Fluoride & the Sinister Plot to Poison Us From Birth w/ Larry Oberheu

As dark and scary as the world seems right now, there’s a silver lining to a lot of what’s happening. The silver lining is the fact that a lot of folks around the world are waking up and realizing that the giant monolithic systems (big education, big pharma, big government, etc.) that have been ruling us for a very long time, people are now understanding, and you could almost thank COVID in a lot of ways for this, that these systems aren’t actually out to help us. In fact, oftentimes, you find they’re out to harm us.

Now, one of the biggest realizations of this lately has been the public finally accepting as well as the media, doctors and scientists that fluoride is in fact a poison and is bad for us. After years of telling us that our kid’s have to have fluoride, and to make sure fluoride is in our toothpaste, now the truth is out that fluoride is toxic and just bad all around. Do you remember them telling us it’s good for cavities? And “oh, it’s not bad, but in small doses, it’s not bad, but if you eat the whole thing of toothpaste, maybe it’ll kill you.” They’ve been lying to us about fluoride for a very long time, and now the truth has come out that it is in fact poison. It may not be bad in a single tiny, tiny dose, but if you’re brushing your teeth with it every day for decades, it’s going to have a negative impact. What’s amazing about this is that while we’re seeing the corruption and evil in these systems, there’s a parallel economy that’s being built by patriotic, God-loving entrepreneurs. Where they’re creating solutions and ideas and new businesses that allow people to exit this beast system.

One of the folks that’s at the forefront of this movement is Larry Oberheu, who is the founder and CEO of Fresh Mouth. At Fresh Mouth they’ve created uniquely formulated toothpastes and other mouth care products that bring in silver and the healing power of silver, which is actually shocking a lot of dentists with it’s results. They are seeing gums growing back where it’s never been seen before. Once your gums start receding, they don’t grow back, until now. So this is just one of many examples of, again, patriotic entrepreneurs that are figuring out solutions for people, that in my opinion, are amazing because it’s helping us escape the evil system that’s poisoning us. At the same time, it’s helping us to build what I think is the future of humankind. It’s the products and the businesses that are not owned by giant corporations and big banks but by individual entrepreneurs that want to create successful products and help people truly stay healthy.

Searching for a Solution in Dental Care And so what happened? Okay, so what'd you figure out as a solution to this? And then walk us through what happens next. I really didn't start out to make toothpaste. That wasn't our intention, but it's kind of right where we led because after, like I said, we checked out the all natural, the fluoride and everything else. It was just kind of like, well, really not a lot out there. So we started really researching what's good, what's not.

