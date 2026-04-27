White House Shooter Time Travel Mystery & Palantir’s Technocratic Takeover of America

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On Saturday night, a 31-year-old man named Cole Thomas Allen walked into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an event attended by President Trump, JD Vance, and top members of the administration, carrying firearms. He got shots off. No serious injuries were reported, which, if you’ve ever handled a shotgun loaded with buckshot, is a detail worth sitting with. You don’t miss with that. You can’t.

That part alone is strange.

But then internet researchers started digging. And what they found is either the strangest coincidence in recent memory or something that fundamentally breaks your understanding of how the world works.

On December 21st, 2023, a Twitter account called Henry Martinez, joined that year, one single tweet, zero activity otherwise, posted two words: Cole Allen.

Screenshot of Henry Martinez’s X account

That’s it. No context. No explanation.

The profile picture? Pepe the Frog in a tuxedo, holding a wine glass. Almost exactly mirroring the image of Trump at the very dinner this same Cole Allen would later walk into with weapons.

The background image on the profile? Sourced from a digital archive company called Time Machine. Their logo is a black cube.

And here’s where it gets stranger still. Cole Thomas Allen, prior to his arrest, had been an intern at NASA. The real Henry Martinez, the man whose name is on this account, is also a NASA engineer. Whether this account belonged to Allen, to Martinez, or to someone else entirely isn’t confirmed. What is confirmed is that the account, the name, the image, and the timing all align in a way that defies easy explanation.

Make of that what you will. I don’t have answers. I’m just showing you the dots. You decide whether to connect them.

Palantir Is the Operating System of Your Government

Now let’s talk about something that actually does have answers. Clear, documented, terrifying answers.

A former Palantir executive, a man with a verifiable senior tech background and receipts, recently posted publicly that his former employer is, in his words, a terrorist organization that has “effectively embedded itself in the US government.” He said the C-suite of Palantir has him blocked. He said his former colleagues are now installed inside the apparatus.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a former insider, identified by name, making a public statement.

Here are the agencies where Palantir’s technology is now operational: the Department of Defense, the US Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Special Operations Command, DHS, ICE, HHS, the CDC, the CIA, the IRS, the DOJ, the FBI, the NSA, NASA, FEMA, the Department of State, Treasury, and the USDA.

Twenty-seven agencies and counting.

Palantir has been described, accurately, as the operating system of the United States government. One company. One platform. Every lever of federal power running through the same architecture.

Peter Thiel, the company’s co-founder, launched it with CIA seed money. His biographer described his politics as a longing for a dictator. He once wrote that democracy has been in decline since women’s suffrage. He personally bankrolled JD Vance’s Senate campaign to the tune of $15 million.

And the CEO, Alex Karp, has told investors his company exists to “scare enemies, and on occasion, kill them.” He’s fantasized publicly about spraying Wall Street analysts with fentanyl. Former employees have condemned his rhetoric as cartoon fascism. And the manifesto the company recently published, the one calling for mandatory military service and the elimination of America’s all-volunteer military force, is Karp’s vision in print.

These are the people now running the technology infrastructure of the United States government.

They Just Got the Food Supply Too

If the list of agencies wasn’t enough, consider the latest door Palantir just walked through.

The USDA handed Palantir a $300 million no-bid contract, no competitive bidding, no public debate, no congressional scrutiny, to build something called One Farmer, One File.

Let that name land for a second.

One unified digital profile for every farmer in the country. Their land, their subsidies, their supply chains, all of it running through the same Foundry platform that already powers ICE deportations and military targeting operations.

The founders of this country built their entire constitutional framework around the decentralization of power. They had lived under tyranny. They understood what centralized control does to a people over time. And now, less than 250 years later, a single private company with documented CIA origins and a CEO who fantasizes about violence controls the data infrastructure behind defense, law enforcement, intelligence, healthcare, taxation, immigration enforcement, and now the food supply.

If you were designing a control grid, this is exactly what it would look like.

Sam Altman Wants Your Iris

While Palantir is building its architecture inside the government, Sam Altman is building it for everything else.

The OpenAI CEO, the man who stood on stage with President Trump on Day 2 of his administration to announce Project Stargate, just unveiled World ID 4.0. He calls it “full-stack proof of human infrastructure.” A network of iris-scanning devices called the Orb. Eighteen million people across 160 countries already verified.

The partner list: Tinder. Zoom. DocuSign. Shopify. Amazon Web Services.

Think about that for a moment. AWS hosts an enormous percentage of the internet. Shopify processes commerce for millions of businesses. If those platforms require iris verification to access, there’s no workaround. You scan, or you’re locked out.

Altman opened his announcement by noting that we’re “heading to a world where AI generates more content than humans.” He says we’ve already crossed that threshold. His solution is a centralized biometric identity layer that proves you’re a real person before you can access the digital world.

Here’s how I read this: First, they flood the internet with AI-generated content until nobody can tell what’s real. Problem. Then they introduce a digital panic about bots and deep fakes. Reaction. Then they offer an iris-scanning identity system as the only way to verify your humanity. Solution.

Problem. Reaction. Solution. The oldest playbook they have.

And the man offering the solution is the same man whose company helped engineer the problem.

The Cameras You Drive Past Every Single Day

Let’s bring this a little closer to home.

There’s a company called Flock Safety. You’ve almost certainly never heard of it. But their cameras are almost certainly watching you.

Over one hundred thousand Flock cameras are currently active across forty-nine states. Six thousand cities and towns. More than four thousand five hundred law enforcement agencies. Twenty billion license plates scanned every single month.

That’s not a surveillance network being built. That’s a surveillance network that’s already built.

Here’s what most people don’t know: these aren’t just license plate readers. The AI behind each camera logs your car’s make, model, and color. It notes bumper stickers, dents, mismatched paint, roof racks, and modifications. It creates something the company calls a vehicle fingerprint, a unique profile that can track your car even if your plate is missing or covered.

Any police officer, anywhere in the country, can search that national database with a single click. No warrant. No judge. No probable cause. No notification that you’re being tracked. Your vehicle’s movement history, across every city, every state, every intersection in the network, is available on demand to any law enforcement agency in the country.

And now they have drones. In 2025, Flock acquired a drone manufacturer and launched an automated aerial program. When a camera triggers an alert, a drone can launch automatically. Forty-five minute flight time. Thermal imaging. Night vision. Thirty-eight square miles of coverage per unit.

Go to deflock.org and look up your town. I pulled up the rural Ohio countryside where I grew up, a small farm community of no particular consequence, and found three cameras sitting on roads I drove every single day as a kid. Most Americans don’t even know these things exist.

And if you have a Ring camera on your house, I have news for you. In October 2025, Amazon’s Ring announced a formal partnership with Flock Safety. Agencies using Flock’s platform can now request footage directly from Ring doorbell cameras. If you have a Ring, you’re not just protecting your home. You’re funding and feeding the surveillance state with your own money.

They’re Putting a Kill Switch in Your Car

In case Palantir, Flock, and World ID aren’t enough, there’s one more piece of the grid being locked into place.

All vehicles manufactured from 2027 onward will now be legally required to include an AI-powered kill switch. The law mandates cameras inside the vehicle monitoring driver behavior, eye movement, attention levels, signs of impairment. If the AI decides you shouldn’t be driving, it shuts the car down.

I understand the stated intent. Drunk drivers kill people. Impaired driving is a real problem.

But think about what this actually means. Your 2027 vehicle will have a camera watching you, an AI making decisions about your fitness to drive, and the hardware to remotely disable the car while you’re in it. That infrastructure doesn’t stay in a sealed box. It connects to a network. And networks have owners.

Think back to the Biden years, when people who questioned elections, questioned vaccines, or questioned government policy were categorized as potential domestic threats. Now imagine that category exists, and the person who gets classified under it finds their car shutting down on the highway.

I’m not predicting that. I’m describing the architecture that makes it possible.

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Bread and Circus

Here’s the part that weighs on me the most.

Three hundred thousand people gathered publicly this past week to watch the NFL draft. A massive crowd of men, fathers, mostly, spending an entire day packed together in the street, passionate, energized, fully present.

And I thought: that’s the crowd that could change this country.

But they weren’t there for that. They were there because the culture that’s been engineered around them since childhood told them that’s what matters. The draft. The game. The season. Not the fact that a single company now controls the data infrastructure of 27 federal agencies and just acquired the USDA’s farm database.

A Roman poet named Juvenal said it almost two thousand years ago: Give them bread and circus, and they will never revolt.

It wasn’t a prophecy. It was a warning. And we’re living in it.

The Ark Is Almost Ready

This is why I’ve been building something.

My wife Kate and I have spent the last several months constructing the Ark Community from scratch, hand-coded, private servers, four separate merchant bank backups, no third-party platform that can debank us without warning or revoke our access overnight. We own every single line of it.

It’s almost ready.

It’s not a news site. It’s not a podcast feed. It’s a private community built for people who see what’s happening and are serious about building something real in response. Preparedness tools, community connections, local chapters, a garden planner, food and water calculators, and the ability to find other real human beings near you who are doing the same thing.

The price is $17.76 a month. If you know why that number matters, you already understand what this is about.

Get on the waiting list now at buildtheark.com. If price is a barrier, email me at hello@maninamerica.com. I’m holding scholarship memberships for people who need them. Cost shouldn’t be the wall between someone and their community.

One Grid. One Playbook.

Palantir in your government. Palantir in your farm data. World ID scanning your iris. Flock cameras reading your car. Drones that launch automatically when you trigger an alert. Kill switches in your vehicle.

These aren’t separate stories. They’re one story. One grid, built piece by piece, sold to the public as safety, convenience, and protection, and designed, if you follow the architecture to its logical end, to give a small group of people total visibility and total control over everyone else.

The system only works as long as we don’t see it.

I think you see it.

That’s the only reason I’m still here every Sunday night. Not to scare you. Not to send you into a bunker. But to make sure that when your kids ask you one day what you knew and when you knew it, you have an answer you can live with.

Stay grounded. Know your neighbors. Get your food supply secured. Hold onto your faith. And build something real with the people around you.

Because the people building this grid are counting on you staying distracted.

Don’t.

God bless you all.

Man in America airs live every Sunday night at 10 PM Eastern on Rumble. All episodes are available at maninamerica.com.