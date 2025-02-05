USAID Corruption, $21 TRILLION Missing, & the End of the US Global Empire?

A pretty significant event happened over the past 24 hours. If you have studied what the American empire has become and how our country has controlled other countries and gained influence around the world, this event is very significant, this being the closure and the investigation into USAID. On today’s show we’re going to be diving into what USAID is and why it is so significant. Is it the big deep state everyone’s been trying to take down, or is it just the tip of the iceberg?

I can tell you that from my research, USAID has played a significant role in allowing the corrupt deep state within our own government gain control over countries around the world. We’re talking regime changes, debt slavery, and so much more. We’ll be going into all that and a lot more, while also looking at the bigger picture of the geopolitical shift happening right now. I believe what we’re seeing is a retraction of the American global empire into an empire focused just on America. America may soon include Canada and Greenland, (that’s another story and topic for another show) regardless, there seems to be a big shift back to the internalized, back to the core of what America is.

“USAID is the primary vessel they use to achieve their political agenda. USAID is and always has been the primary source of funding for their influence peddling schemes and their indirect sources of income.” Another text said, “based on the reactions from within the party, it seems to me that dismantling USAID is Trump’s biggest political victory to date, it was his enemies golden goose.” The same source who told me during the campaign, well before it was made public, that Kamala’s internal polling had her behind Trump, so his information is good. In addition he said, “the initial plans by the Democrat is to have their people at the USAID hide the partisan funding under unimpeachable initiatives. They will push back really hard on certain line items that on their face look reasonable like USAID expenditures and hide their political spending on these programs.” So it looks like they can't hide things. They're dismantling this entire crime scene and figuring out what's really going on there.

Red Light Therapy

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

FOLLOW AND WATCH:

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Save up to 66% at https://MyPillow.com using Promo Code - MAN

Follow us on socials:

Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@maninamerica

Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/man-in-america

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/maninamerica

Gab: https://gab.com/ManInAmerica

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManInAmerica

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/maninamerica

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ManInAmericaUS

Parler: https://parler.com/user/ManInAmerica

SafeChat: https://safechat.com/channel/2776713240786468864

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maninamerica2

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maninamericaus

Thanks for reading Man in America! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment