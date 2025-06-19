He Gave Saline Instead of the COVID Shot & Now Faces 35 YEARS IN PRISON!!

Dr. Kirk Moore gave saline instead of the COVID shot—and now faces up to 35 years in prison. In this powerful interview, he shares why he made that choice, how the government launched a sting operation against him, and what it’s cost him personally and professionally. If you care about medical freedom, informed consent, or government overreach, this is a story you need to hear.

My guest, Dr. Kirk Moore, a plastic surgeon from Utah, is facing up to 35 years in prison for doing what he believed was right: protecting over 2,000 people from the COVID vaccine by offering saline shots instead. This wasn’t deception; he gave his patients full informed consent, showing them the blank vaccine insert and explaining the risks of an experimental mRNA shot linked to turbo cancer, myocarditis, and sudden death. These were folks desperate to keep their jobs or send their kids to school under mandates, and Dr. Moore gave them a safe way out.

His story starts in 2020, when he saw through the COVID narrative early. Skeptical of lockdowns and the “no treatment” mantra, he dove into research, treated patients successfully with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and grew wary of the vaccine rollout. By 2021, as mandates tightened, he opened his clinic to provide saline shots, always transparent with patients. But the feds caught wind and ran a sting operation, sending undercover agents to confirm he was offering alternatives. In January 2023, the DOJ indicted him, his office manager, another employee, a neighbor, and his business, claiming he defrauded the government of $28,000 in vaccines. They’ve since piled on charges like destroying government property, despite no evidence of harm to any patient.

Dr. Moore’s been through hell: 34 days in jail, three months on house arrest, and a financial ruin costing him nearly $750,000 in legal fees. His trial is set for July 7, 2025, just 20 days away. He’s lost hospital privileges, his board certification, and faces losing his medical license, all for following his oath to do no harm. The DOJ wants to make an example of him, sending a chilling message to doctors who dare question the system. Yet, he remains steadfast, supported by a community on X and voices like RFK Jr., though hopes for a pardon or intervention under the new administration are fading.

This is a David-versus-Goliath fight, and Dr. Moore’s courage is a beacon. You can help by sharing this interview, praying, showing up at his trial, contacting representatives, or donating to his GiveSendGo at givesendgo.com/fight4moore. We’re in an information war against a tyrannical system, and we can’t let heroes like Dr. Moore fall. Tune in, get the word out, and let’s stand behind him.

Follow Dr. Moore on X: https://x.com/Moore22K

Facing 35 Years: Severity of Charges and Sentencing So it's apparent that there's a target on your back, right? And I'd seen, I think it was from someone I was following that was talking about this online, that it was up to 35 years. That was the number I had seen. So they're potentially trying to put you in prison for 35 years? It seems wild. Right, right I mean people that murder people people that rape little kids don't get that no you know i have you know uh it's yeah so that it was 15 when they added the charge of destruction of government property because they're claiming that they could have used that product in their prosecution of me so it's me kind of you know trying to hide evidence, so that supposedly added another potential 20 years to my sentence. So that was in January of this year. So in taking away part of their case, they added another part of their case.

