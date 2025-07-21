VICTORY! DOJ Drops All Charges Against Doctor Who Defied COVID Tyranny

At some point in our collective future when we look back upon the “Covid years”, few will stand out as heroes more than Dr. Kirk Moore. His story is a glaring spotlight on the murky interactions between government agencies and the individual rights they are supposed to protect. It also a tale of triumph, of one man standing firm in his convictions against the colossal might of the DOJ, and of the pivotal role played by community and elected officials in turning the tide.

For over two years, Dr. Moore was ensnared in a legal battle that threatened to imprison him for up to thirty-five years. His so-called crime? Dr. Moore saw what many refused to see: the potential harm of the hastily approved “mRNA vaccines”. In a world frenzied by pandemic fears and regulatory mandates, he offered a choice when few dared to do so.

But this act of giving parents and their children a choice, deemed a federal crime, nearly cost him his freedom and career.

“I was giving COVID cards out to people who didn't want it... I was giving saline shots to kids at their parents' request and with full informed consent,” Dr. Moore explained. “I became the target of the DOJ and federal agencies... facing up to thirty-five years in prison.”

The gravity of his potential sentence cannot be understated, nor can the chilling message it was meant to convey: compliance or ruin.

“They wanted to show the world... this is what the federal government tells you to do; if you don't do what we tell you to do, this is what's going to happen,” Dr. Moore said.

But at the eleventh hour, amid the storms of persecution, the outcry over Dr. Moore's prosecution reached the ears that mattered. In a stunning turn of events, the charges were dropped and the case was dismissed by AG Pam Bondi herself.

This story is a stark reminder of the power of individual courage and the crucial role of standing up for what’s right. It is a call to remain vigilant and protective of our freedoms against a backdrop of ever-encroaching governmental power.