Martin Armstrong: The Central Banks are in TROUBLE—is CBDC Slavery Their Only Hope?

As global debt spirals out of control, legendary forecaster Martin Armstrong sounds the alarm: central banks are cornered—and their only escape may be total control. In this explosive interview, we dive into the financial system’s unraveling, the push for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and the dystopian vision they could usher in. Is financial freedom being replaced with programmable slavery?

Armstrong says: “The very concept of CBDCs is one of the greatest threats to our liberties... Once they have the ability to control your money digitally, they control you.”



One of the most chilling revelations is the precarious position of pension funds globally, hinged dangerously on government debt. Armstrong articulates the severity of this setup:

“About 70% of pension funds are required to hold government debt... if there's a default, it's not just an economic crisis; it's a societal breakdown.”

His discussion extends beyond mere economics, touching on historical cycles of rise and fall, the influence of geopolitical tensions, and the stark reminders of past financial disasters that were precipitated by similar conditions to those we see today.

Understanding these dynamics is crucial. It is not just about predicting market movements; it's about preparing for a future where our financial security and personal freedoms are increasingly threatened by the very institutions that were created to protect them. As Armstrong succinctly puts it:

“We need to understand that this is the world we live in... It's not black and white, and it's far more complex than most can imagine.”

Don’t miss this urgent breakdown of what’s coming—and how to prepare.

Resist CBDC slavery! To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

D.C. politicians are trying to kill American energy tax credits. Gutting these credits = a win for China. Keeping them = win for America. [LINE BREAK] Jobs. Manufacturing. Energy dominance. @realDonaldTrump needs to KEEP these credits and put America first. @built4america is fighting back