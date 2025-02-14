🚨 CCP’s SECRET WAR on America—Military Insider Sounds the ALARM! w/ Matthew Newgent

Right now on the public square of Twitter, we’re seeing a mass exposé of the evils that have been used against we the people. Whether it’s the discussion of diving into USAID, the massive corruption within our own government, or Israel and APEC and the control of our own politicians, there’s clearly a massive uncovering taking place. Many Americans are just looking around and thinking, “what has my country become?”

Amidst this, one thing that I’ve seen slowly disappear from the conversation is the threat of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). If you know my background, then you know that this has been a very important part of my mission in life to fight against communism and expose the evils of the CCP. I want to live in a country that is bound to the rule of law established by the United States Constitution as a republic. However, the threat of the CCP has not diminished. My theory is that a lot of these discussions we’re seeing online that focus on things other than the CCP are actually being fueled by the CCP in an effort to divert our attention.

Joining me today is a man named Matthew Nugent, who’s an ex-military super patriot involved in some significant and key operatives to counter the CCP’s influence and their control over geopolitical ports, especially in South America. We’re going to walk through some big picture discussions on the role of the CCP, their 100-year march, and the fact that they are at war against the United States, whether we know it or not.

It is critical that we look at what is happening in South America. We see that Trump and Rubio have exerted a lot of control and they’ve really put their foot down in what’s happening at the Panama Canal. However, we must keep in mind that that’s not the only key place we should be focusing on. I ask that if you watch this interview and you take something from it to please share it. This information is absolutely critical to protecting the future of this constitutional republic, the United States of America.

Matthew Nugent's Military and Civic Contributions You bet. So I'm an Army veteran. I was both enlisted and I graduated from West Point, did all the Airborne Ranger stuff, a couple of cool scare me badges, you know, and was an engineer officer out at Fort Bragg. Thank you, Secretary Hegseth. Jumping out of airplanes, you know, did my time. After the world went crazy in 2020, I got involved kind of in the patriotic side as a civilian and became part of what is known as the ‘MacArthur Society of West Point Graduates,’ our mission is to basically save West Point. Part of what we did in fact, many of your listeners may have heard this in the news is that the West Point superintendent removed the words, “Duty, Honor, Country” from the West Point mission statement. To contact Matthew, please email mission@macarthursociety.org

Red Light Therapy

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Man In America

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.