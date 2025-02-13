Gold Standard 2.0? The ECONOMIC EARTHQUAKE That Will Change EVERYTHING!

We could be witnessing one of the most significant shifts in the global financial system seen for generations. Everything happening in the financial and banking systems looks to be pointing to Trump returning us back to a gold standard.

People have been talking about this for a while, but on today’s show we are going to really dig in and cover every aspect of this. We will go over real receipts showing what’s happening and pointing to a much larger strategy. This may be one of the key ways that Trump will combat the de-dollarization campaign. This isn’t just about gold, it’s about the dollar and the role of the dollar on a global scale.

If you look at the BRICS de-dollarization campaign, a lot of folks are very concerned about the potential of it being weaponized as economic warfare against the United States. There’s experts saying that Trump might actually be intentionally devaluing the dollar because of what it does in making the manufacturing in America far more competitive on a global scale. So think about it, if our dollar is high in its value against other currencies, if it’s 5x, and 10x higher than other currencies, that means that our exports aren’t competitive internationally. When we look at Trump’s overall agenda to bring manufacturing and production back to America, it goes hand-in-hand with the devaluation of our currency. Which also goes hand-in-hand with the potential of moving us back to a gold standard.

We see cracks forming in the manipulated market of precious metals. The paper market where they will take one or ten ounces of silver and have paper, on top of paper, on top of paper contracts all selling the same ounce of silver, what happens when everyone wants that one ounce of silver delivered and they can’t deliver it? The market starts to crack. The suppression that we’ve seen of precious metal prices could soon be reaching an end, which means an explosion in the market.

This is a great interview. I’ve got my good friend, John Perez with me and he goes through all this and much more.

Trump's Impact on Mining Stocks and Gold Revaluation And we've got Trump who's now getting into the mining stock sector here by changing all the rules and regulations to increase the rapid movement of exploration stocks in critical minerals and to where they're removing the environmental impact reports on here so companies can go into production quicker, which to me is going to affect the exploration stocks more than the larger stocks, make it more appealing. We're in the stock market. We've been in for three years preparing. There's a tsunami of money coming in. My entire group is going nuts. Stocks are on the move in a big way. The public doesn't see it. Only one percent of the of the investment public is actually in the stock market. So we're just sitting back all by ourselves here and just watching all the boats are lifting right now. We have the big run in the stock market has already begun. And this coincides with what this gentleman was saying here. And I'm in agreement here. If Trump revalues. The inventory gold at $42, which it was, I believe, in 1933. If he revalues it to, say, $2,900, $3,000 gold, then that's an $800 billion gold deposit into the U.S. Treasury that can be used to back what? What did Judy Shelton put out? She put out a book regarding a gold-backed U.S. dollar, a 40-year note backed by gold here. And I do believe that this gentleman is saying about the big buyer of gold. There's no doubt in my mind, this is Scott Besant at the Treasury bringing in gold here. Follow John at www.RealJohnFPerez.com

Gold With Seth

SETH'S GOLD AND SILVER INVESTMENT GUIDE WILL HELP YOU:

Understand how gold and silver preserve your wealth and purchasing power

Safely invest in gold and enjoy its tax advantages

How gold and silver compare to other assets like cash and stocks

Build a recession-proof portfolio that can weather economic distresses

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.