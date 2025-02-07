Rockefeller Medicine COLLAPSES as God's Natural Healing Takes Over w/ Angie Tomky

America is going through a massive revival of goodness! There’s been a mass awakening as people have come to understand that the systems they have been trusting since childhood, the doctors in the white lab coats, the scientists, the media, big pharma, etc. are NOT out to help us. In many cases, they’re proactively trying to harm us. As we see this realization of the evil that’s existing in our world we’re seeing this movement of people that are moving away from these evil systems building their own systems, building new communities and it’s really exciting to see, especially as it relates to the health industry.

My guest today, Angie Tomky, is a wonderful woman and a perfect example of this movement happening. She’s someone that was sick and unable to be healed by western traditional medicine. Through her own training and learning Angie learned how to heal herself and heal her children with the herbs and plants God gave us. She’s now built a business out of what she’s learned and she’s doing amazing work healing and educating others. Her story is actually quite amazing because it represents what I think is the most exciting movement happening in America, this spirit of people looking for ways to gain independence from the beast system that’s been trying to enslave us for so long.

Herbal Remedies vs. Modern Medicine Wormwood is huge, black walnut hull, clove and I mixed them all together because clove actually will get the eggs and wormwood will kill the alive ones and then I also put some fennel in there to help relax the stomach because your body goes through a lot. When you're killing those toxins, if you kill a parasite and that parasite dies, all these toxins start just floating through your body and your bloodstream. So there's a lot to it. And unfortunately, we haven't been told about any of it. Exactly. I think it's on purpose. And so you've got four kids. Have you ever had any instances where they've got something wrong and you say, okay, this is beyond me and you're kind of forced to go the more medical route? Or do you find that most ailments you're able to treat them just with your knowledge of herbs and oils? Most ailments, since we've been doing this, the kids have not been going to the doctors if they get sick.

Man In America

