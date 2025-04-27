The whole world seems crazy right now and I’m sure you agree with me. Every day there sems to be talks of war, financial ups and downs, food shortages, egg prices, it just feels like our country and the world has been at war for a long time. However, it’s gotten increasingly complicated and difficult to understand.

Joining me today is a guy named Boone Cutler. Boone worked for the Army in psychological operations and has a deep understanding of modern day psychological warfare. He’s also the co-author of the book with General Flynn, 5GW, Fifth Generation Warfare, The Citizen’s Hand Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare. My discussion with Boone is an open and candid one about where we are currently as a country. We discuss who the enemies of America are, is it Israel, China, Klaus Schwab, or a combination of them all? We take a deep dive into the geopolitical landscape and what break down what we’re really up against.

As the world edges closer to a global tipping point, the battle for control of the New World Order is intensifying. Who’s really pulling the strings—and what’s coming next? Don’t miss this critical conversation.

China's Vulnerabilities and Plans And to me... I can't think of any other nation on earth that has a plan like that. There's other nations that they want to slowly destroy America or they want to have influence of America. But this is an open plan to say, you know what? We want to just take America for our own. So anyway, I'll let you respond to that. No, you're right. You're talking about extermination. I mean, no different than you would spray raid on a bunch of ants. They would do the same if they could. And this, you know, people don't know, a lot of people don't know that there is a food shortage in China. It's because they lack water so they have to bring their food in from other places. They bring it in from the United States. They bring it in from Brazil. This is a thing for them. So that's also a weakness because there's food scarcity. Like right now, they're very worried about food scarcity. Why would they worry about food scarcity? Because that causes uprisings that causes uprisings within their own country. Right now, the people aren't getting paid either. They've been starting fires. You know, they've been having riots and starting businesses on fire in China. People don't know this. It's not in the mainstream news, but it's a fact.

