Trump to BAN the COVID Vaxx?! mRNA in Your Organic Meat?! w/ Kim Bright

The Make America Healthy Again movement is beyond exciting for me because it’s not just about people getting healthy, it’s about people finding the truth. The truth is, through my own research and digging, that Americans were a lot healthier a hundred years ago. The medicine that we were using a hundred years ago, before Rockefeller and these massive corporations took over medical health system, were natural. Treatments came from what God gave us here on earth. They didn’t have terrible side effects, they didn’t tell you to take one pill and then three more to balance out the negative effects of the first one.

The modern medical system is a mess and is doing more harm than it is good. I feel very fortunate to have guests on my show that are fighting this fight and many who have been in the health freedom fight for a very long time. My guest today, Ms. Kim Bright, has been working to help educate people on how easy it is to bring the body back into a healthy place, rid toxins, and find balance in our bodies. We will be discussing mRNA and the mRNA vaccines. She will share with us how to combat shedding and natural ways for us to return to a healthy state while combating the poisons and toxins in our environment.

Kimchi: Korea's Health Secret And there are so many studies out there. I mean, it is thought of in Korea as that's their national health policy over there is, eat kimchi every day, eat kimchi at every meal. It's been done for centuries so it's not like it's some new thing that's popped up and we don't have you know we don't have the science on it. It's very exciting to see how when people will take this on an everyday basis that all these symptoms starts changing, their gut gets healthier, their skin gets healthier, their skin actually starts to glow, their hair is growing again, it's getting thicker, it's shiny again. They're getting healthy because they're taking care of their gut, all of this is connected to the heart, to the spleen, to the pancreas, and it even helps people that are diabetic.

