California Wildfires—APOCALYPTIC Warning or Globalist Land Grab?

As long as you aren’t living under a rock, you saw the California fires unfold recently. Hollywood, Palisades, Malibu some pretty key areas. I had, and quite honestly still have a lot of questions about how geoengineering ties into these fires as well as what’s with all the tunnels between the Getty Museum and the Playboy mansion? The fires broke out right before Trump got back into office and we witnessed a land grab similar to what we saw happen in the Maui fires. There are just so many questions and far too many “coincidences.”

On this episode of Man In America I have two fantastic women as guests, Traci Derwin and Stephanie Pierucci. These women were pivotal in exposing the corruption with the Maui fires, digging into the Smart City plan, and so many of these much larger globalist agendas. They share how it all ties into an absolute raping, pillaging and murdering of innocent people in order to seize their assets, which is unfortunately the theme of life these days. It’s the battle of we versus them and we the [people across the world, versus a small group of people that know what they’re doing. The three of of us have a conversation you don’t want to miss. Enjoy the show.

Questioning the Land Grab and Elites But you also saw the kind of mega elites, like the Zuckerbergs, the Oprahs, those kinds of characters, that they were untouched. It seemed like it was really about this land grab from the commoners. Similar to slaughtering the Native Americans to seize this particular piece of land. But when I look at what's happening in California, it's the Getty Museum. I was looking before at the different actors and actresses who are losing properties. I think Jeff Bridges, Ricki Lake, James Woods, and a lot of very wealthy, prominent people. Paris Hilton. they lost a massive beachfront mansion. These are people that aren't the commoners that refuse to sell their land because it's ancestral and they want to hold on to it. So that's why it was a little bit more difficult for me to look at this and think, okay, well, we saw these indicators of the setup, right? Obviously, they're not doing what they should be doing to control the burns. They're not maintaining the forest floor, having the fire buffer zones or the things they do to maintain the forest. There's obviously all the major issues with water and the fact that there's been no water available. Magically a lot of the insurance companies, I think State Farm's one of them, canceled the fire insurance very closely to this happening. So you can see a lot of those things that make you think this is part of a much bigger picture this is planned, but then you look at the fact that these are the perceived elites, but maybe it's actually not so.

