They’re Feeding Us POISON and Calling It Dinner w/ Kim Bright

There’s been a mass awakening to health over the past couple of years. This awakening has given us the understanding that not only are big farmers corrupt, which they are, but also the obvious one that pharmaceuticals aren’t the greatest thing for us. I’ve found that there is a huge movement of people that want to go back to learning how ancient people lived and want to learn how can we keep ourselves healthy naturally. Our grandparents weren’t getting cancer at the rates we see today, how were they living and what were they eating? Many of us want to go back to tradition and it’s wonderful. One thing I love more than anything is finding different ways I can cut out aspects of modern life and return to more natural and traditional methods. I love to challenge myself to discover the things I don’t need, like a smart meter on my home for example. Additionally, we love to grow our own food and raise chickens so we have our own fresh eggs.

My guest today, Kim Bright, is the founder of Brightcore, which is one of our show sponsors. She has extensive knowledge about traditional living, especially as it ties into lessons from the Chinese, and other Asian cultures on traditional gut health and healthy eating. We’ll be diving into a recent study by Harvard that talked about how roughly 678,000 Americans are dying every year from eating toxic processed foods. It’s great that we see some wins within #MAHA like states removing fluoride from the water and the banning of certain red dyes, but the real threat is the heavily processed foods we consume. Kim will be explaining why even if it’s labeled organic it’s fundamentally different than what you grow in your own garden, with your own soil, in your own region. This is a very educational interview and the most important piece I hope you take from it is our need to take out the corruption of the FDA. Please enjoy the show and I hope you share it with your friends and family. Let’s make America healthy!

Neglected Safety Issues and Accountability Do you know, Seth, that the FDA has never regulated water safety? The water runoff with manure and the pesticides and the herbicides have contaminated foods for many decades. I mean, we had a spinach problem, I think it was in 2006, where a lot of people died. The spinach was contaminated and they never take the time to look into these things and by the time they look into them, it's too late. So we need to make sure with President Trump in office now and wonderful RFK Jr. really out there trying to make a difference and trying to expose the truth. He's up against some bad guys, but we have to not only worry about our food safety, our water safety, I mean, even our air safety, because we need oxygen in our body to transport nutrients to the cells and we need oxygen to transport toxins out. If we've got the chemtrails, you know, killing us from the air with all the heavy metals and the aluminum and everything else they're dumping on us, then we've got the water polluted and we've got our soils polluted.

Kimchi One

