THE GREAT TAKING: They’re Coming for YOUR Assets—the Sinister Plan Exposed w/ James Patrick

As the host of this show it’s my mission and purpose to bring you stories that matter. Not just stories that are trending or popular but things that I think really matter to our future, to the future of our children, and to the future of our country. If you look at the content library of what I’ve done, you can see I cover a lot of in the areas of health freedom, geopolitics and economics, and of course exposing all the conspiracies that are now real.

One of the biggest stories that I think doesn’t get nearly enough coverage is the idea of “The Great Taking.” If you’re not familiar with “The Great Taking” it was a book and a documentary originally made by a guy named David Webb. Webb was an investment banker in finance and he discovered legal information that the financial systems managing our securities, stocks, bonds, and it goes beyond that, has been legally set up to seize our assets in the event of a financial crisis. Our stocks that we have, our bonds that we own, so many of the assets that we think that we own, when you look into the legal writing and legal code Webb discovered, you find out that we don’t own them. In fact, if there’s a financial crisis, we’re the last in line to get this money. Many Americans, have their money sitting in 401ks and IRAs and pensions, and they are thinking, “if the stock market goes down 10% I’ll take a loss, but it’ll recover.” The real issue is so much bigger than that.

If there’s a crisis, these financial institutions have first right to these assets and we are last. They can literally carry out the great taking. My guest today is James Patrick, he’s a documentary filmmaker, and he’s working very closely with David Webb. They just released a new documentary in the past month, which we’ll show the trailer for on today’s show. They are documenting the great taking and exposing what we can do to stop it. We’ll be diving into this and a lot of more complex financial aspects, if you’re someone that is not really into finance this show may not be the episode for you, but I think this affects all of us. It’s important for us to look at how the big bankers have stolen from us and how they use this wash, rinse, repeat way of seizing all of our assets. Enjoy the show!

Show links:

https://trunorthpublicpolicy.com

https://thegreattakingreport.com

Financial Crisis: Seizing Personal Assets If they become insolvent, they seize those loans so they seize all of my assets that I've given them as their own collateral for their debts. So basically, that all the people in America, they're watching the stock market every day and watching their IRA account, their 401k all these assets that we've trusted with these institutions that in an event of a financial crisis, those institutions basically take ownership of all of our assets, and we're left with nothing. Like what David Webb, the gentleman in the glasses, said, they can print money. They don't need our money. It's about subjugation. It's so that they can basically take everything away from us and force us to be serfs.

Heaven's Harvest

Love juicy, summer tomatoes? 🍅 This kit is for you!

And with 100+ seeds per pack, you can plant now and save the rest for years to come!

Grow your own tomatoes — naturally, deliciously, and with peace of mind.

Why Choose Heaven’s Harvest Seeds?

✅ Heirloom, Open-Pollinated, Non-GMO, & Non-Hybrid

✅ Resealable Mylar-Foil Bags—Waterproof, Lightproof & Rodent-Proof!

✅ Long Shelf Life—Viable for 5-10 years when stored properly

✅ Nearly 100+ Seeds Per Pack—Grow now & save some for later!

Shop Heavens Harvest and get 15% off with code SETH at checkout!

http://heavensharvest.com

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.