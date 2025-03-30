TECHNOCRACY INC.: Sinister Links Between Musk, USA, and the British Crown?

There are a lot of big chess moves going on right now, especially when you look at the geopolitical map. Trump is talking about bringing Canada and Greenland in and we have the recent news about Trump putting America back into the British Commonwealth. Which is making many people uneasy and rightfully so. We didn’t fight against this in 1776 when we said we don’t want to be ruled by the British Crown, only to see us going back to it. Many questions arise, is Trump playing some sort of 10D chess? Is he being misled? How do we make sense of this? There’s so much to unpack surrounding it all.

Joining us today is Matthew Ehret, a guy that every time I talk with him I’m thinking, this guy reads more books in three days than I do in a year. He’s a fountain of knowledge. On today’s show, we’re going to be diving into not just what’s happening today, but how events that happened a thousand, two thousand, and even three thousand years ago are affecting what’s happening right now. We’re going to be discussing the global surveillance state, and taking a look at Israel and whether Israel is controlled by the British Crown and the banking system. We’re also going to be talking about the new leader Carney, of Canada and what that means to the world.

Beyond that we also discuss the threat of a technocratic state. The amount of power that Elon Musk has been wielding, and what that means. Is he who we think he is? The optimistic part of me wants to think so, but when I look at his past, and his grandfather, and the technocratic party in Canada.. there’s a lot of questions I have.

Matt will be taking us down a deep dive into all of this and much more. I want to warn you ahead of time that this is going to be a very heady discussion. This is not a little 20-minute soundbite where everything makes sense. However, I know that’s not why you watch this show. I think that most of you like this show because we go into these deep dives and ask a lot of questions that no one else is in media is asking. I’m never happy with someone telling me that, “things are the way they are right now because of this event that happened 10 years ago.” I always want to know what the event was that happened three hundred years ago that set the course for the event that happened ten years ago. That’s just where my mind goes. I’m not a surface kind of guy. I like going straight to the heart of things. That’s what we’re going to be doing in this discussion. I hope you enjoy this interview!

Matt is in Thailand right now, so his video signal is a little bit choppy. The audio is thankfully good, so it’s a really easy interview to listen to. I’m just warning you ahead of time that his video signal is not perfect, which is what happens when I’m interviewing guests around the world.

Follow Matt on X: https://x.com/ehret_matthew

Geopolitical Chess: U.S.-Canada Relations Is everything I'm piecing together far-fetched, or is that something that could be potentially part of this bigger agenda? Yeah, I mean, that's my concern, really. Like you said, I also am inclined to give Trump the benefit of the doubt as a person. I, you know, and some of the better people around him, I really do want to give them and I am giving them. I'm operating under the hypothesis that they mean really well, but they're being duped into a trap that would be best to avoid. And my concern, you know, since the earliest moments when Trump was proposing making Canada the 51st state and everyone is getting all giddy and excited, I was warning that this might make the U.S. more Canadian than Canada, more American."

