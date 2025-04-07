Market Crash, Tariffs, USD Collapse: Trump's Plan to END the Old World Order? w/ John Perez

We saw HUGE financial earthquakes this past week. The stock market got hammered as Trump announced his Liberation Day. The reaction to Trump’s increased tariffs has been massive. Stocks everywhere are plummeting like we haven’t seen in quite some time and everyone wants to know what will happen next week, and the following in the aftermath of these changes.

There’s a video that I’ll play on today’s show, that Trump shared on Truth Social that’s been making its rounds, it includes someone’s analogy of why he believes Trump is intentionally crashing the stock market by at least 20%. Many people are believing and this and now we have Trump sharing it. He’s intentionally telling us what he’s doing, so safe to say expect the market to continue to come down.

We’ve also seen silver and gold drop. Not huge, not like the stock market, but they came down. Silver’s just below 30 and gold’s just above 3,000 an ounce. There’s a lot to consider here, a lot to make sense of and where my mind goes with all of this is, as is always the case, is what’s the bigger picture?

Over the past couple of months, we saw a massive amount of gold and silver being repatriated in the United States. We have discussion of an audit of Fort Knox, a lot of speculation about the revaluation of gold, and if you saw my interview with David Jensen you know all about the LBMA breaking. The banking cartel is losing their ability to continue to suppress the price of gold and silver. There’s so many moving pieces to this puzzle and what I love to do with all of this is track patterns and try to string all of these threads together.

What I believe personally is, and as my guest, John Perez, agrees with, is that we are entering into a massive monetary reset. The current system is on its last leg. The bubble is blown up as big as it can get and there’s something very significant happening. On today’s show John and I will be going into the historical data, price charts, and sharing a massive amount of information with you. Are you ready for the new golden age? This massive shift isn’t going to be easy in the short term, but it’ll make sense in the long term. This is a fun show and every time John and I get together you can expect a lot of energy and excitement. We always have a blast together. I hope you enjoy the show!

Follow John at https://realjohnfperez.com.

Scott Bessent's Golden Strategy: Scott Bessent worked with Soros in, I believe, the Quantum Fund, he worked with Soros during the time when, what did Soros do? And people say, “oh my gosh, he worked with Soros!” That's not necessarily a bad thing, my friend. There is salvation in this world, in this lifetime. There is salvation. People can come to Jesus and do the right thing. Well... who has greater experience at crashing a currency and making a billion dollars off it? Scott Bessent! His biggest position, gold! If Bessent was on the other side, he'd say, “it's a good time to sell gold.” You see these guys that come on mainstream media. They'll say, “it's a good time to sell gold, it's a good time to sell gold.” It's like, no, it's like, stop. What's his name? Used to say it all the time. Not Kramer, his friend. Kudlow, Larry Kudlow. During the last crash, gold was at 650, 680, 700, and he said “it's a good time to sell gold.” Like, what is this guy talking about? Well, he's on the other side. Besant, “gold is my biggest position.” So you got Mnuchin at Fort Knox, Besant, “gold is my biggest position,” but Besant's background was Soros. I believe he was there when they crashed the pound, and that's where Soros made billions. Of course, what guy is better to bring in with that kind of experience, but Scott Bessent, but he's holding gold. He was very clear about that, that tells you everything.

