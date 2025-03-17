🚨 The Banking Cabal’s Gold Rig is CRUMBLING—Global Collapse is Now Inevitable w/ David Jensen

Something historic just happened! Gold crossed over $3,000 an ounce in value for the first time. It’s definitely a great thing that deserves to be celebrated. People are fleeing towards hard assets and there’s various speculation as to why. Some are saying that gold should actually be far higher and that silver should be far greater than that. Something very significant is going on behind the scenes with the banking industry.

My guest today, David Jensen, is an expert in precious metals. He’s a mining executive and he’s one of the people that I believe understands the situation with the precious metals markets and the implications that they have better than most. This interview in honestly, and I’m very careful when I say this, is one of the most important discussions I’ve ever had. I hope that you share this with your friends and family because what David will explain today is something that affects all of us in a very significant way.

We discuss the massive inflow of gold coming into the United States and the speculation as to where it’s going. Is it going into Fort Knox? Are we going back to a gold standard? Are they revaluing the gold here in America? What we've been seeing in the past few weeks is the same thing with silver, not necessarily flowing into the United States significantly, but being pulled out of the banking system. If you look at the LBMA, the London Bullion Market Association, as David will explain in the interview, this is an organization, an association that was set up basically to allow the central banks to manipulate the price of gold and silver. When the LBMA was created and it was given dominion over to the Bank of England, who controls the LBMA, it essentially gave them a mechanism to silence the system that was supposed to be warning people about the massive increase in fiat currency and the true devaluation of the currency through overinflation. According to David, what we’re witnessing right now, and he’ll explain all the different indicators that show this, is that this paper market, this system where people buy paper silver, and are given promissory notes, promising to deliver silver, is nearing its end, and nearing its collapse. What this means is extremely significant because this paper maker system is what’s covered up the warning system that shows when currencies are nearing collapse.

So we’re not looking at this and saying, “oh, maybe silver is going to go up two or three times in price or gold is going to go up an extra thousand dollars an ounce.” It’s much bigger than that. This is an avalanche that’s finally reaching it's peak and will wipe out the entire market. Keep your ears open and listen to this with apprehension. Listen to it with an open-minded perspective. What I’ve come to with this and with my own research is that we are on the verge of a massive reset in the global financial system. This isn’t just about the possibility of a recession in America and this is why I’ve been such a proponent of gold and silver. Because when this reset happens, not only does a real value discovery happen with silver, you’re also looking at a real discovery of what our currency is actually worth, which is close to nothing.

There is a massive change happening in our society! I hope you enjoy this interview, it’s a little bit frightening because if you’re looking at this with an open mind and you’re really piecing together the story that David walks us through in understanding these markets and how they’ve been manipulated you’ll see we’re looking at a change in our way of life that is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced. It makes the Great Depression look like a bad day where you stubbed your toe. Not to say that everyone’s screwed, I think that with faith and with God, we can get through anything. However, it’s critical to be aware of what’s happening and be prepared.

Follow David's work at:

The Future Value of Real Assets There's something very significant that's happening and if you've been following me for a while, you probably already have some gold and silver, even if it's a little bit like this, just a little 10 ounce bar. Based upon this interview, I mean, this 10-ounce bar in the future could be exchanged for a car, you never know. That's the thing is that, as you saw when I asked David, you can't really value it and say, oh, it'll be worth $1,000 an ounce or $10,000 an ounce because if a loaf of bread is $1,000, then what does it mean if an ounce of silver is worth $10,000? It just doesn't really equate but the key is that when this fiat currency system dies, it's the people that hold the real assets, like gold and silver, not just gold and silver, land, food, ammunition, etc. That's where the real wealth is and that's really what we're going through.

Gold With Seth

SETH'S GOLD AND SILVER INVESTMENT GUIDE WILL HELP YOU:

Understand how gold and silver preserve your wealth and purchasing power

Safely invest in gold and enjoy its tax advantages

How gold and silver compare to other assets like cash and stocks

Build a recession-proof portfolio that can weather economic distresses

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.