Exposing Big Pharma’s #1 WEAPON for Keeping You SICK w/ Dr. Edward Group

In this explosive episode, Dr. Edward Group joins me to expose Big Pharma’s #1 weapon for keeping you sick. We dive deep into the hidden transhumanist agenda, the spiritual war on your body, and why nearly every major illness traces back to toxic buildup in a single organ. Dr. Group reveals how nanotech, chemicals, parasites, and even mainstream supplements are silently wrecking your health, and what you can do to take back control. If you're ready to detox, wake up, and reclaim God’s temple — your body — this is a must-watch.

My journey with this show has been about uncovering truths, some uplifting, some downright scary, but all part of waking up to what’s really going on. Today, we focused on how the globalists, or whatever you want to call those pulling the strings, have been working to keep us sick and how we can fight back by taking control of our health, specifically through cleansing our liver. We also tackled a growing threat to homeowners with a former FBI agent shedding light on home title theft.

First up, I sat down with Dr. Ed Group, a pioneer in holistic health who’s been at this for decades. We dove into why the liver is ground zero in the war on our well-being. The liver is our body’s main toxin filter, handling everything from alcohol and sugar to pharmaceuticals, microplastics, and even nanotechnology. Dr. Group explained how the modern medical system, rooted in Rockefeller medicine, ignores the liver’s role, offering no real tests for its health or for parasites, chemicals, or heavy metals. Instead, they treat symptoms with pills, creating lifelong customers while the root cause, liver toxicity, festers.

Dr. Group shared how a congested liver, operating at maybe 20% efficiency, is behind most diseases, from cancer to thyroid issues to heart disease. He emphasized that cleaning the liver can transform your health. I did his six-day liver cleanse myself, and what came out was shocking, toxic “stones” loaded with metals and microplastics. My wife Kate felt less angry and shed postpartum fatigue after hers. Dr. Group’s data shows one cleanse boosts liver function by about 15%, so most of us need four or five to get above 80% efficiency, where symptoms vanish. He also stressed pairing liver cleanses with parasite cleanses, since flukes and yeast clog the liver, secreting toxins like alcohol and formaldehyde. Sweating daily, ideally in an infrared sauna, can amplify detox by taking half the load off your liver through your skin.

We also touched on the broader agenda, how alcohol, sugar, and drugs are pushed to target the liver, keeping us weak, foggy, and easy to control. Dr. Group warned about the transhumanism push, with nanotechnology and smart cities aiming to turn us into cyborgs. He urged us to take responsibility for our health, eat clean, drink distilled water, and love our bodies as God’s temple. His website, globalhealing.com, offers the liver cleanse with a discount code “Seth.” I can vouch, it’s the best $100 I’ve spent on my health.

Then, we switched gears to a chilling conversation with Art Pfizenmayer, a former FBI agent exposing home title theft. This scam is terrifyingly simple: your home title is a public document at the county recorder’s office. Thieves can forge a new title with a fake ID, file it for a few bucks, and take out massive loans against your home’s equity, think $400,000 or more. By the time you notice, the money’s offshore, and you’re facing foreclosure or years in court with $800-an-hour attorneys. Art’s company, HomeTitleLock.com, monitors your title 24/7 with proprietary software, alerting you instantly if anything’s amiss. They’ll spend up to a million dollars to restore your title. At about 65 cents a day with promo code “Seth” for a free title search, it’s a no-brainer to protect your wealth.

This episode was about empowerment, reclaiming your health and securing your assets. The elites want us sick and vulnerable, but we can fight back by detoxing our bodies and staying vigilant.

Transhumanism Agenda, Spiritual Warfare, and the Fork in the Road Well, thank you for everything that you're doing. I mean, this is part of the Great Awakening. We've talked about this golden age that we're coming into and the transhumanism agenda and all the nefarious actions that the dark forces have against us and that we're in the middle of spiritual warfare. But we also say to everybody, look, now is the time to choose. Now is the time to wake up and start paying attention to your own body. You're either going to prevent yourself from becoming a cyborg, or you're going to become a cyborg, one of the two. So this is the path that God has set for us right now, this transformation that we're going through, which is actually a really good thing, the higher level of consciousness. So there will be like, you know, it's like coming to a fork in the road and choosing, am I going to go to the right or am I going to go to the left? I can tell you that with my involvement with the administration, they're going full speed ahead on the transhumanism agenda. And it's not that they even know about it. Right. Because I'm in direct communication like Trump doesn't even know. He thinks that, you know, his advisors around him are just like, hey, we got to be the most technologically advanced country. We got to have all this AI. We got to have all this, you know new frequency bands out there you know and and he's thinking he's just being told yeah we have to be this new technologically advanced country we have the U.S. has to be the most advanced country in the world and he doesn't know and nobody in the administration knows that the main underground process that they want to put into play is this transhumanism agenda and have everybody connected to cloud and have everybody transitioning into these half human, half cyborgs. It's very easy.

Global Healing Liver Cleanse

Buy the Liver Cleanse: https://jiii.io/pdaooi & use promo code SETH to save 10%

Go to https://hometitlelock.com/seth and use promo code SETH to get a title history report and a FREE TRIAL of their Triple Lock Protection for FREE! For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty

To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

Visit https://TNUSA.com/MIA or call CALL 1-800-958-1000

Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp

Get Sweet Wheat from Brightcore 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.