EXPOSED: Secret PEDO Blackmail Rings Controlling YOUR Local Leaders w/ Leigh Dundas

There’s a lot of attention right now on Epstein and the massive international alphabet agency, corrupt government, sex trafficking and blackmail rings. Of course, we need to be shining the light on those operations and exposing them, but the problem is it’s all too easy to focus only on DC and what the CIA is doing, or the corruption of the Mossad, or any number of these things, while not being aware of the corruption of these same operations happening in our own backyards.

My guest today is a good friend, civil rights attorney, Leigh Dundas, who has dedicated her life to fighting human trafficking rings in some of the darkest and most dangerous places on earth. She’s been to the child brothels in Southeast Asia and a number of other places around the world. Currently she’s heavily involved in a case here in the states and what we discuss in this interview is the frightening reality that these same trafficking rings are operating right here in small-town America.

The case that Leigh goes into great detail in this interview involves a little girl that from 17 months up to four years old was heavily abused by a father who just so happened to be a high-ranking police officer. When you hear her story and see all of the different people, from the judges, to the prosecutors, and the counselors that have prevented this girl from having any justice and kept putting her back into the arms of the evil, it’s absolutely sickening.

This story is gut wrenching and purely evil, however where I find hope is in the power I believe lies in all of us to fight this evil. I’ve been incredibly grateful to have you as my audience, you being here and sharing Man In America with your friends and family is where I find my hope. I pray that this interview touches you and that you share this episode because that’s how we fight, through our voices, and the collective voices we have together to stop these absolutely evil injustices from happening in our country.

Follow Leigh's work at https://leighdundas.com

Compelling Forensic Evidence Unveils Abuse: Shocking Statistics Take me down here every two weeks when daddy takes me over to grandma's house and they've been taking turns sexually abusing me. So warrants issue and they go in, Michigan State Police does, and they find six different fluid stains and you were zeroed in on one right there and they throw down some evidence markers and they go, look, these are coming up hot, suspicious for seminal fluid we're going to cut the carpet out here and in the upper photos, you can actually see the missing pieces of carpet where they excised the carpet. The carpet goes off to the Michigan State Forensic Police Lab, and it comes back, I think I even put the lab report up there as well, Seth it comes back a couple weeks later, and you can see it right there at the bottom if you keep cruising down a little bit, 160 septillion times more likely if it, meaning the seminal fluid stain on the floor there, if it originated from the father. They used his real name, but I've blacked it out, if it originated from the girl's father than if it originated from any other unrelated unknown contributors. So I had to look up 160 septillion, I figured it was seven zeros, it ain't, it is 24 zeros after the 160. And the grandpa, the fluid stain that was related to the step-grandfather, there's the step-grandfather sex offender registry, what the lab said about that was it was 320 quadrillion times more likely and some of the other seminal fluid stains came back 6.1 quadrillion, billions, 15 trillion. I mean, these are really big numbers.

Red Light Therapy

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

If you´ve been looking for a relatively affordable healing protocol… That can not only help you in treating thyroid diseases… but also autoimmune diseases, inflammation, oxidative stress and cancer Then I urge you to consider trying our RedLife devices out for yourself!

Man In America

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.