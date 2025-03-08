The Cancer PSYOP: How They’ve Been LYING to You All Along w/ John Richardson

If you’ve been watching what’s happening in the world the past couple of years or longer you’ve most likely come to the conclusion that we the people have been the victims of massive social engineering and psychological operations. We’ve been led to believe that oil is going to destroy the environment, that we’re going to be melted, or the glaciers are going to kill everybody with global warming. The depths of these psychological operations that have been feeding us lies upon lies goes on endlessly. This isn’t just with our generation, this includes our parents and our grandparents’ generations as well. we’ve all be subjected to these lies.

I’d argue that one of the biggest psychological operations lie within the medical industrial complex. Within that complex, one of their biggest areas of focus and corruption is cancer. Since you were born you’ve been trained to fear the “C” word and have been told that if you ever have something wrong and you to the doctor and the doctor says, “look, I’m sorry, you’ve got cancer, you’ve got two years to live” you’ve been given a death sentence. It’s frightening and that’s their goal, they want us to be living in fear of it constantly.

My guest today is John Richardson, whose father was a pioneer in exposing the deceit and lies within the pharmaceutical industrial complex. He was an absolute warrior for allowing people to understand there are natural ways to help our bodies become cancer-free and stay that way. It’s John’s mission to continue his fathers legacy and fight to expose cancer corruption and help people get the truth on cancer treatments. On this show we will be breaking down what I call the “cancer psyop.”

Defying Cancer Prognosis: A Survivor's Powerful Story

Well, it absolutely is and you mentioned these names, Dr. Makis, I'm on his list, his hit list. We're on each other's hit list right now to talk. The guy is being persecuted beyond belief. I think he's a hero. But Laura Lynn Taylor from Canada is a friend of his and she said, “John, I will make sure you guys get to meet.” Well, we haven't yet, that doesn't mean we're not going to. We're not going to talk about this. But I like to tell little stories for people to hear because... For example, I was introduced to a man who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, one of the most deadly cancers, and it's because the pancreatic enzymes are such an important part of your body fighting off cancer. And we could go down that path, but I just want to tell the story. The gentleman had pancreatic cancer. His daughter happened to be into health and nutrition, and her husband, they travel all over. She was Miss America USA, Mrs. America USA 2021. Beautiful couple, beautiful family and they were on my podcast, and they told me the story about her father was diagnosed four years ago. Four years ago, the day before the election day, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and told he had 12 weeks to live. So Seth, they said, no, we're not accepting that. He's here in Tempe, Arizona, which is only 10 miles from where I am right now. They were telling me the story that she searched clinics all over the world to find clinics that would have answers for this because the oncologist that had been doing it 15 years here in Arizona said, the best I've ever had is letting somebody survive a year and that's heavy-duty radiation, surgery, chemotherapy. It's not a great life, but the best I've ever done in 15 years of being an oncologist is make someone with this pancreatic cancer last a year.

