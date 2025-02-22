A MASSIVE Global Financial Reset Is Coming—Are You Ready?

I believe that we are potentially getting ready to witness the largest shift in the global financial system we’ve ever experienced. Not to mention, if you look at where the world economy is right now, the interconnectedness, the global banking systems, we’ve never had this large of a scale of a global financial system as we do right now. This system that is currently comprised of fiat currencies, manipulation of currencies, and the weaponization of currencies, in my opinion, is on the verge of completely breaking and being replaced by something else.

On this episode of Man In America I’ll be walking you through some of the key indicators that make me believe this. It leads me to asking a lot of questions, many of which I am certain you are also asking. This is a very exciting time to be alive. We are seeing shifts not only in the financial system, but changes in power structures, world governments, and a massive awakening of people all around the world.

Is the world preparing to ditch the hyper-inflated, weaponized, fiat US dollar for GOLD as the new global reserve? Why did the BIS reclassify gold as a tier-one asset in 2019? Why have central banks been on a gold-buying spree? Why are countries dumping US treasuries for gold? Why are thousands of tons of gold being repatriated to the US? Why is a US president planning to audit Fort Knox for the first time since 1974? Why does Trump keep talking about a ‘Golden Age’? Are these just coincidences? Or are we witnessing the greatest financial reset in history? Something BIG is getting ready to happen. I hope you're ready. https://x.com/ManInAmericaUS/status/1892648379181944914

Gold vs Digital Currency and De-dollarization Say I was the king of, you know, Malaysia or something, like I wouldn't want to be backing up my current, my reserves against, or back up my own currency against a digital currency. You know, what if there's a power outage? You know, what if there's a grid down event, right? Where no one has access to that. That's, you know, gold has been what it is for thousands and thousands of years in society for a reason. But, If you're looking at the campaign of the de-dollarization, what it seems like that what's happening is that Trump, with the tariffs, with the whole idea of bringing manufacturing back, it's almost like what he's trying to do is to accelerate the de-dollarization, which then makes the dollar more competitive, our exports more competitive because our dollar is not overvalued. But that then... seems to be part of a bigger picture of the fact that why is the United States in this situation? It's because while the dollar was artificially high, countries like China had their currencies artificially low, and it created these massive trade imbalances, which really screwed America. We exported all of our manufacturing and everything. And so it seems like the whole world going back to something that is more rooted in, say, gold to back their currencies instead of a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar to me, a lot of signs are pointing towards something like that.

