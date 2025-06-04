How Rockefeller Hijacked Education to Breed a Class of SLAVES w/ Alex Newman

In this explosive interview, investigative journalist Alex Newman exposes how the Rockefeller dynasty hijacked the education system to dumb down the population and condition generations into obedient, unthinking servants. From fake literacy methods to communist ideology disguised as curriculum, we unpack the shocking history and deliberate agenda behind modern public schooling—and what we must do to break free.

Tonight’s episode is a gut punch: our kids are in crisis, and it’s by design. I sat down with my good friend Alex Newman, a brilliant researcher who’s peeled back the layers of America’s broken education system. We’re diving into a tweet that says it all: “Talk to a middle school teacher. The kids are not okay. They can’t read, write, think critically, regulate emotions, or socialize.” Shocking, right? But it’s worse, less than one in three kids is even proficient in reading or math, per the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress. This isn’t an accident; it’s a century-long plan, and it starts with John D. Rockefeller Sr.

Over 100 years ago, Rockefeller funneled millions, $112 million in today’s dollars, into reshaping education, hand-in-hand with John Dewey, a socialist who idolized the Soviet model. Their goal? Create a system that churns out obedient workers, not thinkers. Dewey’s “whole word” reading method, still used today, leaves kids functionally illiterate, unable to sound out words like we did with phonics. A 1992 federal literacy survey found 50% of adults were barely literate, and it’s only gotten worse. Meanwhile, kids are indoctrinated with humanist ideology, conditioned to reject logic and embrace collectivism, as outlined in Dewey’s 1898 essay, The Primary Education Fetish. It’s no coincidence, Congress’s 1950s Reese Committee exposed how Rockefeller’s foundation backed this “oligarchical collectivism” to undermine American values.

But here’s the kicker: there’s hope. Alex and I see a pendulum swinging back, especially among young men flocking to faith, Catholic, Orthodox, evangelical. In Sweden, of all places, teens say Jesus is 2025’s hottest topic! We can fight this by pulling kids out of public schools, homeschooling, and getting grandparents involved. My four-year-old learns by tending goats and counting eggs, that’s real education. Check out Alex’s book, Indoctrinating Our Children to Death, at LibertySentinel.org for the full history and solutions. This is about saving our kids, our future leaders. Share this episode, act now, and let’s rebuild a nation of thinkers.

Signs of a Religious Resurgence Among Youth There are some encouraging signs, Seth, and we don't know yet whether they're going to materialize into full-blown trends. And this is not isolated to the United States, we're seeing similar things in Western Europe where they're actually a little bit ahead of us on some of the secularization and some of this embrace of atheism, communism, materialism. But we're seeing among young men in particular, I mean, you know, young guys, 17, 18, 19, 20, we're seeing a surge in this demographic going to the Catholic Church, the Orthodox Church, and also much evangelicalism, which is interesting. It seems to be more toward traditions and structure and hierarchy and things like that. I was in Sweden over the Christmas break. I spent many years living there and we went to church. It was a Baptist church and I was astounded. It had more than doubled in size from the last time I had been there, probably a year and a third before. And the pastor said something really interesting that stuck with me and I started looking into this and the same thing is happening in other countries. He said the statistics agency, whatever, had done a survey in Sweden among young people and asked them, what do you think is going to be trending in 2025? What's going to be the hottest topic of discussion?

