The LA riots may not be what they seem. In this episode, I’m joined by Derek Broze to break down how chaos on the streets is being used to justify the rollout of a high-tech surveillance state—powered by Palantir and backed by both sides of the political aisle. We expose the real agenda behind the headlines and ask the hard question: Is this the false flag that ushers in the AI police state?

Today, we’re diving into the chaos unfolding across the country, especially in places like Los Angeles, where riots and protests are erupting. It’s not just random unrest; there’s a bigger picture here, and we’re going to unpack it with investigative journalist Derek Brose, a free thinker who’s been sounding the alarm on the rise of technocracy and AI-driven surveillance systems.

We kick things off looking at the riots in California, particularly these anti-ICE protests. There’s a website, NoKings.org, mapping out protests nationwide, with a big “Rise Up” event planned for June 14th. You can punch in your zip code and find a protest near you. Now, not all of these are going to turn violent, but in cities with compromised police forces, things could get hairy. Derek and I dig into whether these riots are organic or part of a larger psyop, a Hegelian dialectic: create a problem, spark a reaction, then offer a solution. The problem? Illegal immigration and chaos. The reaction? Fear and anger. The solution? A Palantir-powered AI surveillance system, sold as a way to track “bad guys” but capable of turning on all of us.

Palantir’s at the heart of this. Founded post-9/11 by Peter Thiel and Alex Karp, with CIA seed money through In-Q-Tel, it’s a company built to hoover up data, social media, tax records, video feeds, you name it. ICE is paying Palantir $30 million to build an immigration surveillance platform. Their programs, like Lavender and Gotham, are already used by police departments and even the Israeli government to target individuals. Derek exposes Palantir’s ties to the Bilderberg Group, with Thiel and Karp as steering committee members, raising red flags about their influence in Trump’s administration. We also touch on Project Stargate, a half-trillion-dollar AI data center initiative, which could be the brain of this digital police state.

Is Trump a savior or a pawn? Derek argues the tech elites, like Thiel, Musk, and others, saw Trump’s momentum and backed him to push this digital infrastructure. The same CEOs who censored him years ago were front-row at his inauguration. It’s a bait-and-switch, with Trump potentially ushering in a system that could outlive him and be weaponized by future leaders. We also discuss how figures like Laura Loomer are cheering for Palantir to tackle protesters, ignoring the risk of these tools being turned on everyday Americans.

Derek advocates for consensual relationships over coercive government systems. He suggested practical steps: avoid big banks, opt out of facial recognition, and question the foundations of our political system. I cannot overstress the importance of privacy and awareness, and encourage everyone to join our Privacy Academy webinar on June 12th, where we will teach you how to shield yourself from the growing surveillance state.

The threat of a digital police state is real, and it’s up to us to stay vigilant, ask tough questions, and protect our freedom. Please share this show, and let’s keep fighting for the truth.

Is Palantir the AI Brain of a Digital Police State? So looking at Palantir and how to kind of piece together the bigger picture, looking at the macro of this entire situation. So we have Trump announcing the Project Stargate, which I think is a half a trillion dollar series of data centers for competing with AI running data. So obviously central to a digital police state is your data centers. This is the brain of the entire operation. And so is Palantir basically the machine that sits at the middle of this, that's pulling in all this data, all the surveillance, all the video feeds, all the social media, tax records, social security information, everything. And that's kind of the central AI brain that would then run potentially the, a, a kind of digital police state. Is that the role that Palantir, how Palantir would fit into this? I do think that that is fairly accurate to say. I don't want to say they're the only company because, of course, big tech and the government, they're very close. And you've got companies like OpenAI, but of course, OpenAI was part of the Stargate announcement you mentioned.

