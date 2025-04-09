MAHA Feels Betrayed by RFK Jr.—What's REALLY Happening? w/ Sayer Ji

Joining me today is one of the original “Disinformation Dozen.” If you remember around the time of COVID there were 12 people that were identified as extreme threats to the agenda. These extremists were out spreading dangerous disinformation, telling us the vaccines were bad, that masks weren’t helpful, and that the pandemic was a scam. This man is Sayer Ji. He’s been a powerful force in the alternative health space for a very long time. He is the chairman of the Global Wellness Forum and is highly involved in what’s happening with a lot of the geoengineering bills we see currently all across the nation. He’s a powerful voice for truth, and someone who is unapologetic about speaking truth to the lies that we’ve been told.

In this interview we’ll be diving into a handful of topics, but most notably, the recent tweet by RFK Jr. referencing how the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to deal with measles, which was strange to say the least. The statement goes against so many other instances and so many other conversations, interviews, books, and articles that he's been involved with that say the exact opposite.

We’re going to try to make sense of that and ask the question: has the MAHA movement been betrayed? We’re also going to get into a huge update on what’s happening with the geoengineering bills, what’s really going on in our skies, and then getting into some more deeper, far-reaching philosophical aspects of the exciting time we’re living in.

Please enjoy this interview with Sayer Ji!

The Complexities Behind RFK Jr.'s MMR Vaccine Statement Bobby's in a really difficult place and on the other side of it, he's already put out enough clear information showing that that statement is not actually accurate and that, no, that's not how we address measles in terms of it is not the most effective way to prevent the transmission of measles. In fact, MMR vaccine is a live vaccine. If you even subscribe to conventional germ theory, we know that it will cause the symptoms of measles in those who are vaccinated, and we know it can shed. We know that the CDC doesn't actually do genotyping before they announce that this is a measles patient, right? They actually just do PCR and serology, which are not accurate indicators of if it's a vaccine strain or wild type. So yeah, from the outside in, it's really difficult to watch this. It's hard to defend. I wouldn't defend it. I just think that we're seeing the machinations of the machine and just how it works, you know, and it's gruesome. It's the sausage being made in front of our eyes.

