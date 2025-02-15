Chemical Fog, Chemtrails & USAID—Undeniable PROOF They're Poisoning Us! w/ Michael Dillon

Within Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), there are a lot of initiatives. Some at a federal level as well as on the ground with we the people initiatives. I’d say at the center of it, for people that really understand what’s happening in this country, is the push for vaccine transparency. After what happened with the COVID vaccines, the CDC’s childhood schedule, the poisoning of our children and of all of us in general there is no question why this is ground zero for MAHA.

One thing that I really hope gets more attention is the chemicals they’re dumping in our skies; chemtrails, weather modification, geoengineering, whatever you want to call it. It’s no longer a conspiracy, we know they are dumping deadly chemicals into our skies and it has to stop. As a parent, I do everything possible to keep my kids out of harm’s way. No vaccines for my children, we eat as much organic food as possible, we have really good filtered water, but the problem is, I love being outside. When I’m outside with my little ones and they’re dumping toxins into the air there’s no way to stop us from breathing it in.

Now we also see the chemical fogs around the country and around the world. They have been showing up in Florida, California, New York, Pennsylvania, everywhere. After we see these strange fog, people get sick with respiratory issues. It makes me wonder, are they moving from chemtrailing to fumigating? I mean, it’s absolutely disgusting. I pray we see RFK Jr. do what he said he would and really pushback against this. It’s beyond criminal what they’re doing.

Joining us today is my good friend Mike Dillon to talk about all these topics and much more.

Hypocrisy in Media Censorship People, you know, are starting to really share their thoughts and philosophies and giving people another narrative and that's what's so powerful. When you look at Nancy Pelosi and all these people who are screaming, “we've got to find a way to censor social media, we've got to censor social media!” It's like, but wait a second, when you were using it to your advantage, there was nothing wrong with censoring and shutting people down. We couldn't even mention the word “COVID” or “vaccine” without Mark Zuckerberg putting us in timeout for three weeks.

Air Water Healing

💧Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com and save big with promo code SETH

At airwaterhealing.com, we offer a wide selection of air purifiers, hydrogen water bottles, and natural healing supplements to help you live a healthy life. Our air purifiers are designed to remove contaminants from the air, while our water purifiers remove impurities from water. And our natural healing supplements provide essential nutrients that can help boost your immune system and promote overall health. Whether you’re looking to improve the quality of the air you breathe or the water you drink, we have the products you need to make it happen. Visit airwaterhealing.com today to shop from our selection of air purifiers, water purifiers, and natural healing supplements.

Air purifiers are often used in homes or offices to improve air quality and reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses. Triad Aer purifiers also remove specific contaminants, such as smoke, dust, or pollen. V3 and Shield Aer are our best-selling devices in the Triad Aer category.

If you’re looking for all-natural, herbal and global healing supplements, airwaterhealing.com is the place for you. We offer a wide range of products to choose from, all designed to help you heal naturally.

Man In America

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%