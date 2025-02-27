The DISTURBING Reason Gold is Flooding into the U.S.—Martin Armstrong EXPOSES the Truth

The whole world it seems is going crazy. We can’t even predict what’s going to happen a day from now, let alone a month or a year down the road. Looking at these first few months of the Trump administration, everything has been turned upside down. How do we make sense of it all? What is going on with the massive flow of gold coming into the country? Is there a gold revaluation happening? Is it because of tariffs? What’s the bigger picture?

What’s happening in America and this capital flow is not just about America, this is the global financial system. A lot of experts I’ve spoken to have agreed that this global financial system must have some kind of reset and that we are nearing.

Joining me today is in my opinion the most intelligent guest I’ve ever had on the show, Mr. Martin Armstrong. If you’re not familiar with his background, he’s what you’d call an economic forecaster. He’s an expert on cycles. What does that mean? It’s basically the tracking of rise and falls in currencies across governments and finding patterns that help to make sense of what happened previously, what’s happening currently, as well as what will happen in the future. Armstrong built a computer program called ‘Socrates” that is able to take models and data and spit out what will happen next. This program has predicted the future time and time again. They even made a movie about him on how the government wanted this program, however in the wrong hands it can be very dangerous so he refused to hand it over. Because of this they jailed him on some made up charges and put him in prison for nearly a decade. Lucky for us he’s out now and going strong!

Exposing Geopolitical Strategies I've had dinner with some of these people. I published on our blog and you can google it, General Wesley Clark, his 2007 speech. He's basically saying the same thing that I have said, that the presidencies have been basically taken over by the neocons. He came out and said, I had published before that I had reliable information that the Iraq war was just the start. They thought they would be able to take Iraq in a matter of weeks and then what they would do is go from there right into Tehran. He said that he went to the Pentagon after 9-11 and was told that they were going to go into Iraq and he said, “has anybody tied Iraq to 9-11?” They said no and he said they had planned to to invade seven countries in five years, these people, this is what they do! I’m not making this stuff.

Gold With Seth

SETH'S GOLD AND SILVER INVESTMENT GUIDE WILL HELP YOU:

Understand how gold and silver preserve your wealth and purchasing power

Safely invest in gold and enjoy its tax advantages

How gold and silver compare to other assets like cash and stocks

Build a recession-proof portfolio that can weather economic distresses

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.