Evidence of Highly Advanced Ancient Civilizations Is Being Hidden — But WHY!? w/ Jay Anderson

Typically on this show I talk about geopolitics, medical freedom and the global economy, however another topic I’m really passionate about is what has been hidden from us in our history. There is so much about ancient civilizations, hidden treatments and ways we’ve cured the body for thousands of years that now scientists can’t figure out and we can’t seem to even breach the subject on. I believe that there’s a massive amount of knowledge and information that has been intentionally hidden from us. If you look at our current news, especially since 2016 when Trump came in and ushered in the concept of “fake news,” a lot of people have come to the realization that our news is propaganda.

When we extrapolate this out a bit and ask, who’s controlling the news? We see the same people who control the news narrative also running the pharmaceutical industry, the Department of Education, they publish our textbooks, and produce documentaries about our history. We have to question everything we’ve been told about our about our history. I often stop and question what about my worldview has been programmed through the television propaganda I was raised on. I love asking these questions especially when looking at events like the recent discovery of these supposed pillars under the Giza Plateau and other pyramids and that’s what we’ll be discussing on this episode.

When we look at the pyramids specifically and look at the story we’ve been told there’s no way it’s real. We are told the pyramids were built by slaves, that they used pulley systems, cut stones, and stacked them together perfectly, aligning them with the stars and with other pyramids thousands of miles apart from different civilizations. If you are like me, and you dive deeper, you find the idea of a hidden history, especially the idea that these old civilizations were perhaps far more advanced than our current civilization to be much more believable. This stuff gets me really excited and interested.

We will be getting into Tartaria and the advanced technology that was being harnessed to pull energy from the sky and earth. The truth is they don’t want us looking there because they want us to be stuck in this modern paradigm. Where and how do we get energy? Well, we build massive solar fields, big wind turbines, or dredge up non-renewable oil. In my opinion, these are all lies that we’ve been told and as I uncover these lies, what’s amazing to me is it brings me closer to God. We’re not just these meat puppets walking around, there is something very profound about the human body and about human history that we haven’t been told.

My guest today is Jay Anderson, who I only recently came across because he was doing a lot of research on the pyramids as these discoveries were coming out. In this interview we dig into the potential of these advanced civilizations before us. We get into the artifacts left on Earth that we can’t possibly explain nor recreate with our so called “super advanced technology.” What if a thousand years ago they were doing things more advanced than we are today and what if that technology has been hidden? What if organizations like the CIA, OSS, Smithsonian, etc. have been proactively hiding this information from us?

Since I was a little kid, if you say, “Seth, don’t look there, don’t touch there,” I’m looking there and I’m touching there. That’s what this interview is. It’s taking a look at the places that they don’t want us to look. Please enjoy this interview with Jay Anderson!

Follow Jay on X: https://x.com/TheProjectUnity

Watch Jay on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ProjectUnity

Skepticism and Advanced Technology: Biondi’s Special Recipe I think they did like 200 tomographies over a year with two separate satellite companies and two completely different scanning techniques that were being used by these different companies, using this integration of the Doppler technologies that Biondi had patented, and they kept coming up with the same results. Each time they were using different methods and different versions, different scans, same results. These spirals, these weird spirals kept popping up, these structures that were around the plateau. It seems like a lot of the skepticism essentially is based on a misinterpretation of the technology being deployed, assuming it's a conventional synthetic aperture radar, but it's actually synthetic aperture radar, Doppler integration, X-Band microwave, you know, Biondi’s special recipe, which again activates skepticism because, well, who's Biondi and why does he have a special recipe to do this? But the proof is in the portfolio. He's already got online. And why? One last thing, my bro, and then I really will shut up. You can find his website, www.harmonicsar.com.

Gold With Seth

SETH'S GOLD AND SILVER INVESTMENT GUIDE WILL HELP YOU:

Understand how gold and silver preserve your wealth and purchasing power

Safely invest in gold and enjoy its tax advantages

How gold and silver compare to other assets like cash and stocks

Build a recession-proof portfolio that can weather economic distresses

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.