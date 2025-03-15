Forget Epstein—The Digital Blackmail State is Here w/ Mel K

There’s a lot going on in the news right now and there’s obviously a big focus on the Epstein list. Admittedly, it’s something I’m following and I think is very important but I also think these types of issues can become distractions. What happens if tomorrow they reveal the Epstein list and they arrest 10 different celebrities and politicians? There’d be a huge cheer and then we’d all put our feet up and celebrate. In my opinion the real issue is much deeper than that.

My guest today, Mel K, discusses how this all ties into the banking industry and answers the questions: what are Epstein’s ties to the banking industry, to the military-industrial complex, to the technology industry, and to the various public-private partnerships that are building digital prisons around us?

We as Americans have to be aware of what’s happening. This is the entire purpose of this show. I do my best to bring you important interviews with incredible guests where we discuss topics that I believe you won’t find in the mainstream media but are crucial, like medical freedom and the threat to technocracy and digital prison.

While I of course am celebrating the wins happening with DOGE and the dismantling of USAID, I’m keeping a vigilant eye on what is going on in the technology world. Of course I want to see hundreds of thousands of government workers who’ve been leeching off the system and doing nothing be fired, but I’m not sure how I feel about them being replaced with AI systems.

That’s exactly what my guest Mel K and I will be getting into on today’s show. Right now is not the time for us to put our feet up and say, “wow Trump and Elon are taking care of everything.” We are still very much fighting a digital prison that’s being built around us, and if more of us don’t become aware it’s going to be too late. Please enjoy this interview with Mel K.

Follow Mel's work at https://themelkshow.com

Trump's Alleged Stand Against Agenda 2030 I can't confirm this right now, but that Donald Trump will come out and say that Obama signed us on to agenda 2030 the end of nation states and global governance with Samantha Power and Susan Rice in 2015, without the consent of the governed, a nation state ending plan and that Donald Trump is going to say that agenda 2030 and the 17 development goals are antithetical to the United States, our Constitution and our way of life, which I fully agree. But I hope to hear that soon. And if we hear that, then we can start to connect why that is, and that is because all of that entails a giant transfer of wealth, the total end of privacy from birth to death, and full track and trace surveillance on the global public infrastructure. Everyone reads all the, you know, they have the whole colorful 17 development goals with their big thing. I mean, the truth is, it is exactly what they have in China, exactly what you just showed and frankly, I've said many times BlackRock invests and Elon Musk is in China. We just found out from a whistleblower from Facebook that Mark Zuckerberg went to China you know with his wife and announced that the Chinese not only would he give them backdoor access to Facebook in China but that they could use all the data on the people that are on Facebook in China.

