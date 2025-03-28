WHEN WILL THE ARRESTS BEGIN?! w/ General Michael Flynn

Here we are roughly two months into having Trump in the White House and having realistically strong control over what’s happening at the political level in D.C. Yet a lot of us are banging our heads against the wall asking, the exact same question, “when will the arrests begin?

We saw what happened in 2020. We saw what happened in 2016 and 2017. We’re now uncovering massive amounts of corruption everywhere. Not just the waste that DOGE is uncovering, but the theft of taxpayer money and much more. The absolute abuse of power that these people, in a lot of sense, weren’t even given is astronomical. They stole these positions and wormed their way into power. The billion-dollar question is, when will the arrests begin?

I can only wait so long of hearing, “don’t worry, the Epstein files are coming, here’s the JFK files, and yeah, obviously our own agencies and a lot of other agencies are complicit in assassinating a sitting president.” Not to mention, he took Dan Bongino, the guy that wrote the book on Spygate, that exposed the treasonous activity targeting Trump and a lot of other people, yet we’re back to that question is, when will there be justice? When will we see that? All these empty beds at Guantanamo Bay, will they be filling up?

Joining us today is General Michael Flynn, who is someone that has been on the forefront of trying to bring justice to this country. Who has been at the receiving end of the deep state persecution. While Flynn doesn’t have an active role on the Trump administration, there’s no doubt that he has influence over Trump. You regularly see videos of him beside President Trump, there’s a recent video of Trump kind of jokingly saying to General Flynn, “I’ve tried hiring you 10 times over.”

In this interview I ask the hard questions because we the people deserve to see justice. We must protect our constitution. If we have people in positions of power that have knowingly gone against our constitution, knowingly committed treason, and we don’t within this small window of time, while we have Trump in office, bring justice to these people, as far as I’m concerned, we will lose our country. It’s like having a child that never gets in trouble and never is actually punished, there’s just constant threats with no action, by the time they’re 18 years old, they’re going to be stealing cars and doing drugs because the rules don’t apply to them.

This is the conversation I’ve been waiting to have with General Flynn. I hope you enjoy the show!

Challenges of Political Appointments and Holdover Officials “So the America First appointees and the political appointees that Trump brought in are exceptional. I think they're all fine, especially the Deputy Attorney General and the Principal Attorney General, the U.S. Attorney for the Washington, D.C. Circuit, a couple of people, you know, Secretary Mack Warner, who's in the Civil Rights Division. I mean, there's some really quality people at the top. Below them are still a bunch of prosecutors that were appointed in many cases under Eric Holder or Barack Obama. Right. And they're still there. They're still there. Prosecutors. Because there's hundreds and hundreds of people that work in these divisions and work in these U.S. Attorney General's offices around the country. You know, I mean, it's staggering the number of prosecutors that are left-wing radicals, progressives, and all you got to do is look at their social media sites, which many of them are scrubbing them. They're scrubbing them because they don't want to be discovered. And they're kind of hiding a little bit to see what's going to happen. Am I going to get fired, right? So I'll keep my nose clean. Here's my cases that I'm doing and not make a big stink.”

