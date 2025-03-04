Is Trump Using Gold to Dismantle the City of London Banking Cartel? w/ Eric Yeung

This show is an audio only interview. My guest doesn’t do video interviews for his own protection and he has valid reasons for doing so.

I found out about Eric Yeung on Twitter. Over the past few months I’ve been closely following the gold and silver markets and the rumors of thousands of metric tons coming into the United States, as well as the discussion of an audit of Fort Knox, and a potential revaluation of gold. Eric is an expert on what’s happening to the London banking system, specifically to the LBMA - the London Bullion Market Association.

We’re going to be diving into all of this and more. This is a very technical interview and will run a bit longer than normal, however I hope you find value in the details and enjoy the discussion as much as I did. Eric breaks down everything that’s happening in the gold markets and presents a lot of very compelling evidence that points to a significant shift in the financial system.

The evidence presented all points to Trump initiating a massive shift in the global financial system. Much of this ties into the city of London and the central banking system which has enslaved America since the inception of the Federal Reserve. By the end of this interview I came to the understanding of how President Trump could literally be severing us from the city of London’s financial control. This is HUGE! The financial system that’s been enslaving America for over 100 years looks to be coming to an end.

Follow Eric at https://x.com/KingKong9888

Gold Imports: A Quarter Trillion Dollar Shift So 2,000 metric tons? In two and a half months versus normally they do like in two and a half months, they did 2,000 metric tons and normally they do 350 tons in a year. So somebody said it's around 15 times. I don't have a calculator in front of me, but it's a lot compared to what they normally do. Okay, and that's a huge amount right? I'm just doing some calculations. So at, say, at 2,900 per troy ounce, you're approaching $200 billion worth of gold at 2,000 metric tons, right? Yeah, so that, gosh, it's almost a quarter trillion dollars worth of gold.

