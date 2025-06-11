The Shocking Reason Your ‘Healthy’ Diet Is Making You Sick w/ Kim Bright

You’ve been told your diet is healthy—but what if it’s actually making you sick? In this episode, we expose the hidden dangers in today’s so-called “clean” eating habits and reveal how seasonal, God-designed nutrition may be the missing link to real health. This conversation will challenge everything you thought you knew about food, balance, and healing.

Today, we’re stepping back from the frustration that’s got so many of us wound up, like the FDA’s moves or the mRNA vaccines still being pushed despite the MAHA movement’s fight. It’s easy to get angry scrolling X or watching DC’s Kabuki theater, expecting big changes that haven’t come. But this episode isn’t a ‘Debbie Downer.’ It’s about empowerment, taking control of our health, and finding balance without waiting for politicians to save us. My guest is Kim Bright, founder of Brightcore, a woman who’s spent decades mastering how to heal our bodies through balance, drawing on ancient wisdom like Eastern philosophies and macrobiotics. This is practical, life-changing stuff, and I’m excited to share it with you.

Kim’s journey started with a near-death experience that led her from Hollywood to nutrition, where she discovered macrobiotics, meaning “large life.” It’s about seeing how everything affects us, from what we eat and drink to what we think and surround ourselves with. Macrobiotics views life through yin and yang, expansive and contractive energies, like night and day, or spring’s upward growth versus winter’s inward pull. Eating in season is key. Spring calls for light greens like baby lettuce, summer for cooling foods like watermelon, fall for sweet root vegetables like squash, and winter for dense grains like buckwheat or seaweed. Eating tropical fruits in winter or salads in November throws our bodies off, causing imbalance. Kim’s living proof this works, at 70 years old with the energy of someone in their 40s, because she eats locally, seasonally, and avoids the modern trap of processed foods and out-of-season imports.

We also dove into pH balance, because most Americans are dangerously acidic from diets heavy in meat, sugar, dairy, and processed foods. Kim counseled over 15,000 people, and 95% were too acidic, 97% dehydrated. Acidic blood is a swamp where disease thrives, thickening blood and clogging organs like the liver, which fuels anger, or the heart, linked to rising heart issues. To counter this, Kim created Sweet Wheat, the first organic wheatgrass juice powder, packed with nutrients and a perfect pH of 7.2 to 7.4, like mother’s milk. Harvested before it forms gluten, it’s a vegetable, not a grain, loaded with vitamins, minerals, and live enzymes. It’s antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-parasitic, helping everything from digestion to skin clarity. Capsules make it easy for busy folks, delivering a pound of green veggies’ worth of nutrients in a few pills. My own daughter’s story proves this approach. At two, she was inflamed and congested until a doctor trained in Eastern medicine cut her dairy, balancing her cold, damp condition, and within two weeks, she was transformed.

This isn’t just about food, it’s a spiritual fight. Modern life, with its megacities, 5G, and processed diets, pulls us from God’s design, separating us from nature’s balance. Our ancestors ate less meat, more seasonal veggies, slept with the sun, and stayed active, living healthier lives. Kim’s advice is simple: eat what’s in season where you live, Google local harvests, garden if you can, and prioritize home-cooked meals over fast food. Ferment or pickle summer produce for winter to keep balance. Avoid EMFs and sugar, which spike acidity. Sweet Wheat’s a great start, and Brightcore offers 25% off with code ‘ManInAmerica’ at mybrightcore.com/mia, or call 888-575-6488 for up to 50% off, free shipping, and a free vitamin D3 bottle for the first 100 callers.

This episode lifted me out of a funk, reminding me we can shape our health and families’ futures. Please share this show and let’s take back our lives, one balanced meal at a time.

A 70-Year-Old's Secret to Vitality: Mindful Choices Over Western Medicine Seth, I'm 70 years old. And I have people thinking I'm in my late 40s, early 50s, and I have the energy of somebody in that age group. I can outdo a lot of my, you know, younger, younger friends. And why is this? Because I understand this concept that I was taught and I apply it and I utilize it because I saw what using Western medicine and Western approach did with people I loved, that they ended up, you know, with cancers. They didn't have this information. And they went the Western route and I'm not saying there's a time and a place for that. You know, and how am I going to feel today? Because here's the thing, and you probably know this. We are born, our ancestry gives us what's called a constitution. So that is from our mother, father, and our ancestors. But we are creating our condition daily with what we choose. And again, if you're choosing to eat the wrong foods, think the wrong thoughts, get caught up in the web looking at things you shouldn't be looking at, all this is causing massive imbalance in you.

