Robert Kiyosaki: The Coming Financial Reset Will Change EVERYTHING—Be Prepared!

In this powerful episode, Robert Kiyosaki reveals why the coming financial reset is inevitable and how it will change everything we know about money and freedom. We dive into what’s driving the collapse, why not even Trump can stop it, and what you need to do right now to prepare.

Today we're tackling a topic that's affecting every single one of us, whether we realize it or not: the illusion of prosperity in America and the looming financial storm that threatens to upend everything. Right now, the headlines are screaming about record highs. The Dow Jones is soaring past 40,000, housing prices are climbing, and gold is sitting at an eye-popping $3,500 an ounce. To the average person, it might look like we're in a golden age of wealth, everything's booming, right?

But here's the inconvenient truth: this so-called prosperity is a house of cards built on a foundation of rapidly devaluing dollars. The Federal Reserve, which, let's be clear, isn't a federal institution but a private bank, is printing money at a breakneck pace. As they flood the system with more fiat currency, the value of every dollar in your pocket, your savings, and your investments is eroding. What looks like growth, skyrocketing home prices, surging stock portfolios, is actually a symptom of inflation, and we're on a dangerous path toward something much worse.

Think about it: your house might now be valued at $800,000, a massive jump from the $300,000 you paid 15 years ago. On paper, you're "richer." But in reality? You're struggling to cover property taxes, groceries, or even basic bills. I hear this from Americans every day, folks working two jobs, families where both spouses are grinding just to make ends meet, all while the stock market supposedly tells us everything's fine. It's not fine. Most Americans don't feel rich; they're barely keeping their heads above water. Why? Because our currency has been weaponized against us. This isn't just economics, it's a deliberate system of control. The Federal Reserve, has turned us into debt slaves, luring us to pour our blood, sweat, and tears into assets they manipulate, stocks, bonds, and dollar-based investments, that can be inflated to make us feel wealthy, then wiped out in a crash they orchestrate. It's a cycle of rinse and repeat: inflate, collapse, and let the elites scoop up the scraps.

But there's hope, and that's why I'm so excited about today's guest. Joining me is none other than Robert Kiyosaki, the iconic author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, a book that's sold millions of copies worldwide and transformed how people think about money. I first read his work nearly 20 years ago, and let me tell you, it was a wake-up call. Robert doesn't parrot the mainstream financial advice you get from schools or your average financial advisor. He's not here to tell you to play nice within a rigged system. Instead, he exposes the truth: the system is designed to keep you poor, to siphon off your wealth through inflation, debt, and market manipulation. His mission is to arm you with the financial literacy you need to break free from the rat race and take control of your future.

Robert has been sounding the alarm about a coming financial reset for years, and he's not alone, I've been warning about this precarious moment too. The Dow may be over 40,000, but it's propped up by an unprecedented debt bubble and money printing on a scale we've never seen before. Something big is coming, a financial event that could reshape everything. In today's interview, we're diving deep into the signs Robert sees pointing to this reset, who's pulling the strings behind it, and how it connects to global wars, tariffs, and the geopolitical chess game unfolding right now. Most importantly, we're going to talk about what you can do to protect yourself, to step off the tracks before the runaway train of economic collapse hits.

This conversation is personal for me. Having followed Robert's work for two decades, it's an honor to sit down with someone whose ideas have shaped so much of how I view the financial world. So, buckle up, this is going to be an eye-opening, action-oriented discussion that will leave you better equipped to navigate the turbulent times ahead. Enjoy the show!

Disparity Between Inflation Reports and Reality Yeah, it is interesting how they oftentimes will just sweep it under the rug as inflation. They'll say, oh, the CPI is at 3% or 4%, and they keep telling us these little numbers, which you're thinking, well, it doesn't seem like that's real, because if inflation's at 11%, why is it that the truck that just cost $70,000 15 years ago was $30,000? It's like, That doesn't make sense. Or rent, cost of living. It's not to mention, if you go back to the 50s, a guy that was a painter that painted houses, he owned his own home. He owned a 2,000 square foot on a little quarter acre lot in town. And they had two cars and all of that off of one simple salary. Now to have that same way of living, you have to have two six-figure careers to live like someone did in the 50s.

