The '3 White Killers' Making Americans Fat, Sick & DEAD w/ Food Chemist Stephen Talcott

The ‘Make America Healthy Again’ (MAHA) movement is possibly the most important thing happening in our country. I certainly hope it’s not just lip service. If you’ve watched the show before, you know that I cover a lot of information as it relates to Big Pharma and what’s happened in regards to the rise of illnesses and death in our society. Of course, I want to see massive reform in the FDA and big pharmaceutical companies, but we also need to focus on what we’re eating. Even if we fix everything on the drug level in this country, our obesity rates are still close to 50%. This is absolutely insane to think about! The fact that nearly one in two adults in America are obese is not something we can just blame on the pharmaceuticals alone. Blame needs to be placed on the food industry and we need to be looking at what we’re eating.

Joining me today is a food scientist named Steve Talcott. He has done extensive research into how foods interact with our gut biome, and is an expert on the role of a healthy gut biome in terms of overall bodily health as well as brain health. We will discuss the major causes of disease specifically in relation to obesity. Steve breaks down what he calls, “the three white devils” or “the three white evils” that are causing health epidemics across our country.

The Three White Evils of Food I have a good friend who calls them the three white evils. It's refined flour, refined sugar, and refined salt. As a food scientist, we train our students, hey, here's how you make your company successful in an economic perspective, getting people to buy foods and buy them repeatedly is easy to process digest flours, bleached flours, not even whole wheat flours anymore. Refined sugars, I mean, even your kombucha there has it, it may be organic sugar, but it's still sugar nonetheless you're still getting carbohydrates in that way. Then salt, I mean, sodium reduction is a big part of what the entire food industry is actually working towards because we see that direct benefit to consumers, that consumers are wanting that. But let's face it, salt, sugar, flour - those contribute to easy to digest, they taste good, they extend shelf life. They give us what we call functional properties to food. They make processing foods easier because they're controlling water and binding water and controlling microorganisms. Then even with those flours, we have ways of processing them to make them even more absorbable they digest so much easier.

