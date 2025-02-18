Fort Knox & Trump’s Secret Gold Move—The Financial Reset NO ONE Is Ready For?

This is a very significant show. Perhaps you’ve been following what’s happening with Fort Knox and the gold that’s coming back to America from the Bank of England and a lot of other massive news surrounding a financial reset.

Maybe this is your first time hearing about it, and that’s ok too, I’ll be walking you through everything that is surrounding this topic, but fundamentally, from my perspective, we are witnessing a massive shift in the global financial system.

For those of you who’ve done some research on why our country is enslaved, and looked into why our debt is at $35 trillion, you’ve most likely come to the conclusion, through some pretty easy research, that we have this thing called the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve isn’t federal, right? It’s a private bank owned by bankers and elites and very, very wealthy people. The Federal Reserve System has enslaved us, they took us off the gold standard back in 1971 with Nixon.

Fundamentally, what we are seeing play out with Trump and the moves he’s making with Elon Musk and DOGE, is a potential shift in this system. I’ll be going through a detailed timeline of when we left the gold standard, where we’re at now, and where things are going.

Speculation on Silver's Real Value Now, there's a lot of speculation about what should the real value of silver be? Right now, again, it's $32 an ounce, which is peanuts. Peanuts. There's a lot of people saying that silver should be over $500 an ounce, over $1,000 an ounce. But let's take a look at... here's one example of this, this is a person, make gold great again, “as the mainstream catches up to the seriousness of the gold crisis, here's a friendly update on the paper to physical gold ratio.” So according to this person's research, this guy's looking at right now that for one ounce of gold, there are 128 paper ounces. Basically through futures, options, swaps, forwards, derivatives, and ETFs is one of the ways they've been able to keep the price of these metals suppressed, they keep artificially inflating the supply of the actual metal by all these paper contracts, all these futures, options, swaps, forwards, derivatives, ETFs. It's a way of creating this massive supply of paper silver or paper gold that actually doesn't match what's in the actual vaults.

Gold With Seth

SETH'S GOLD AND SILVER INVESTMENT GUIDE WILL HELP YOU:

Understand how gold and silver preserve your wealth and purchasing power

Safely invest in gold and enjoy its tax advantages

How gold and silver compare to other assets like cash and stocks

Build a recession-proof portfolio that can weather economic distresses

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.