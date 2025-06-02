🚨 They're SPRAYING Us Like Insects—And Now They're Targeting Our Kids

Mike Dillon returns to expose the disturbing truth behind chemtrails, geoengineering, and the toxic assault on our skies. From Disney normalizing spray patterns in kids’ movies to aluminum-resistant GMO seeds, Mike connects the dots between environmental toxins, vaccine shedding, and the attack on our health and food supply. He also shares real solutions to protect your air, your home, and your family. This is a must-watch for anyone ready to wake up and fight back.

Today, we’re diving deep into a topic that absolutely boils my blood: chemtrails. As a father who works tirelessly to keep my family healthy, eating organic, using natural detergents, avoiding chemical fragrances, it’s infuriating to step outside and see our skies laced with aluminum, barium, and strontium. No matter how hard I try to protect my kids, I can’t shield them from what’s being dumped on us from above.

I’m joined by my good friend Mike Dillon from Air Water Healing, an expert in air quality, to unpack this issue. We’re talking about what’s in these chemtrails, including disturbing lab results from Mike Adams, who analyzed samples sent by Dr. Jane Ruby and found egg sacs growing in the substances, terrifying stuff. We also discuss how Disney is allegedly editing old cartoons to add chemtrails, normalizing this for kids who’ll grow up thinking white-streaked skies are natural. Mike shares insights on the environmental impact, like aluminum poisoning our soil, forcing farmers to use GMO seeds engineered for tolerance, a classic problem-reaction-solution setup.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. We explore solutions, from personal air purifiers like the Shield Air and Triad Air V3 that Mike’s team at Air Water Healing has developed to clean the air in our homes and while traveling, to collective action. Over 30 states, including Florida, are pushing back with clean air legislation, though the FAA’s control over airspace limits progress. We need to pressure politicians and bureaucrats to stop this. Mike and I also touch on the hope that figures like RFK Jr. and Nicole Shanahan, who’ve spoken out against geoengineering, can amplify this fight, but it’s up to us, the people, to demand change.

Check out makeskiesblueagain.com, a project my wife and I started to spark conversations, and visit airwaterhealing.com with promo code ‘Seth’ for solutions to protect your air.

Enjoy the show!

The Mystery of Aluminum-Tolerant Crop Patents Transgenic plants with increased aluminum tolerance. That's U.S. patent number 9938536B2. Sorghum aluminum tolerance gene, another one that was patented. Alfalfa with aluminum tolerance. Barley, corn, wheat, seed coatings with aluminum oxide. This patent application discusses agricultural seed coatings incorporated with aluminum oxide, which allows for these plants to grow in excess high levels of aluminum. So if they are anticipating, and when they filed these patents, there was not high levels of aluminum in our ground. Why are we now getting high levels of aluminum? And they already have the solution.

Air Water Healing

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

Visit https://TNUSA.com/seth or call CALL 1-800-958-1000

Gold With Seth

SETH'S GOLD AND SILVER INVESTMENT GUIDE WILL HELP YOU:

Understand how gold and silver preserve your wealth and purchasing power

Safely invest in gold and enjoy its tax advantages

How gold and silver compare to other assets like cash and stocks

Build a recession-proof portfolio that can weather economic distresses

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foo ds and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Get 20% off your first order of Blackout Coffee—just head to http://blackoutcoffee.com/maninamerica and use code maninamerica at checkout.

Try Conolidine For Less Than $1 Per Day – go to www.trycono.com/MIA

American Financing: Visit http://americanfinancing.net/seth or call 866-889-1476. NMLS 182334, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org