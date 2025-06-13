The Billionaires Are Hoarding Cash—THEY KNOW WHAT'S COMING w/ Collin Plume

The billionaires are dumping stocks, stockpiling cash, and buying up gold—because they know what’s coming. While the media tells you everything’s fine, the elites are preparing for the biggest financial collapse in modern history. In this episode, we expose the warning signs, decode what the insiders are doing, and show you how to get ahead of the coming storm.

Today’s show dives deep into the chaos brewing in our nation and the financial markets, with my guest Colin Plume joining me to unpack it all. We’re seeing riots erupting across the country, with June 14th looking like a planned “summer of love” turned upside down. Cars are burning in L.A., yet some newscasters call these “peaceful protests,” ignoring the obvious disconnect. It’s like America’s a bag of hornets, shaken up and ready to burst. This chaos mirrors the economy, where the stock market’s at an all-time high of 42,917, but business owners are laying people off, folks can’t pay bills, and savings are at historic lows. Inflation’s real, I’m paying $200 for a $40 tractor part from eight years ago. The narrative of a booming economy is a lie, and it feels like a balloon about to pop.

Colin and I dug into warnings from financial heavyweights like Jamie Dimon and Ray Dalio. Dimon’s predicting a crack in the bond market because buyers are drying up, signaling a lack of confidence in our dollar and debt. Dalio calls the bond market the backbone of all markets, warning that a supply-demand imbalance drives up interest rates, weakens the currency, and boosts gold prices. When buyers shun bonds, the Fed’s stuck, either let rates rise and tank the economy or print money and fuel inflation. Big players like Berkshire Hathaway, sitting on $347 billion in cash, aren’t investing; they’re waiting for a market correction to swoop in. Meanwhile, financial advisors push stocks to earn fees, ignoring the data screaming for a pullback.

This brings us to precious metals, where silver’s stealing the show, up 43% in a year to $36 an ounce. Colin predicts it’ll hit $46 by year-end, driven by industrial demand, ETF inflows, and a likely quantitative easing push as bond sales falter. Silver’s gold-to-silver ratio, now at 90:1, suggests more upside, and physical silver could fetch premiums if shortages hit. Platinum’s also rising, up 20% this year, with its rarity and jewelry demand making it a sleeper hit. Colin recommends always owning some gold as a monetary anchor but sees silver as the short-term profit play. His team at Noble Gold makes it seamless to shift IRAs or 401ks into metals, handling all the paperwork with fast shipping or storage options. Check out goldwithseth.com or call 626-654-1906 to learn more, and grab Colin’s silver book on Amazon for a deep dive.

The numbers don’t lie, watch what the smart money’s doing, not what they’re saying. A correction’s coming, and it’s time to protect your wealth with real assets. Stay tuned, keep questioning, and let’s navigate this storm together.

Why Buffett and the Big Investors Are Hoarding Cash and Waiting So Berkshire Hathaway is currently holding a record high amount of cash, around $347 billion. So they're at a record high. One of the most important investment firms in the world, they're at a record high for cash. So they're not taking that money and investing it in things. They're waiting. It's kind of the same thing as me having a bunch of seeds stored away or food in five-gallon buckets. It's like, I'm just waiting. And when the time is right, that stuff will be worth its weight in gold. And so you think that Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon, Ray Dalio, what they're all telling us is the same thing, is that there will be blood in the streets, in the financial markets. But they're waiting until, because that's when they're going to strike. So whereas Jim Cramer is probably telling the average person or your TD investment advisor is saying, oh, we should put money into the Magnificent Seven. We should put some money into the bonds and this. The real people are contracting from the markets, building up cash positions. So that way, when the market's correct, which it seems like they're all indicating that that's going to happen in a very big way, they've got that huge cash position to come in and double, triple, quadruple their money.

