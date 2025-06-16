🚨 America Descends Into CHAOS—Are You Prepared?

As America teeters on the edge—with growing riots, civil unrest, and the looming threat of World War III—more people are waking up to the urgent need to prepare. In this episode, I sit down with two brothers from rural Oklahoma who’ve built a faith-driven, family-run preparedness business rooted in generational wisdom. From food security to grid-down survival, they break down what every American family needs to know to be ready for what's coming.

On this episode, I dive into why we can’t let our guard down despite hopes for better days with Trump in office. Many thought we’d see big changes like ending the IRS or the Fed, but core issues persist, and threats like AI and global instability loom large. I’m concerned Americans are getting too cozy, thinking everything’s fine, while dangers like World War III talks and Chinese espionage, like the recent arrest of nationals with a plant pathogen, remind us to stay prepared.

Joining me today is Geordan and Nace Roberts, two brothers from rural Oklahoma, we explore their shift from running a manufacturing business to prioritizing preparedness after the pandemic shook their world. Growing up on fourth-generation family land, they learned the value of self-sufficiency from their father, who built their company from a dirt floor shop. When COVID hit, they faced supply chain chaos, power outages, and business losses, prompting them to innovate. They started manufacturing American-made greenhouses and launched GridDown ChowDown, a company specializing in freeze-dried, grass-fed, grass-finished beef with no preservatives, offering a 10-25 year shelf life.

We discuss America’s fragility, noting that in 1875, 58% of the population were farmers, but today, only 0.2% feed the rest. This dependency, combined with tech-driven risks like AI and potential digital control systems, leaves us vulnerable. The brothers share how their faith guides them, turning their business into a mission to help others prepare without fear, even including salvation tracts in their products to spread hope. Their beef, starting at $35 per pound with a discount code Seth for 10% off, serves as both health investment and food insurance, perfect for daily use or emergencies.

Check out griddownchowdown.com, use promo code Seth, and let’s keep faith and preparedness first.

Beast System, Genesis, and Genetic Modification: The Ancient Game I was going to say, you said a lot there, and I don't think people even picked up on half of it. I mean it it is when you talk about the I mean you're talking about a beast system being set up I mean when the antichrist comes in the beast system isn't going to be invented by him it's going to already be laid in place and they just pull the trigger. When you talk about genetic modification of the human race I mean this is not a new thing. When you go back to Genesis 6, when the sons of God, the angels, the fallen angels, started making basically genetic hybrids which were the Nephilim, right? The whole thing there was to stop God's plan from happening and it was all designed to separate. Because when you genetically modify them they didn't have a place in God's world and so basically what happened is he wiped out the entire planet to get rid of of that, of those hybrids, so that eventually Jesus could come through from from the line of Noah and you know all the way from David and all that I mean is there's a long journey to get there but they were trying to stop God's plan from happening through genetic modification of the human race to get rid of that the the edemic seed so the original seed of Adam. So even today you have to look at that and think like the bible says there's nothing new under the sun and they're still playing the same game. They've been playing all the way back from Genesis 6.

Grid Down Chow Down

Buy freeze-dried ground beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/ and save with promo code SETH

Gold With Seth

SETH'S GOLD AND SILVER INVESTMENT GUIDE WILL HELP YOU:

Understand how gold and silver preserve your wealth and purchasing power

Safely invest in gold and enjoy its tax advantages

How gold and silver compare to other assets like cash and stocks

Build a recession-proof portfolio that can weather economic distresses

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Get 20% off your first order of Blackout Coffee—just head to http://blackoutcoffee.com/maninamerica and use code maninamerica at checkout.

Try Conolidine For Less Than $1 Per Day – go to www.trycono.com/MIA

American Financing: Visit http://americanfinancing.net/seth or call 866-889-1476. NMLS 182334, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp

Get Sweet Wheat from Brightcore 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!