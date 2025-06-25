A shaky ceasefire between Israel and Iran is already unraveling, and it’s starting to look like war is inevitable. But is this conflict organic—or are both sides being manipulated by the global banking cartel? In this episode, I speak with Collin Plume about the deeper agenda behind the chaos, the looming economic reset, and whether Trump can derail the push toward WW3.

Today we’re tackling a topic that’s not just shaping our present but defining the trajectory of our future: the explosive growth of AI infrastructure and what it means for our freedom. Under President Trump’s leadership, we’ve witnessed jaw-dropping investments in artificial intelligence, like the half-trillion-dollar Project Stargate, spearheaded by heavyweights Larry Ellison and Sam Altman. It’s being sold as a leap toward innovation, a way to modernize and secure our nation. But when you peel back the layers, there’s a deeper story unfolding, one that demands our attention. The question isn’t just about technological progress; it’s about who controls the tools and what they’re doing with them.

Take Palantir, for instance. Through its ties to Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, this tech giant appears to have tapped into a goldmine of data on American citizens. They’re framing it as a smarter, safer way to manage the country, streamlining everything from national security to public services. But let’s be real: when you centralize that kind of power, with AI tracking our conversations, GPS movements, bank accounts, and every dollar we spend, you’re not just managing a country; you’re building a surveillance state. All that digitized data, stored on servers somewhere, becomes the ultimate weapon. It’s not hard to see how this could morph into a technocratic nightmare where every move we make is monitored, analyzed, and potentially controlled. This isn’t science fiction, it’s the early sketch of a reality we’re sleepwalking into.

Now, don’t get me wrong: technology can make life easier. AI could simplify taxes, optimize government operations, and maybe even catch threats before they materialize. But at what cost? Every step toward this kind of centralized control erodes the autonomy that defines us as free people. We’re trading our liberty for convenience, and once it’s gone, it’s not coming back. Most Americans crave independence, the ability to live without Big Tech or Big Government breathing down their necks. We’re at a critical juncture, folks. We need to stay vigilant, question the narrative, and fight for a future where innovation doesn’t come at the expense of our freedom.

The Rise of a Technocratic State: AI, Big Data, and the Threat to Freedom “Oh, me too. But also if you look at the, even under Trump, there's been this massive advancement of AI infrastructure, you know, Project Stargate. It was like, you know, half a trillion dollar investment, you know, with Larry Ellison and Sam Altman. But also then looking at a lot of the things that we've been covering recently about Palantir. And Palantir, it seems like through Elon and through DOGE, Silicon Valley, and this tech empire got access to a lot of the data and information of the American people through Palantir and building a safer way and easier way of managing our country. But to me, that really starts to paint the early picture of some sort of technocratic state where it's like you think that, okay, whether it's taxes or anything, if you've got AI that is in some sort of centralized database that is monitoring... Everything from our conversations to our GPS movement to our bank accounts, the flow of our money, everything that they're digitizing, basically this data that's stored on a server somewhere, that becomes the greatest weapon and the greatest threat to our freedom, really.” “I agree with you. Yeah. And I think, you know, when you look at control, you know, as much as some of these technologies will make things easier, we lose a little of that autonomy that I think most people want in their lives.”

