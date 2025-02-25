Terror Attacks or False Flags? IT DOESN'T ADD UP!!!

There’s a lot to dig into on todays show as usual. We’ve got big stories happening here in America. We’ve had multiple supposed terrorist attacks across the country. Are these terrorist attacks? Are these actual terrorists? Are these jihadists or ISIS sympathizers that are just wreaking havoc on our country? Or is there something much deeper that’s going on here that’s tied into Operation Northwoods or MK-Ultra programming?

There’s a lot to look at here because whenever I see a significant story or multiple stories that line up, like what we’re seeing with these multiple attacks I am left asking a lot of questions. We had the cyber truck blowing up, the shooting in Queens, and the New Orleans terror attack with the guy driving the truck through the crowd. There’s been many more headlines beyond that. It just seems like the whole country is kind of turned wild, which may be planned and being orchestrated with intention.

On this show I’ll be diving into what’s going on and the bigger picture behind it all. Call me a tinfoil hat conspiracy theorist, but I rarely just take the news at face value. I always ask: Who’s orchestrating this? What are they pushing? And Why?

Voice-to-Skull: The Voice of God Weapon “Many fatal heart attacks and palpitations that struck the victim when asleep may have been induced and catalyzed by these weapons.” And here it goes, “disruption of thought freedom by voice-to-skull V2K. This patented technology is known as microwave hearing synthetic telepathy or voice-of-God weapon and is being used for traceless mental harassment. Using this, the harassers beam in abusive voices directly into the skulls of the targeted individuals, bypassing their ears. Harassers interrupt and censor the victim's normal thinking when traveling anywhere in society by beaming in abusive voices in the victim's head constantly, hence spoiling work task completions.”

