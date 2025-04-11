The DISTURBING Truth About Tariffs That NO ONE Is Talking About

The whole world is rocking right now in response to Trump’s tariffs. We have the EU and new countries that were posturing before and putting on a hard act that have now folded overnight. Then we have China, which Trump hit with huge tariffs retaliating. This is all an emergence of a trade war. As we know oftentimes trade wars can escalate beyond just trade war, even potentially into kinetics, and there’s a lot of concern there.

Joining us today is my very good friend, Clay Clark. I reached out to him because I wanted someone to help us understand what’s happening on a geopolitical level. Not just through looking at things in a particular silo where people like financial guy’s come on and say, “well, here’s how the tariffs are working, and we’re going to see rates do this, and rates do that.” I wanted to talk to someone about the larger picture and discuss how we make sense of all of this.

Through my own perspective and research, I think we’re experiencing not just a normal kind of trade war between countries or a shifting or potential recession. This isn’t just about the stock market being up or down five points today or five points tomorrow. I really believe that what we’re experiencing is the great reset. We’re unsure on who’s in control of this great reset or who’s going to be in control on the other side of it. But when I say that I believe that we’re experiencing a great reset, what I’m saying here is that I believe that we are experiencing a massive transition, a massive shift in the world order. The old systems that governed our country, and governed our world for a very long time are now coming to an end and a new world order is emerging.

The thing is, even the term ‘new world order’ is no longer a conspiracy. You can go back to clips of our own past presidents talking about a new world order. The reality is that there is an order that governs how the world works. There is an old one that I think is collapsing, and a new one emerging. This isn’t weird conspiracy talk anymore.

What I appreciate about Clay Clark is that he has a way of looking at world events and framing it through the biblical perspective, through the economic perspective, and you might say, through the conspiratorial perspective. He also is very clear on the threats that our nation faces. One of those greatest threats being technocracy or some sort of robotic technocratic system that we would be living under. If you look at Elon Musk and you look at his control over or control by Trump, it’s a cause for concern. While he’s doing a lot of great things, with DOGE and making Twitter/X a platform for free speech, we must be reminded that the road to hell is paved in good intentions. We must stay vigilant and continue to look at who these people are and ask: what are they doing and what is their end goal?

I think that right now a lot of us who are driving the populist movement in America have been a bit blinded and caught up in idol worship. They’ve been saying, “we’re winning now, the Democrats are losing,” but are we? We need to be very cautious.

This interview with Clay is one of the most mind-bending interviews I’ve done and it’s not easy to bend my mind! I’m a person that regularly tries to bend my mind on my own through researching, and listening, and reading. But what Clay brings to the table here had me probably 10 times over say, “oh my gosh, I didn’t think about that.” Some of what he presents might make you think you’ve been wrong about a lot of what’s going on. It’s my mission to try my best to bring you the truth. That’s what I appreciate about Clay, he’s not one to mince words. He’s not one to gloss over certain things because he wants to appease people. He’s a hard hitter with the truth. I hope you enjoy the show!

