

But here’s what really caught my attention: folks started posting videos of themselves holding snow over a lighter. Not only was the snow not melting, it was burning—turning black and giving off a plastic smell. That’s not the snow I grew up eating as a kid in Ohio. That’s not how frozen water behaves.

That’s when I knew I needed to talk to someone who’s spent decades studying this. So I called Dane Wigington.

The Man Who’s Been Watching the Skies

Dane runs GeoEngineeringWatch.org, and he’s one of the most credible voices I know on the subject of climate engineering. Not climate change—climate engineering. There’s a critical distinction. He created a documentary called The Dimming, and he’s been at this for over twenty years, long before most people were willing to even consider that what’s happening in our skies might be intentional.

What brought him into this fight wasn’t politics or activism. It was his solar panels.

“I built an off-grid home in the wilderness of Northern California,” he told me. “Solar, wind, hydro. No sooner did I finish this project than I started losing fifty, sixty, seventy percent of my solar power uptake from whatever these aircraft were emitting.”

He knew it couldn’t be normal condensation. So he started testing. He tested his rainwater and found aluminum. The more he tested, the worse the results got—until one test showed 834,450 parts per billion of aluminum nanoparticles.

That’s toxic rain.

This Isn’t Your Father’s Cloud Seeding

Here’s where folks get tripped up. When they hear “weather modification,” they think of cloud seeding—little prop planes with flares on the wings. That stuff is real, but it’s also a distraction.

What Dane is documenting is something else entirely. This involves military tankers capable of dropping close to a hundred tons of material in a single flight. Working with the University of Minnesota, he extrapolated the data from hundreds of lab tests and projected that somewhere between forty and sixty million tons of toxic nanoparticles are being dispersed into the atmosphere annually.

“You can’t put forty to sixty million tons of abrasive materials through jet turbines and think those jets are going to fly more than a few miles from the runway,” he said. “This is a sprayed particulate dispersion. Period.”

And there’s footage. Close-up film of aircraft at altitude with visible nozzles turning dispersion on and off.

This isn’t speculation.

How They Made This Storm

I asked Dane directly: how much of this recent ice storm was actually engineered?

His answer: “All of it.”

That doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be weather without them messing with it. But once they’ve tainted the system, they’ve tainted all the weather. The whole hydrological cycle is disrupted.

Butterfly effect on steroids.

The mechanics sound complicated, but stay with me. HAARP is the one most people have heard of, but there are about a hundred similar installations worldwide. They transmit millions of watts into the ionosphere—basically heating it up, causing it to expand. That expansion pushes down and creates a high-pressure dome. And that dome? It can steer jet streams like a pulley.

“They’re high-pressure doming the West right now,” Dane explained. “That spins the moisture and the upper-level wind currents clockwise, up and over, back down into the eastern US.”

Meanwhile, they’re pulling warm moisture flows straight off the record-warm Gulf of Mexico and combining them with chemically nucleated cold air pushed down from the Arctic. When those two systems collide in a sky already saturated with engineered particulates, you get exactly what we saw—ice storms, thundersnow, baseball-sized hail.

The Forty-Degree Inversion

Here’s something the news won’t tell you: while the eastern United States was getting hammered with record cold, it was forty degrees above normal in the Arctic. Greenland. Iceland. Siberia. Above freezing. In January.

Dane pulled up a temperature anomaly map during our conversation, and the contrast was stark. The most anomalously cold region on the entire planet was the eastern half of the lower forty-eight states—less than one percent of Earth’s surface area. The Arctic was practically balmy.

“Since when do you have winter storms with moisture flowing right off the record-warm Gulf of Mexico?” he asked. “They’re chemically nucleating that moisture. When you get ice storms, it’s because the chemically nucleated material is hitting the surface before it fully sets up.”

Remember the blizzard in New Orleans last January? The same day, it was above freezing and raining in the Arctic. The Texas deep freeze of 2021? On that very day, it was thirty-three degrees warmer at the North Pole than it was in Dallas.

The media shows you the cold. They never show you the context.

Why Would They Do This?

This is the question that stops most people. Why would any government deliberately weaponize weather against its own population?

Dane’s answer was uncomfortable but historically consistent: “We’re not dealing with sanity.”

He pointed to the over 2,400 nuclear bombs detonated during testing—bombs that contaminated the entire planet. He mentioned Project Starfish Prime, where they detonated hydrogen bombs in the magnetosphere despite believing it could collapse the atmosphere. They did it anyway.

“We’re dealing with power addicts,” he said. “They don’t care if the next fix might kill them.”

The psychological profiles of those in power, according to studies Dane cited, show a common deficiency: “a near-total lack of comprehension as to the consequences of their actions, even to themselves.”

Part of it is perception management. By engineering dramatic cold events in the most populated region of the country, they can maintain the narrative that everything is normal—or even that global warming is a hoax. This keeps the game going, keeps the status quo intact, keeps people polarized and distracted.

“The eastern half of the US lower forty-eight is the most anomalously less-warm region in the entire world for about fourteen years now,” Dane said. “That’s not nature. That’s the biggest military in the world controlling the perception of the greatest US population.”

The Environmental Groups Won’t Touch This

What frustrated me most was learning that major environmental organizations are aware of this issue—and refuse to address it.

“Our attorneys spoke with attorneys from all the major environmental groups,” Dane told me. “They told us off the record: they don’t want to address this issue because they don’t want to lose their 501(c)(3) status.”

The same is true for many religious institutions. Dane described meeting with pastors from major congregations whose first response was, “We don’t need to worry about it—it’s all in God’s hands.”

“Show me in scripture where it says you can look the other way,” he challenged.

The nonprofit status, as he put it, is “a leash from the controllers.”

The Snow That Burns

About those videos of snow burning instead of melting—Dane had an explanation for that too.

The chemically nucleated material has a tendency to sublimate, meaning it converts directly from a solid to a gas, bypassing much of the liquid phase. That’s why you don’t see as much runoff from this stuff. The polymer fibers, graphene, and other elements they’re dispersing react in ways that produce exactly what we’re seeing in those videos.

When Dane was trekking in wilderness after one of these events, he found a sandbar in a creek that had turned blue from the sediment coming off the material. This isn’t isolated—there’s been mainstream coverage of different-colored snowfall from Russia to Canada to parts of the US.

“We don’t know the totality of what they’re putting into this mix at this point,” he admitted. “Because they’re not being held accountable.”

What We Can Actually Do

This is where I pushed Dane. I know this information can be overwhelming. It can shut people down. They think: what can I possibly do against something this massive?

His response was both practical and hopeful.

“Those in power are not gods,” he said. “And we are not helpless. They want us to believe we’re helpless. We are not.”

The strategy is simple: reach critical mass. Right now, GeoEngineeringWatch.org has had over fifty-two million visitors. Legislation is moving forward in thirty-six states, with Tennessee, Florida, and Louisiana having already passed bills. Dane has testified before legislators in Wyoming and South Carolina, with more states reaching out.

But the real goal is reaching the people who are participating in these programs—the military personnel, the contractors—so they understand what they’re actually doing.

“If we reach that critical mass, our military brothers and sisters would then know that by participating in these programs, they’re literally participating in their own near-term demise,” Dane said. “Then we have a chance of stopping these operations from the inside out.”

He offered a mathematical illustration: if two people pass credible data to two more on the first day of a month, and those two each reach two more the next day, by day thirty you’re into the millions.

“Start spot fires of awareness,” he urged. “Stoke those spot fires until they merge into a blaze that cannot be extinguished.”

What I’m Taking From This

Here’s where I land after this conversation.

I can choose what I feed my kids. I can choose not to vaccinate them. I can grow organic food and raise chickens on our seven acres. But I can’t choose what air they breathe. None of us can.

That’s what makes this different from every other issue. It’s not partisan. It’s not theoretical. It’s the air.

What Dane is doing—methodically documenting, testing, building legal frameworks, testifying before legislators—is the long game. But the short game is just as important: every person who wakes up to this reality is one more person who can spread the word.

I’m not going to tell you the planet is doomed or that resistance is futile—that’s exactly what they want you to believe. The planet is resilient. Life is resilient. But it needs us to stop looking away.

The Ready Score quiz I just launched at ReadyScore.com isn’t just about stockpiling supplies for the next storm. It’s about building the kind of awareness and community that can actually push back against what’s being done to us. Whether it’s engineered weather, supply chain disruptions, or whatever comes next—the principle is the same.

Be prepared. Be aware. And don’t let anyone convince you that you’re powerless.

We’re not.