🚨 Disaster Expert: Weather Warfare Hasn't Stopped Under Trump—Are You Ready for What's Coming?

A topic that is very near and dear to me is disaster preparedness. Five to six years ago, I was living in a high rise building in Manhattan and although I had my little ‘bug out bag’ and a few knives (because you couldn’t get guns in Manhattan unless you were a criminal) I was still very underprepared. So even before COVID I started getting into “prepping” and had an inkling that I needed to be ready for whatever could happen.

Fast forward to today, my wife and I have two beautiful children, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, Grace and June, and we live on seven acres out in the middle of nowhere where we’re surrounded by forests. I can’t wait to build out our gardens this spring, we’ve got chickens and are in the process of getting goats soon, it’s absolutely wonderful. These are the changes that my wife Kate and I have made in an effort to protect our family. If there’s a grid-down scenario or if there’s a long-term power outage or a natural disaster, we have what it takes to make sure our family is safe and protected and able to defend ourselves. We also have stored food, seeds, and of course generators. We make sure we have all the things that matter.

I’ve also got a book coming out over the course of the next couple of months called Prep Like Noah. It’s meant to be a prepping 101 book for people that may have a good knowledge about prepping, but may be missing a few areas, as well as people that are brand new to it. My goal is to help those that feel a little bit confused or overwhelmed when they see these thick prepping books written by Navy SEAL search and rescue operators. Prep Like Noah will be a great guide to prepping for those who who are new to the world of prepping, as well as those who are looking to learn more.

Along with the book, I’m going to be putting out more content on the subject of preparedness, because even though right now our country seems relatively calm with Trump in office, I still feel like something isn’t quite right. It feels like there’s something coming and we shouldn’t be sitting back thinking, “Oh it’s going to be okay, the government will take care of us.” This feeling that we’re not free and clear yet inspires me to want to share with my audience what I’ve learned about prepping.

Today my guest is my good friend, Tina Blanco, who is the owner of the Satellite Phone Store (sat123.com). She understands the importance of communication and is an expert in this space. Communication is one of the most overlooked aspects of preparedness. You may have food, and bullets, and seeds, but a simple sat phone could be the one thing that you’re missing. Even for myself, this was actually one of the last prepping items I got. I had all my food, bullets, seeds, generators, medical equipment, water purification and livestock, long before I got my sat phone. Now that I’ve studied it more, I realize that this is actually one of the most foundational important items needed to be prepared. I hope you enjoy the interview.

Sustainable Preparedness Through Food Storage And so I'm very prepared and one of the things that I normally do with it is every five years, it's good usually for 15 to 30 years, but every five years, I just recycle it, It's simple, I donate it and then I replace it and then it makes me feel good for donating it. I get new ones and it helps patriots that I'm buying it from because most of the people that are selling the freeze dried food and the prep food are usually patriots. That's where I buy from and I think you recommend someone as well or you have someone that you recommend and I'd love to get my next batch. But that's what I like to do. Now, go ahead. Do you have something? I was gonna pull their website up really quick, actually. Let me, let's see. It's just Heaven's Harvest is the company that I love. They're beautiful Christian people that own it, patriots, absolutely patriots through and through. I've got a whole different type selection of my food storage, a lot of it is just five gallon buckets.

